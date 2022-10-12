Read full article on original website
WLOX
Mississippi artist paints mural in Wiggins
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Kym Garraway-Braley is using her paint brush to spruce up Magnolia Drive North in Wiggins. “It adds a sense of color and life to the area,” Garraway-Braley said. “It provides excitement for this town. Wiggins formed in 1904. It’s a great little place.”
WLOX
Biloxi caregiver receives new wheelchair ramp thanks to Mississippi Heroes, Home Depot
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The wooden ramp in front of Valerie Cushman’s home was a blessing when Boy Scouts put it up after Hurricane Katrina. But it’s now a danger for her and her mother, Linda Cushman. That’s bad news for simply leaving their home. “This is...
WLOX
Morgan Freeman visits Ground Zero Blues Club
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Morgan Freeman made an appearance on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Wednesday night. “All in all, it was an epic night,” said Ground Zero Blues Club general manager Daniel Givens. “Everyone had a great time. The band was amazing. We’re still riding on cloud nine.”
WLOX
Registration happening now for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’ve been watching us, you’ve seen us talk about the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program. Registration is happening now. “I know a lot of people are thinking about Halloween right now, but some are thinking about Christmas and how they’re going to provide a hopeful and happy holiday for their families,” said Morgan Shiyou, marketing coordinator for the Salvation Army.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Biloxi MS You Must Try
Are you ready to check out some of the best restaurants in Biloxi, Mississippi? If you are wondering where to eat in Biloxi, you are in luck, as Biloxi has some seriously incredible restaurants to choose from, especially seafood joints!. Seafood has held an important place in the history of...
WLOX
Mississippi leader praises pardon for marijuana possession charges
IMMS officials excited about sea turtle comeback despite unsuccessful Pass Christian nest. The nest on the Pass Christian beach was long overdue for hatching, and Wednesday’s excavation proved what officials at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies expected: the eggs weren’t viable. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Communities...
4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
NOLA.com
Margaritaville’s Ferris wheel lights up Biloxi’s night sky. When will the park open?
Drivers crossing the bridge from Ocean Springs into Biloxi see a new skyline day and night as the amusement park at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi continues to take shape and LED lights illuminate the progress. Three of the rides are in place — the observations wheel, the Aerobar and one of...
wxxv25.com
Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump retained by family of Jaheim McMillan
GULFPORT, Miss. –– Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump has been retained by the family of 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan. McMillan was involved in an Oct. 6 incident with Gulfport Police outside of a Family Dollar store that ended with officers firing shots that fatally wounded him.
College board ‘embarrassed’ by state of USM Gulf Park as enrollment has plummeted
Officials at the University of Southern Mississippi once considered Gulf Park, the oceanside satellite campus in Long Beach, a “secret weapon” for increasing enrollment at the smallest of the state’s top-tier research universities. But last fall, just 1,040 students were pursuing a degree at Gulf Park — a more than 50% drop from 2,297 students […]
George Co. School Board race narrows after candidate withdraws
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The race for school board in George County’s District 1 has narrowed after a candidate withdrew Wednesday, Oct. 12. Tanya Beech submitted a certificate of withdrawal to the circuit clerk’s office citing a potential conflict if she was elected as a board member. Beech is the executive director of the […]
WDSU
New Orleans Army Corps of Engineers construct sill to keep saltwater from intruding into Mississippi River
NEW ORLEANS — An underwater sill is being constructed in the Mississippi River to help prevent saltwater from moving upriver from the Gulf of Mexico. The Army Corps of Engineers New Orleans District began the construction of the sill on Monday. According to the Army Corps of Engineers, the...
WLOX
WATCH: Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper says officer threats must stop
HAPPENING NOW: Protests in aftermath of officer involved shooting in Gulfport. Protestors were outside the police department following the news conference and now the group is meeting with NAACP. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Mississippi's season runs from October 1st to March 31st. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It's largest...
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Vancleave man struck, killed while riding bike
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A 44-year-old Vancleave man was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Monday night. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, the victim -- identified as Dickey Ray Pay of Vancleave -- was riding a bike in the middle of the northbound lane on Tucker Road when a Chevrolet truck approached going the same direction and struck Pay, who had no lights on the bike and was wearing dark clothes.
Severed foot in bucket on Mississippi man’s property breaks open 2016 Louisiana cold case
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A severed foot found in Mississippi in 2019 has led Louisiana police to the identity of a man found dismembered along a rural stretch of highway in 2016. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office officials announced on Friday that the badly decomposed body found along...
Vandalism draws concern in Lucedale parks, downtown
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A recent wave of vandalism throughout Lucedale has drawn the ire of city leaders. Public works staff have found tire tracks on some of the city soccer fields from people driving donuts on it. Staff put out fall decorations earlier this month, but heads and clothes on scarecrows have come up […]
WLOX
Gulfport-Biloxi airport becomes state’s first to open DPS bureau
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety unveiled a new Driver Service Bureau inside the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Wednesday. It is located on the first floor near Baggage Claim 2. “What we were hoping through this partnership is it will allow people another option to come to...
Lucedale Police warn of potential fentanyl exposure from found cash
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Lucedale Police Department is warning of the risks of fentanyl exposure, especially on found money. Police say a folded $50 bill was turned into the department Wednesday after being found in a parking lot. Officers tested the bill and preliminary results indicated that it contained traces of fentanyl. “The Lucedale […]
Mississippi man who ‘traumatized’ bank employees during robbery sentenced to life in prison
Eric Boykin has been sentenced to life in prison for the robbery of the Prentiss Branch of Hancock Bank in May 2021. Fifteenth Circuit Judge Tony Mozingo presided over the trial that concluded Oct. 4. Boykin chose not to be present during the trial. He was represented in absentia by Public Defender Benton Evans.
WLOX
Gulfport Premium Outlets brace for Highway 49 closure
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Gulfport is bracing for a big headache as one of the busiest roadways in South Mississippi is set to close down for weeks. The railroad crossing just north of Creosote Road is jarring, and there’s no doubting Kansas City Southern Railway needs to give it an upgrade, but there’s a price to pay when the Mississippi Department of Transportation closes down a stretch of roadway that 55,000 drivers cross every day.
