Groveport – Blacklick Haunted Park For Kids During Day, Adults at Night
GROVEPORT – The City of Groveport Blacklick Haunted Park will be Friday, October 14 & Saturday, October 15th 2022! Still, only $5 to get in. The event will have a kids event today from 1-4 pm During this time, younger children may go through the haunted park for a much less frightening scare. The animatronics will be turned off, and the actors will not be in character. The first 200 kids will receive a small goodie bag!! There will be photo opportunities with Sully from Monsters, Inc., Scooby-Doo and the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus!
Fairfield County Fair Art Show becomes a family tradition
LANCASTER, Ohio — Laura Wersell has participated in the Fairfield County Fair since she was a young girl, and now she continues the tradition with her family. “We were looking for something that we could do, we would be able to show at the fair as a family,” said Laura Wersell, a Lancaster resident.
Is Your Dog Prepared for Pumpkin Show?
CIRCLEVILLE – Our four-legged friends are part of the family, but is it safe? Should you take caution when bringing your four-legged family members to a large event like Pumpkin Show? Here are some animal experts who weigh in on dog safety in this kind of environment. Christine Roan,...
A Giant Pumpkin is Hiding Behind This Home in Circleville
Circleville – Behind this home in Circleville located on East Mound Street sits hopefully the biggest pumpkin that local Dawn Wagner has grown. Dawn isn’t new anymore to growing giant pumpkins, with five years of experience and help from local growers her pumpkins have gotten bigger and bigger every year. How big? She expects to weigh out over 1,100 pounds this year at the Pumpkin Show.
What to know about the Circleville Pumpkin Show
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The 115th Circleville Pumpkin Show is back next week with more than 100,000 pounds of pumpkins, baked goods, family entertainment, a fine art show and more. Twenty-five miles south of Columbus, the Circleville Pumpkin Show kicks off at 159 E. Franklin St. on Oct. 19, running through Oct. 22. The festivities […]
New Business – Rainbow Boba Coming to Downtown Circleville
Circleville – A new kind of drink is coming to the downtown area of Circleville Rainbow Boba and it might be open sooner than you think. Rainbow Boba sells bubble tea a tea-based drink that originated in Taiwan in the early 1980s, the drink usually contains chewy tapioca balls or what people call “boba” or “Pearls.” The pearls are usually filled with fruit-flavored syrups like strawberry or lychee. The tea itself is sweetened with or without milk. Most tea comes with a choice of black, green, or oolong tea as the base.
Shawn Andre Williams, 52, of Circleville
Shawn Andre Williams, 52, of Circleville passed away October 11, 2022 in Columbus. He was born December 28, 1969 in Dayton to Ira and Margie (Woods) Williams. Shawn is survived by his wife Debbie (Rhoads) Williams, mother Margie Williams, brothers Mark Williams and Antonio (Latonia) Williams, sister Stephanie (Shawn) Painter, daughters Lindsey (Larry) Hill and Tabitha (Claten) McGowan, grandsons Damien Scott, Keith Hill, Brayden McGowan, Bentley McGowan and Leean Hill, granddaughters Brooklyn McGowan and Cecilia Hill, nieces Jaya Williams and Michele Howsmon, nephews Brandon Samuels, Ethan Painter and Antonio Williams Jr., great niece and nephew Kylee Williams and Paxx McLemore, mother-in-law Helen Rhoads, brothers-in-law Roger Rhoads, John Rhoads and Jack Howsmon and special friends Leo Polk and Faith West. Shawn was a loving husband, father and grandpa. He was a very out going kind of guy and friend to everyone. He was the life of the party no matter where he was. He loves the outdoors and getting together with his family. He loved his Buckeyes and Sunday was his day for karate movie marathon. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Cemetery. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Richies New York Corner Deli Completes Wall Scape Aimed at Nostalgia in Circleville
Circleville – If you have driven on Court Street in downtown Circleville today you may have seen a change in scenery in the area of Franklin street. Verito properties which owns the building that Richie’s New York Corner Deli is located in at 206 South Court Street erected a large wall scape that depicts several historical buildings in the downtown area, some of which are not with us anymore. Along with the mural the Wallscape will offer an interactive feature that would show drawings and photos of these historic buildings in a video grandstanding Circlevilles Historic Downtown. Words on the wallscape say “My Town. My Health”
Anana the polar bear, 15, euthanized at Columbus Zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With no clear diagnosis, the Columbus Zoo announced it had to humanely euthanize one of its animals. Anana, the zoo’s 15-year-old polar bear, had an unknown condition that was causing unusual behavior, and rapidly got worse over the week of Oct. 9. The Columbus Zoo said it tried some initial treatments, […]
Bryanna Marie Stonerock 21, Circleville
Bryanne Marie Stonerack 21, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in a Car accident. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Bryanna was born on September 20. 2001| in Circleville, Ohio to Lisa Collins, Eric Call (Brian Stonerock) She received a tech in Auto body (from Pickaway,- Ross Vocational...
Ribbon Cutting for Circleville Bridge Reopening Ahead of Pumpkin Show
A bridge reopening in Circleville will be highlighted after construction was completed ahead of the 115th Circleville Pumpkin Show. The Ohio Department of Transportation, the City of Circleville, and other community partners will hold a ceremonial ribbon-cutting to celebrate the reopening of the Court Street bridge over Hargus Creek just north of uptown Circleville.
Smith & Wollensky to leave Easton by January; searching for downtown Columbus location
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A well-known steak restaurant will be closing its doors in a few months at Easton Town Center. Smith & Wollensky said it is reaching the end of its 25-year lease at Easton Town Center with no options for renewal. The restaurant is looking into a new...
She Serves: Newark native on life-saving mission as Army Black Hawk Medevac pilot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — From the ground to the air, Ohio’s women warriors are leading the way in the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. ABC 6 On Your Side saw first-hand during a recent visit to the installations outside Savannah, Ga. how they’re blazing a trail and leaving a path for more women to serve.
Film parts shot in Hillsboro
When you think of Highland County, A-list Hollywood movies may not be the first thing that comes to mind. That could be changing soon, according to Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit agency that has been pivotal in bringing big-budget film productions to the area. Schlotman said the tax credits offered Ohio have incentivized production companies to choose Cincinnati.
Muralist Mandi Caskey Burns Down the House in Whitehall
The Columbus artist’s first performance piece featured a majestic inferno, melted siding, a torrential downpour, awestruck children and a rainbow. No torrent of rain could stop Mandi Caskey. On Aug. 20, the Columbus artist delivered a fiery performance at the abandoned Woodcliff condo complex in Whitehall—one that featured a mural going up in flames while another melted from the heat.
First class of lateral transfers graduate from Columbus Police Academy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ten officers from departments across the state graduated a shortened Columbus Police Academy, the first time the division has allowed lateral transfers. The Columbus Division of Police is still more than 100 officers short of what is budgeted. “We're excited because we think it's going to...
Highland County community hasn't had a single mail delivery in four months
Highland County community gets no mail deliveries for months after post office fire. Residents of Lynchburg have had to drive to another town to pick up their mail.
Did a Scioto River preservationist save the 200-year-old Quarry Trails’ cemetery from developers?
Matthew Davis of Upper Arlington is a die-hard mountain biker and dirt biker. He also considers himself a Scioto River preservationist. Especially for the areas near his home which are cratered by several expansive and deep limestone quarries, and considered by some to be awe-inspiring when standing on their precipices.
15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus
I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
