Connecticut State

Herschel Walker Flashes Seemingly Bogus Badge at GA Debate

Herschel Walker showed up to his Georgia Senate debate Friday, expecting barbs from his opponent, incumbent Raphael Warnock … but ended up getting a scolding from the debate’s moderator for intentionally breaking the rules with a seemingly bogus badge. The two shared the stage in Savannah to mix...
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia authorities believe missing toddler Quinton Simon to be dead

Georgia authorities believe Quinton Simon, a Georgia toddler who disappeared earlier this month, to be dead. “We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow,” Chatham County Police Department said. No body has yet been found in the...
SAVANNAH, GA
California teen Kiely Rodni’s death ruled an accident: coroner

The death of Kiely Rodni, the California teen who was found inside her SUV beneath a reservoir weeks after she was reported missing, has been ruled an accident. The Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner said Kiely, 16, had drowned in Prosser Creek Reservoir after an Aug. 5 party, the Sun reported. “There...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to continue through tonight

Showers and thunderstorms were expected across Southern California on Saturday, possibly threatening fire-ravaged hillsides. Forecasters said an upper level low-pressure system off the coast of Baja California would move east through the day and into Arizona by Sunday, wrapping instability and more moisture around a low-pressure system that was already bringing a heavy marine layer.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

