Pass Christian, MS

WLOX

Mississippi artist paints mural in Wiggins

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Kym Garraway-Braley is using her paint brush to spruce up Magnolia Drive North in Wiggins. “It adds a sense of color and life to the area,” Garraway-Braley said. “It provides excitement for this town. Wiggins formed in 1904. It’s a great little place.”
WIGGINS, MS
WLOX

Morgan Freeman visits Ground Zero Blues Club

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Morgan Freeman made an appearance on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Wednesday night. “All in all, it was an epic night,” said Ground Zero Blues Club general manager Daniel Givens. “Everyone had a great time. The band was amazing. We’re still riding on cloud nine.”
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Registration happening now for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’ve been watching us, you’ve seen us talk about the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program. Registration is happening now. “I know a lot of people are thinking about Halloween right now, but some are thinking about Christmas and how they’re going to provide a hopeful and happy holiday for their families,” said Morgan Shiyou, marketing coordinator for the Salvation Army.
BILOXI, MS
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Biloxi MS You Must Try

Are you ready to check out some of the best restaurants in Biloxi, Mississippi? If you are wondering where to eat in Biloxi, you are in luck, as Biloxi has some seriously incredible restaurants to choose from, especially seafood joints!. Seafood has held an important place in the history of...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Mississippi leader praises pardon for marijuana possession charges

IMMS officials excited about sea turtle comeback despite unsuccessful Pass Christian nest. The nest on the Pass Christian beach was long overdue for hatching, and Wednesday’s excavation proved what officials at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies expected: the eggs weren’t viable. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Communities...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump retained by family of Jaheim McMillan

GULFPORT, Miss. –– Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump has been retained by the family of 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan. McMillan was involved in an Oct. 6 incident with Gulfport Police outside of a Family Dollar store that ended with officers firing shots that fatally wounded him.
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

George Co. School Board race narrows after candidate withdraws

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The race for school board in George County’s District 1 has narrowed after a candidate withdrew Wednesday, Oct. 12. Tanya Beech submitted a certificate of withdrawal to the circuit clerk’s office citing a potential conflict if she was elected as a board member. Beech is the executive director of the […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

WATCH: Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper says officer threats must stop

HAPPENING NOW: Protests in aftermath of officer involved shooting in Gulfport. Protestors were outside the police department following the news conference and now the group is meeting with NAACP. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Mississippi's season runs from October 1st to March 31st. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It's largest...
GULFPORT, MS
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Vancleave man struck, killed while riding bike

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A 44-year-old Vancleave man was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Monday night. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, the victim -- identified as Dickey Ray Pay of Vancleave -- was riding a bike in the middle of the northbound lane on Tucker Road when a Chevrolet truck approached going the same direction and struck Pay, who had no lights on the bike and was wearing dark clothes.
VANCLEAVE, MS
WKRG News 5

Vandalism draws concern in Lucedale parks, downtown

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A recent wave of vandalism throughout Lucedale has drawn the ire of city leaders. Public works staff have found tire tracks on some of the city soccer fields from people driving donuts on it. Staff put out fall decorations earlier this month, but heads and clothes on scarecrows have come up […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WLOX

Gulfport-Biloxi airport becomes state’s first to open DPS bureau

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety unveiled a new Driver Service Bureau inside the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Wednesday. It is located on the first floor near Baggage Claim 2. “What we were hoping through this partnership is it will allow people another option to come to...
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

Lucedale Police warn of potential fentanyl exposure from found cash

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Lucedale Police Department is warning of the risks of fentanyl exposure, especially on found money. Police say a folded $50 bill was turned into the department Wednesday after being found in a parking lot. Officers tested the bill and preliminary results indicated that it contained traces of fentanyl. “The Lucedale […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WLOX

Gulfport Premium Outlets brace for Highway 49 closure

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Gulfport is bracing for a big headache as one of the busiest roadways in South Mississippi is set to close down for weeks. The railroad crossing just north of Creosote Road is jarring, and there’s no doubting Kansas City Southern Railway needs to give it an upgrade, but there’s a price to pay when the Mississippi Department of Transportation closes down a stretch of roadway that 55,000 drivers cross every day.
GULFPORT, MS

