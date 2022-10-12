ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janet Jackson Showcases Bleached Eyebrow Look While Attending London Fashion Show

Bleached brows aren’t going anywhere! Singer Janet Jackson showcased her new look on Tuesday, October 11, while attending an Alexander McQueen fashion show in London. Jackson, 56, shared a glimpse of her new bleached eyebrows via Instagram boomerang video while holding up a peace sign over them. She wrote in the caption that she was “Heading to the @alexandermcqueen show.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Lori and Marjorie Harvey Coordinate With Monochromatic Dressing for Valentino’s Spring 2023 Paris Fashion Week Front Row

Lori and Marjorie Harvey attended Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week show on Sunday with Lori in a head-to-toe black ensemble and her mother Marjorie contrasting in head-to-toe pink. The duo wore Valentino pieces from the brand’s fall 2022 collections. Marjorie’s coat and top were from Valentino’s “Pink PP” collection, which featured a new Pantone color created by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli himself. She coordinated with Balenciaga’s Falkon pant leggings in pink and accessorized with a miniature Hermès Kelly bag. She topped off her look with a pair of Dior butterfly sunglasses embellished with Swarovski crystals.More from WWDChanel RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Chanel...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Person
Elsa Hosk
The Independent

Van Gogh’s Sunflowers: The story behind the artist’s 1888 masterpiece

On Friday 14 October, Vincent Van Gogh’s 1888 masterpiece, Sunflowers, was targeted by Just Stop Oil protestors at the National Gallery in London.The oil-on-canvas painting, which is protected by a glass cover, has an estimated value of £72.5m.A National Gallery spokesperson told The Independent: “There is some minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed.”It is one of the most popular paintings in the National Gallery, and is thought to be the picture that Van Gogh was most proud of.It was painted during a period of optimism for the Dutch artist, while he awaited the arrival of...
VISUAL ART
Elle

How Meghan Markle Feels About Kate Middleton’s Plan to ‘Extend an Olive Branch’ to Her During U.S. Trip

Kate Middleton, according to Us Weekly, is keen to play peacekeeper between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Prince William given their strained relationship. The outlet reports that the new Princess of Wales is hoping to help patch up things between the former royal Fab Four while they are all potentially in New York City in December. And Meghan, the source added, is open to the attempt.
WORLD
Elle

Julia Roberts And George Clooney On Why They Never Dated

George Clooney and Julia Roberts have shared details about their friendship, and explained why they never dated each other. Ahead of the release of their new film, romance comedy Ticket to Paradise, Roberts, 54, and Clooney, 61, had a sit-down interview with Access Hollywood, which aired on Wednesday. During the...
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Prada’s First-Ever Jewelry Line Is Made Entirely From Recycled Gold

Prada just released its first-ever fine jewelry line with a sustainable approach. The debut collection, dubbed Eternal Gold, features 48 designs crafted entirely from 100-percent certified recycled gold. The campaign images, which star award-winning poet and activist Amanda Gorman, show a snake-shaped wrapping bracelet, chain necklaces with heart pendants and ribbon chokers are part of the offering. Gorman wears a pair of earrings shaped like the brand’s signature triangle motif. The collection is exclusively available in Prada stores, and 10 of designs are only available on a made-to-order basis.  Prada revealed plans for this project nearly two years ago at the group’s...
ENVIRONMENT
Complex

Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 Show in China Features Breathtaking Sculptures From PlayLab

The recent Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 show in Aranya, China featured remarkably crafted and uniquely moving sculptures from the folks over at PlayLab Inc. Opening the show, which is available to revisit in full above, was a short video piece from filmmaker Jia Zhangke. Toward the end of the introductory short, two young children realize their extensive journey across multiple environments has brought them within eyesight of what’s quickly revealed to be the breathtaking setting of the runway show itself. At this point, the footage transitioned into a livestream of the proceedings.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hill

First lady fashion in the spotlight at diplomatic soiree

Washington’s diplomatic community gathered on Wednesday to celebrate the fashion of first spouses across the world, and the designers that dress them.  “It’s very important what you dress, it’s the first thing we see on somebody, and it has an impact for us. It’s either a thumbs up or thumbs down,” said Jan Du Plain,…
WASHINGTON STATE
WWD

Jean Paul Gaultier Sued by Florence’s Uffizi Gallery

I’M YOUR VENUS: The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is taking legal action against the Jean Paul Gaultier brand – and a woman is at the centre of the dispute. The Italian museum is suing the fashion house for the “unauthorized use” of the imagery from “The Birth of Venus,” the famous 15th-century painting by Sandro Botticelli showcased at the Florentine institution.
BUSINESS
Elle

Emma Watson Called Tom Felton Her ‘Soulmate’ and He Said He ‘Always Had a Secret Love’ for Her in New Memoir

Tom Felton and Emma Watson’s real-life relationship is very much a love story, the two Harry Potter co-stars individually revealed in Felton’s upcoming memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, which comes out Oct. 18—just not your typical romantic one. The two never dated, but each wrote about the “soulmate”-level relationship they’ve sustained for 20 years now.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Dimoremilano Brings Italian Glamor to London Mews House

The Invisible Collection‘s London residence is looking distinctly Italian of late, thanks to a takeover from Dimoremilano. The Milan-based decorative design label, an offshoot of the wider Dimorestudio founders Britt Moran and Emiliano Salci, has set up camp on Marylebone Mews, creating a “sultry, cinematic escape from the frenetic streets of the city”.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WWD

Disney and Virgil Abloh Securities Link, Veronica Beard Shows in London, a Studio at Printemps

VIRGIL AND MICKEY: The Walt Disney Co. is jumping onto the Virgil Abloh bandwagon. Starting Thursday, Disney and Virgil Abloh Securities, the late designer’s creative company, have teamed up to offer never-before-seen artwork of Mickey Mouse as reimagined by Abloh.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' L.A. PremiereBrooklyn Museum Celebrates Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech OpeningLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening Event Abloh’s artwork features the designer’s unique interpretation of the famous rodent printed in various colorways on a select assortment of products including sweatshirts and tees for both adults and children. Prices range from $30 to $120 and...
BUSINESS

