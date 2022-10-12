Read full article on original website
Chicago man and father plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in U.S. Capitol riot
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man who wore a “Trump 2020” flag as a cape while breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge alongside his father, who joined him during the riot. Matthew Bokoski and his father, Bradley Bokoski,...
Martha’s Vineyard migrants could qualify for special victim of crimes visas
More than 40 immigrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis last month may receive special visas after a Texas sheriff certified them as victims of crime, The Post has learned. Sheriff Javier Salazar of Democratically administered Bexar County certified the migrants as...
Herschel Walker Flashes Seemingly Bogus Badge at GA Debate
Herschel Walker showed up to his Georgia Senate debate Friday, expecting barbs from his opponent, incumbent Raphael Warnock … but ended up getting a scolding from the debate’s moderator for intentionally breaking the rules with a seemingly bogus badge. The two shared the stage in Savannah to mix...
Georgia authorities believe missing toddler Quinton Simon to be dead
Georgia authorities believe Quinton Simon, a Georgia toddler who disappeared earlier this month, to be dead. “We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow,” Chatham County Police Department said. No body has yet been found in the...
California teen Kiely Rodni’s death ruled an accident: coroner
The death of Kiely Rodni, the California teen who was found inside her SUV beneath a reservoir weeks after she was reported missing, has been ruled an accident. The Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner said Kiely, 16, had drowned in Prosser Creek Reservoir after an Aug. 5 party, the Sun reported. “There...
SoCal schools hit by nationwide surge in ‘swatting’ calls that lead to lockdowns, disruptions
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Multiple schools in Southern California in recent weeks have been hit by false reports of armed gunmen on campus during what appears to be a sharp nationwide increase in school “swatting” incidents. On Friday, Segerstrom High School in Santa Ana was locked down...
Stockton Police Arrest Suspected Serial Killer, Seven Victims in a Year
A suspected serial killer is in custody in Northern California — and police say they caught the guy while he was looking for his next victim … this after 6 lives have already been taken. 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee was arrested Saturday morning in Stockton … where Police Chief...
Missing mom Michelle Roenz’s body found in car teen son drove during chase, source says
HUMBLE, Texas — A Texas teenager who was reported missing, along with his mother, has been confirmed as the driver of a vehicle involved in a chase and crash three states away in Nebraska. In the latest details, tweeted by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a female’s body was...
Young boy stares in amazement after spotting doppelganger in poster – Video
HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. (KABC) — Video captured the adorable moment a little boy in Missouri stared in amazement at a near-identical child featured in a poster at a Walmart store. The footage was taken last year when Jacquelyn Williams took her son, Carter, to the store. Carter appeared to be certain the model in the poster was him.
Illinois residents may have money waiting for them in Pandemic-EBT funds
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution...
Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to continue through tonight
Showers and thunderstorms were expected across Southern California on Saturday, possibly threatening fire-ravaged hillsides. Forecasters said an upper level low-pressure system off the coast of Baja California would move east through the day and into Arizona by Sunday, wrapping instability and more moisture around a low-pressure system that was already bringing a heavy marine layer.
