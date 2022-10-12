ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 1

Related
LSU Reveille

The Reveille Sports Staff makes its predictions for LSU vs. Florida

After a humbling blowout loss to Tennessee, LSU now goes on the road for another tough SEC matchup against Florida. Both teams enter the game 4-2, and are in similar situations with first-year head coaches. This game could easily be a big momentum boost for either program. Here’s how the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Goal Posts Down: Reliving LSU's greatest upset win 25 years later

LSU and Florida hold one of the more underrated rivalries in all of college football. Despite multiple hurricanes nearly forcing the teams to cancel their matchups, they have played in every season since 1971, featuring endless battles sporting title implications, dominant performances and last-second heartbreakers. While some of the most...
BATON ROUGE, LA
107 JAMZ

LSU Homecoming Game Against Ole Miss Will Be Day Game

What are the words every LSU football fan hate to hear? LSU is going to have a "Day Game" in Baton Rouge. LSU fans are passionate about their night games at Tigers Stadium. That is because Louisiana folks love to cook, drink beers, and party all day leading up to a night game. Well the LSU Tigers will host Ole Miss in Baton Rouge on Saturday, October 22nd and the game has been picked up by CBS so the game time has been moved to 2:30 pm.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Florida Football Preview: how LSU can walk away from Gainesville with a win

The LSU-Florida matchup is always a much-anticipated and interesting matchup. This season looks to be no different; both teams are 4-2 on the season, and both teams bring in first-year head coaches. Florida has the leg up with the game being played in Gainesville, but the Tigers have gone into tough environments, like Auburn, and have pulled off the win.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Ride Along : Week 7 Ryan Cook Scotlandville

BATON ROUGE – Our Football Friday Night Game of the Week is a marquee matchup in 5A between Scotlandville (4-2,1-0) and No. 4 Zachary (4-1,1-0). Both teams are coming off dominating wins to open up district play. The Jackets are under new leadership with first year Head Coach Ryan...
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Brown: Living and dying in Louisiana

Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Brennan
Person
Jayden Daniels
Person
Ed Orgeron
thelouisianaweekend.com

Our Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour Adventure

Gibson, Louisiana — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Our second stop on The Louisiana Weekend On The Road series is in Gibson, Louisiana for the Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour through the Atchafalaya Basin. On this tour, we saw Louisiana wildlife including, alligators, bald eagles, many more fish and birds. We experienced the marsh as well as the swamp. Also on this tour, we had a chance to feed the alligators.
GIBSON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#College Football#American Football#Tigers#Lsu Head#Kansas State
theadvocate.com

Who has the best gumbo in Baton Rouge? See what readers voted as their favorite.

Wednesday was National Gumbo Day — and, to celebrate, we conducted an unscientific poll of readers asking for their opinions on favorite gumbos in Baton Rouge. Turns out, we're all winners. However, according to those who voted in our quick poll, Dempsey's Po'boys has some seriously loyal gumbo eaters and earned more votes than any other gumbo.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Fire reported at Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections say a fire was reported in a storage area at Angola Prison Friday evening. Officials believe a lawn mower caught fire around 6:30 p.m. They say the blaze was out within about 15 minutes. The fire marshall has...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

BRPD finds 3 bags of drugs in Louisiana man’s rectum

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On October 6, 2021, a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department received a tip about someone allegedly selling drugs. That tip led to the arrest of Frank Wilson, 38, of Baton Rouge. The tip asserted that “Wilson was selling methamphetamine and heroin from a hotel in the area,” according […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA

Comments / 0

Community Policy