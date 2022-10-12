GALLERY: Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Celebrate Four Years Of Marriage

Read full article on original website
Kane Brown has proved yet again that he’s a genre-transcending artist forging his own path within country music. The CMT Artists of The Year honoree received a standing ovation Wednesday (Oct. 12) evening at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center after his high-energy performance of “Like I Love Country Music.”
The "CMT Artists of the Year 2022" show also includes a poignant performance by icon Alan Jackson and a Walker Hayes-Ciara collaboration Electricity from Kane Brown, drama from Carly Pearce, an irresistible classic from Alan Jackson, a show-stopping collab from Walker Hayes — and that's just for starters. The CMT Artists of the Year 2022 broadcast is a must-see feast of country performances on Friday night. Set your DVRs or tune in at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, if only to catch these highlights: HEARTACHE BY THE NUMBER: First-time...
Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
Loretta Lynn’s sisters Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright will make a rare appearance at the CMT Artists of the Year event on Friday to pay tribute to their late sister. Loretta Lynn died this month at the age of 90. This is one of the first major country music events to happen since her passing. So she’ll certainly be heavy on everyone’s minds. It’s a big evening, in which Loretta Lynn’s old friend Alan Jackson will be honored with the Artist of a Lifetime Award.
The 2022 CMT Artists of the Year celebration will premiere on CMT on Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. CT. The five CMT Artists of the Year include first-time honorees Cody Johnson, Carly Pearce, and Walker Hayes, as well as three-time honorees Luke Combs and Kane Brown. According to CMT,...
CMT is packing its lineup with stars for the 2022 “CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR” celebration that will premiere 9p/8c Friday, Oct. 14, on CMT. The evening will honor Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Walker Hayes and Carly Pearce along with Alan Jackson (“Artist of a Lifetime”) and Lainey Wilson (“Breakout Artist of the Year”). Performances will include memorable unexpected collaborations like Walker Hayes with platinum-selling global star Ciara and Riley Green will sing in honor of Luke Combs. Other performers include Jackson, Pearce, Johnson, Brown and Wilson.
It’s been a big year for Luke Combs. Earlier this summer, he welcomed his first child, Tex Lawrence, with his wife Nicole Combs. Around that same time, the country music star also announced the release of his third studio album Growin’ Up, which has already churned out two hit singles: “Doin’ This” and “The Kind of Love We Make.”
