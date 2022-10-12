Read full article on original website
LSU Reveille
The Reveille Sports Staff makes its predictions for LSU vs. Florida
After a humbling blowout loss to Tennessee, LSU now goes on the road for another tough SEC matchup against Florida. Both teams enter the game 4-2, and are in similar situations with first-year head coaches. This game could easily be a big momentum boost for either program. Here’s how the...
LSU Reveille
Goal Posts Down: Reliving LSU's greatest upset win 25 years later
LSU and Florida hold one of the more underrated rivalries in all of college football. Despite multiple hurricanes nearly forcing the teams to cancel their matchups, they have played in every season since 1971, featuring endless battles sporting title implications, dominant performances and last-second heartbreakers. While some of the most...
LSU Homecoming Game Against Ole Miss Will Be Day Game
What are the words every LSU football fan hate to hear? LSU is going to have a "Day Game" in Baton Rouge. LSU fans are passionate about their night games at Tigers Stadium. That is because Louisiana folks love to cook, drink beers, and party all day leading up to a night game. Well the LSU Tigers will host Ole Miss in Baton Rouge on Saturday, October 22nd and the game has been picked up by CBS so the game time has been moved to 2:30 pm.
LSU Reveille
Florida Football Preview: how LSU can walk away from Gainesville with a win
The LSU-Florida matchup is always a much-anticipated and interesting matchup. This season looks to be no different; both teams are 4-2 on the season, and both teams bring in first-year head coaches. Florida has the leg up with the game being played in Gainesville, but the Tigers have gone into tough environments, like Auburn, and have pulled off the win.
LSUSports.net
Former Tiger Basketball Player, Asst. Coach Randy Livingston Named To State High School HOF Class
BATON ROUGE – Former LSU Basketball player and assistant coach Randy Livingston was announced this week as a member of the 2023 class for the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame. The announcement was made by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association and the induction will take place...
brproud.com
Ride Along : Week 7 Ryan Cook Scotlandville
BATON ROUGE – Our Football Friday Night Game of the Week is a marquee matchup in 5A between Scotlandville (4-2,1-0) and No. 4 Zachary (4-1,1-0). Both teams are coming off dominating wins to open up district play. The Jackets are under new leadership with first year Head Coach Ryan...
LSU Reveille
B Smoke: An up-and-coming artist brings his work to life in Baton Rouge
When walking around the LSU campus, you might come across circular objects that have a sticker of a smiley face with stitches on it. New Iberia native Brennan Williams, also known as B Smoke, is a junior majoring in art, who creates out-of-the-box art by drawing, spray painting and tattooing.
an17.com
Brown: Living and dying in Louisiana
Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for...
theadvocate.com
Descendants of 272 slaves sold by Georgetown priests to Louisiana later founded Southern University
That's the modern equivalent of the price paid for 272 slaves of African descent in 1838, all sold to Louisiana plantations by Jesuit priests who baptized them into the Catholic faith. The priests considered these people their property, to be bought and sold to fund the mounting debt of a...
Scratch-off player takes home $100,000 after buying winning ticket in Baton Rouge
The ticket was claimed on Friday, October 7, and the winner went home with the top prize available for this game.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Our Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour Adventure
Gibson, Louisiana — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Our second stop on The Louisiana Weekend On The Road series is in Gibson, Louisiana for the Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour through the Atchafalaya Basin. On this tour, we saw Louisiana wildlife including, alligators, bald eagles, many more fish and birds. We experienced the marsh as well as the swamp. Also on this tour, we had a chance to feed the alligators.
Banned by Some Louisiana Schools, How Hot is the Paqui Chip?
The Paqui "one chip challenge" is the latest social media endeavor that is sweeping the nation and apparently filling up emergency rooms and walk-in clinics too. The "challenge" requires that an individual eat a Paqui chip that boasts a season made with Carolina Reaper peppers and Scorpion Peppers. And yes, it's extremely hot.
theadvocate.com
Who has the best gumbo in Baton Rouge? See what readers voted as their favorite.
Wednesday was National Gumbo Day — and, to celebrate, we conducted an unscientific poll of readers asking for their opinions on favorite gumbos in Baton Rouge. Turns out, we're all winners. However, according to those who voted in our quick poll, Dempsey's Po'boys has some seriously loyal gumbo eaters and earned more votes than any other gumbo.
Fire reported at Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections say a fire was reported in a storage area at Angola Prison Friday evening. Officials believe a lawn mower caught fire around 6:30 p.m. They say the blaze was out within about 15 minutes. The fire marshall has...
BRPD finds 3 bags of drugs in Louisiana man’s rectum
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On October 6, 2021, a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department received a tip about someone allegedly selling drugs. That tip led to the arrest of Frank Wilson, 38, of Baton Rouge. The tip asserted that “Wilson was selling methamphetamine and heroin from a hotel in the area,” according […]
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
theadvocate.com
What restaurant serves the best gumbo in Baton Rouge? Tell us here.
Louisiana thermometers have dipped below 70, even fleetingly — so you know what that means. It's gumbo time!. We're looking for the best gumbo in Baton Rouge and would like your input. Vote for one of the following or write-in your choice.
Certain crimes not included in Louisiana’s new mugshot law cause some confusion
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people were wondering why law enforcement could not release the mugshot for the young man who hit and killed someone walking across Ben Hur Road this past weekend. It’s all because of a new law legislators passed earlier this year. WAFB has done...
theadvocate.com
How Baton Rouge plans to invest in making its airport do more than just fly people
Baton Rouge could spend $4.75 million to sustain an aviation business park at the Baton Rouge airport, part of a larger effort to turn the facility into a more powerful economic engine. The Metro Council on Wednesday voted to ask Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to include the money for the...
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
