Milan Teems With New Spots to Check Out During Fashion Week
MILAN — Shows and presentations might not be the only thing to attend during fashion week, taking place until Monday. This season is poised to be a packed one so if running around makes it hard, take a moment to enjoy what Milan has to offer during those days.
Janet Jackson Showcases Bleached Eyebrow Look While Attending London Fashion Show
Bleached brows aren’t going anywhere! Singer Janet Jackson showcased her new look on Tuesday, October 11, while attending an Alexander McQueen fashion show in London. Jackson, 56, shared a glimpse of her new bleached eyebrows via Instagram boomerang video while holding up a peace sign over them. She wrote in the caption that she was “Heading to the @alexandermcqueen show.”
Uffizi Gallery Is Suing Jean Paul Gaultier for the Use of Sandro Botticelli's 'The Birth of Venus' Artwork
The painting is over 530 years old. French fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier is facing a lawsuit from Italy’s Uffizi Gallery after some of its pieces from the “Le Musée” collection have reproduced the work of Sandro Botticelli. The painting The Birth of Venus by Renaissance...
Lori and Marjorie Harvey Coordinate With Monochromatic Dressing for Valentino’s Spring 2023 Paris Fashion Week Front Row
Lori and Marjorie Harvey attended Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week show on Sunday with Lori in a head-to-toe black ensemble and her mother Marjorie contrasting in head-to-toe pink. The duo wore Valentino pieces from the brand’s fall 2022 collections. Marjorie’s coat and top were from Valentino’s “Pink PP” collection, which featured a new Pantone color created by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli himself. She coordinated with Balenciaga’s Falkon pant leggings in pink and accessorized with a miniature Hermès Kelly bag. She topped off her look with a pair of Dior butterfly sunglasses embellished with Swarovski crystals.More from WWDChanel RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Chanel...
Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat and Jaden Smith Take in Thom Browne’s Opera Spectacle
Thom Browne knows how to put on a great show, and this season he didn’t disappoint. With nearly 60 looks and clocking in at 30 minutes — an eternity in the era of fast-paced runways — Browne offered up a delectable piece of Opera cake with layers and layers of performance art.
Tina Turner Gets the Barbie Treatment in Honor of ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ 40th Anniversary
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Another rock star gets the Barbie treatment with a new Tina Turner doll from Mattel, announced today. The Tina Turner Barbie Doll, part of the toy company’s Music Series,...
Ciara Shows Off Her Killer Curves In Metallic Blue Jumpsuit
Ciara gave us style goals earlier today when she rocked a metallic blue jumpsuit to perfection!
EXCLUSIVE First Look: Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition Reaches Its Final Stop in New York
NEW YORK — Louis Vuitton’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” exhibition has reached its final stop, touching down in Manhattan and transforming the former Madison Avenue home of legendary retailer Barneys New York. First unveiled in December in Asnières-sur-Seine, France, at Vuitton’s historic residence northwest of Paris, the traveling showcase headed to Marina Bay in Singapore last April and Los Angeles in September, before culminating in New York City.More from WWDLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in NYCSaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023Louis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, China The production marks house founder Louis Vuitton’s bicentennial birthday. He was...
Van Gogh’s Sunflowers: The story behind the artist’s 1888 masterpiece
On Friday 14 October, Vincent Van Gogh’s 1888 masterpiece, Sunflowers, was targeted by Just Stop Oil protestors at the National Gallery in London.The oil-on-canvas painting, which is protected by a glass cover, has an estimated value of £72.5m.A National Gallery spokesperson told The Independent: “There is some minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed.”It is one of the most popular paintings in the National Gallery, and is thought to be the picture that Van Gogh was most proud of.It was painted during a period of optimism for the Dutch artist, while he awaited the arrival of...
How Meghan Markle Feels About Kate Middleton’s Plan to ‘Extend an Olive Branch’ to Her During U.S. Trip
Kate Middleton, according to Us Weekly, is keen to play peacekeeper between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Prince William given their strained relationship. The outlet reports that the new Princess of Wales is hoping to help patch up things between the former royal Fab Four while they are all potentially in New York City in December. And Meghan, the source added, is open to the attempt.
Julia Roberts And George Clooney On Why They Never Dated
George Clooney and Julia Roberts have shared details about their friendship, and explained why they never dated each other. Ahead of the release of their new film, romance comedy Ticket to Paradise, Roberts, 54, and Clooney, 61, had a sit-down interview with Access Hollywood, which aired on Wednesday. During the...
Prada’s First-Ever Jewelry Line Is Made Entirely From Recycled Gold
Prada just released its first-ever fine jewelry line with a sustainable approach. The debut collection, dubbed Eternal Gold, features 48 designs crafted entirely from 100-percent certified recycled gold. The campaign images, which star award-winning poet and activist Amanda Gorman, show a snake-shaped wrapping bracelet, chain necklaces with heart pendants and ribbon chokers are part of the offering. Gorman wears a pair of earrings shaped like the brand’s signature triangle motif. The collection is exclusively available in Prada stores, and 10 of designs are only available on a made-to-order basis. Prada revealed plans for this project nearly two years ago at the group’s...
Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 Show in China Features Breathtaking Sculptures From PlayLab
The recent Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 show in Aranya, China featured remarkably crafted and uniquely moving sculptures from the folks over at PlayLab Inc. Opening the show, which is available to revisit in full above, was a short video piece from filmmaker Jia Zhangke. Toward the end of the introductory short, two young children realize their extensive journey across multiple environments has brought them within eyesight of what’s quickly revealed to be the breathtaking setting of the runway show itself. At this point, the footage transitioned into a livestream of the proceedings.
First lady fashion in the spotlight at diplomatic soiree
Washington’s diplomatic community gathered on Wednesday to celebrate the fashion of first spouses across the world, and the designers that dress them. “It’s very important what you dress, it’s the first thing we see on somebody, and it has an impact for us. It’s either a thumbs up or thumbs down,” said Jan Du Plain,…
Jean Paul Gaultier Sued by Florence’s Uffizi Gallery
I’M YOUR VENUS: The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is taking legal action against the Jean Paul Gaultier brand – and a woman is at the centre of the dispute. The Italian museum is suing the fashion house for the “unauthorized use” of the imagery from “The Birth of Venus,” the famous 15th-century painting by Sandro Botticelli showcased at the Florentine institution.
Emma Watson Called Tom Felton Her ‘Soulmate’ and He Said He ‘Always Had a Secret Love’ for Her in New Memoir
Tom Felton and Emma Watson’s real-life relationship is very much a love story, the two Harry Potter co-stars individually revealed in Felton’s upcoming memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, which comes out Oct. 18—just not your typical romantic one. The two never dated, but each wrote about the “soulmate”-level relationship they’ve sustained for 20 years now.
Dimoremilano Brings Italian Glamor to London Mews House
The Invisible Collection‘s London residence is looking distinctly Italian of late, thanks to a takeover from Dimoremilano. The Milan-based decorative design label, an offshoot of the wider Dimorestudio founders Britt Moran and Emiliano Salci, has set up camp on Marylebone Mews, creating a “sultry, cinematic escape from the frenetic streets of the city”.
Disney and Virgil Abloh Securities Link, Veronica Beard Shows in London, a Studio at Printemps
VIRGIL AND MICKEY: The Walt Disney Co. is jumping onto the Virgil Abloh bandwagon. Starting Thursday, Disney and Virgil Abloh Securities, the late designer’s creative company, have teamed up to offer never-before-seen artwork of Mickey Mouse as reimagined by Abloh.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' L.A. PremiereBrooklyn Museum Celebrates Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech OpeningLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening Event Abloh’s artwork features the designer’s unique interpretation of the famous rodent printed in various colorways on a select assortment of products including sweatshirts and tees for both adults and children. Prices range from $30 to $120 and...
See Halle Bailey as Ariel in new 'Little Mermaid' poster
The new film hits theaters on May 26, 2023.
