ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Groundbreaking for planned student luxury housing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, people gathered for a groundbreaking celebration for a new luxury student housing project going up near Notre Dame’s campus. This is happening right off State Road 23 on North Turtle Creek Drive. “We feel it’s important to mark this milestone and let...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Marshall Says He Offers A Different Style Of Leadership

It’s not a secret that in the election primary this year, James Marshall supported Republican and incumbent Kyle Dukes for re-election as sheriff. After Dukes lost to Jim Smith, Marshall announced on July 7 that he was running as an Independent for sheriff. “So, over the years ... since...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

New mural depicts the best Elkhart has to offer

A new mural installed at the Elkhart County Visitor Center on Cassopolis Street features the best that Elkhart has to offer. The mural was painted by Goshen artist Josh Cooper. It showcases Ellkhart’s love for craft bear, RVs, musical instruments and the county’s beauty. The state of Indiana...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Upcoming Halloween events in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Here is a look at some of the Halloween events coming up in Elkhart!. On Saturday, there will be a “Trunk or Treat” at Island Park from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Also on Saturday, there will be another “Trunk or Treat” at South...
ELKHART, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Society
South Bend, IN
Society
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Education
South Bend, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
iusbpreface.net

Meet new student Fernanda Lima França Piersanti

You may not know that the school has also been providing its services to our friends across the country and world. One of these is a student named Fernanda, who joined us from Brazil this school year to pursue her Master of Social Work. Staff-Writer. IU South Bend proudly boasts...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Howard Park welcomes statue of Harriet Tubman

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues Parks and Arts held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new statue of Harriet Tubman. The statue at Howard Park was honored with a brief history of Tubman’s fearless dedication to the underground railroad and leading escaped slaves to freedom. There was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Mishler Brown Fund to support agriculture-related needs

The Community Foundation of Elkhart County is accepting applications for grants from the new Mishler Brown Fund. The fund, designed to support agriculture-related needs, is one of several hundred at the Community Foundation and will honor the life and legacy of Helen Mishler, a Nappanee woman who died in 2020 at the age of 94 and left a significant gift to the Community Foundation.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Elementary School#Cheerleading#Charity#Sporting Goods Foundation#Abc 57 News
WNDU

Salem’s Haunted House opens in South Bend this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Michiana homeowners are gearing up for Halloween in big ways, including one South Bend man who created a haunted house in his backyard. Tim Seward started ‘Salem’s Haunted House’ 5 five years ago, and he’s expanded every year since. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Yarian Battling Cancer After Fighting In Vietnam

MENTONE - When Kosciusko County Veteran of the Month for October Rex Allen Yarian wasn’t able to make the County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday to be recognized, Veteran Service Officer Darryl McDowell found a work-around. McDowell read Yarian’s biography at the Commissioners meeting and then presented Yarian with the...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
valpo.life

Thank you: meaningful response during recent event

At Northwest Health, we are thankful to have a community of first responders, emergency management crews and dedicated employees who answered the call in our time of need recently. On Sept. 29, Northwest Health - Porter was notified that our main water supply would need to be shut down to...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

USDA grants to support four rural health projects in Indiana

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $110 million grants to improve health care facilities in rural communities nationwide, including nearly $2 million going to projects in four Indiana counties. The Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program funding is part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The Indiana projects range...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
thechicagogenius.com

Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan

GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
CHICAGO, IL
22 WSBT

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT: 'The St. Joe Special'

SOUTH BEND — In 'The Holy War' between Marian and SB Saint Joseph, Indians QB Alex Ortiz hands off to Hayden Miller, but Miller throws to Ortiz wide open to tie the game at 14. St. Joe would win 'The Holy War' in overtime. It's the first time the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Printing error causes early voting confusion in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A misprint on post cards for early voting is causing confusion in Elkhart County. Voters in Elkhart County received the post cards, which detailed polling locations and times for both the general election and early voting. But it left some unsure of which polling location in Elkhart and Goshen is for early voting.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana prison looking for missing inmate

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A prison in northwestern Indiana has released information regarding a missing inmate, but officials don’t believe he has escaped the facility. The Indiana Department of Correction is looking 31-year-old Dustin Lappin of Clayton. Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbery in Marion County.
WESTVILLE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Smith Says He’ll Lead From The Front If Elected Sheriff

NORTH WEBSTER - Jim Smith has had aspirations to run for sheriff for a long time. “But, as it got close to the primary season, I looked at different things that were occurring in our department, including things that were related to me being fiscally conservative. This is a conservative county and that’s what I’ve fallen in love with and I believe that’s why so many people have stayed here over the years,” the sheriff’s deputy said during an interview Oct. 6 at The River in North Webster.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
nwi.life

Four Winds South Bend Tour of Progress

Four Winds Casino in South Bend, Indiana is undergoing a major expansion, turning the casino into a casino resort. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Wind Casinos held a private tour of progress on October 12, 2022. Frank Freedman, Chief Operating Officer of Four Winds Casinos, conducted...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy