WNDU
Groundbreaking for planned student luxury housing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, people gathered for a groundbreaking celebration for a new luxury student housing project going up near Notre Dame’s campus. This is happening right off State Road 23 on North Turtle Creek Drive. “We feel it’s important to mark this milestone and let...
Times-Union Newspaper
Marshall Says He Offers A Different Style Of Leadership
It’s not a secret that in the election primary this year, James Marshall supported Republican and incumbent Kyle Dukes for re-election as sheriff. After Dukes lost to Jim Smith, Marshall announced on July 7 that he was running as an Independent for sheriff. “So, over the years ... since...
95.3 MNC
New mural depicts the best Elkhart has to offer
A new mural installed at the Elkhart County Visitor Center on Cassopolis Street features the best that Elkhart has to offer. The mural was painted by Goshen artist Josh Cooper. It showcases Ellkhart’s love for craft bear, RVs, musical instruments and the county’s beauty. The state of Indiana...
WNDU
Upcoming Halloween events in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Here is a look at some of the Halloween events coming up in Elkhart!. On Saturday, there will be a “Trunk or Treat” at Island Park from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Also on Saturday, there will be another “Trunk or Treat” at South...
iusbpreface.net
Meet new student Fernanda Lima França Piersanti
You may not know that the school has also been providing its services to our friends across the country and world. One of these is a student named Fernanda, who joined us from Brazil this school year to pursue her Master of Social Work. Staff-Writer. IU South Bend proudly boasts...
abc57.com
Whirlpool appliance sale to benefit United Way of Southwest Michigan
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- The Whirlpool appliance sale to benefit the United Way of Southwest Michigan will return from October 22 to October 23. Over 300 discounted appliances will be offered at the site of the former Carson's at Orchards Mall, with all proceeds going to United Way. The appliance...
WNDU
Howard Park welcomes statue of Harriet Tubman
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues Parks and Arts held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new statue of Harriet Tubman. The statue at Howard Park was honored with a brief history of Tubman’s fearless dedication to the underground railroad and leading escaped slaves to freedom. There was...
95.3 MNC
Mishler Brown Fund to support agriculture-related needs
The Community Foundation of Elkhart County is accepting applications for grants from the new Mishler Brown Fund. The fund, designed to support agriculture-related needs, is one of several hundred at the Community Foundation and will honor the life and legacy of Helen Mishler, a Nappanee woman who died in 2020 at the age of 94 and left a significant gift to the Community Foundation.
WNDU
Salem’s Haunted House opens in South Bend this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Michiana homeowners are gearing up for Halloween in big ways, including one South Bend man who created a haunted house in his backyard. Tim Seward started ‘Salem’s Haunted House’ 5 five years ago, and he’s expanded every year since. The...
Times-Union Newspaper
Yarian Battling Cancer After Fighting In Vietnam
MENTONE - When Kosciusko County Veteran of the Month for October Rex Allen Yarian wasn’t able to make the County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday to be recognized, Veteran Service Officer Darryl McDowell found a work-around. McDowell read Yarian’s biography at the Commissioners meeting and then presented Yarian with the...
valpo.life
Thank you: meaningful response during recent event
At Northwest Health, we are thankful to have a community of first responders, emergency management crews and dedicated employees who answered the call in our time of need recently. On Sept. 29, Northwest Health - Porter was notified that our main water supply would need to be shut down to...
Inside Indiana Business
USDA grants to support four rural health projects in Indiana
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $110 million grants to improve health care facilities in rural communities nationwide, including nearly $2 million going to projects in four Indiana counties. The Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program funding is part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The Indiana projects range...
thechicagogenius.com
Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan
GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
WNDU
MarMain Apartments receives city investment for renovations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend will play a financial role in the $4.5 million renovations of an old apartment building north of downtown. The MarMain was built as a hotel back in 1922. It has five stories and 135 apartments. It also has a lot...
22 WSBT
HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT: 'The St. Joe Special'
SOUTH BEND — In 'The Holy War' between Marian and SB Saint Joseph, Indians QB Alex Ortiz hands off to Hayden Miller, but Miller throws to Ortiz wide open to tie the game at 14. St. Joe would win 'The Holy War' in overtime. It's the first time the...
WNDU
Printing error causes early voting confusion in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A misprint on post cards for early voting is causing confusion in Elkhart County. Voters in Elkhart County received the post cards, which detailed polling locations and times for both the general election and early voting. But it left some unsure of which polling location in Elkhart and Goshen is for early voting.
abc57.com
State hosting Road to Restoration driver's license restoration clinic in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- State officials from the state's Attorney General's office and local community partners are hosting a Road to Restoration Clinic to help drivers with suspended licenses. The clinic will be October 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at McCoy's Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1804...
WISH-TV
Indiana prison looking for missing inmate
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A prison in northwestern Indiana has released information regarding a missing inmate, but officials don’t believe he has escaped the facility. The Indiana Department of Correction is looking 31-year-old Dustin Lappin of Clayton. Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbery in Marion County.
Times-Union Newspaper
Smith Says He’ll Lead From The Front If Elected Sheriff
NORTH WEBSTER - Jim Smith has had aspirations to run for sheriff for a long time. “But, as it got close to the primary season, I looked at different things that were occurring in our department, including things that were related to me being fiscally conservative. This is a conservative county and that’s what I’ve fallen in love with and I believe that’s why so many people have stayed here over the years,” the sheriff’s deputy said during an interview Oct. 6 at The River in North Webster.
nwi.life
Four Winds South Bend Tour of Progress
Four Winds Casino in South Bend, Indiana is undergoing a major expansion, turning the casino into a casino resort. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Wind Casinos held a private tour of progress on October 12, 2022. Frank Freedman, Chief Operating Officer of Four Winds Casinos, conducted...
