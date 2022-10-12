Read full article on original website
nsudemons.com
NSU fights hard, but drop matches to finish ITA Southern Regionals
BATON ROUGE—The Northwestern State women's tennis team wrapped up its trip to the ITA Southern Regional with three hard-fought losses in the back draw on Saturday morning on the campus of LSU. Renske Ubachs began the morning with a defeat at the hands of Tulane's Cora Barber 6-4, 6-3.
nsudemons.com
Lady Demons fall to Texas A&M-Commerce
COMMERCE, Texas – A slow start and a highly efficient opponent proved too much for Northwestern State to overcome on Saturday in a 3-1 (25-9, 25-23, 22-25, 25-12) at Texas A&M-Commerce. The Lions opened the match with seven service aces paired with an uber efficient offense to cruise to...
nsudemons.com
Demons return to Southland play with visit to Houston Christian
HOUSTON – Mention Texas to Northwestern State junior safety Jacob Washington and watch a wide smile engulf his face. "I just can't wait to get back to Texas," Washington said ahead of Saturday's Southland Conference matchup with Houston Christian. "All my family and friends are going to be there. It's just different for me. I'm going to have all my energy. I'm not going to stop."
nsudemons.com
Late rally pushes Lady Demons past Nicholls again
NATCHITOCHES – Although the calendar might say Thursday the 13th, Northwestern State may yet still have turned into Nicholls' own personal Jason Voorhees following another dramatic finish. The Lady Demons (12-7, 5-3) topped their fourth-set 6-0 run to beat the Colonels a week ago in Thibodaux with a 9-1...
nsudemons.com
Wise, Garcia reach main draw before falling on second day at ITA Southern Regional
BATON ROUGE—Paige Wise and Sofi Garcia each won their qualifying draw to reach the main draw before falling on the second day of the ITA Southern Regional. Playing on the campus of LSU, the pairing each won in straight sets to win their qualifying matches. Wise dominated set one before winning a tight first second set to finish off a 6-1, 7-5 win against Samford's Olivia Jablonski.
nsudemons.com
Garcia, Wise lead successful first day at ITA Southern Regional
BATON ROUGE—Sofi Garcia and Paige Wise advanced to the final of the qualifying round, headlining a successful day on the first day of the ITA Southern Regional on Thursday on the campus of LSU. Three of the four players won at least one of their qualifying matches. Each player...
nsudemons.com
Lady Demons make first trip to Commerce
COMMERCE, Texas – Northwestern State volleyball continues to find ways to win, even against long odds, which continues to fuel one necessary intangible to its success, energy. That energy was evidenced in two clear moments in Thursday's 3-2 home win against Nicholls. The Lady Demons (12-7, 5-3) separated themselves...
nsudemons.com
Pre-State cross country meet takes place Saturday
NATCHITOCHES -- High schools from across the state will come together and compete in the Pre-State Cross Country Meet hosted by Northwestern State this Saturday. The girls race will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the boys race will follow at 10:15 a.m. Five schools with 90 entries in total are...
