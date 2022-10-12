GALLERY: Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Celebrate Four Years Of Marriage

Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.

MUSIC ・ 26 DAYS AGO