Lee County, FL

Emergency resources available for SWFL after Hurricane Ian’s impact

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
As we recover from Hurricane Ian, we have created this article with resources available for those affected by the impact.

Florida Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis announced the deployment of 11 urban search and rescue teams to Southwest Florida.

Miami-Dade Water & Sewer announced it is sending workers to SWFL to assist Fort Myers Beach water utility repair damage to their infrastructure and re-establish water services.

FOR ANYONE LOOKING TO VOLUNTEER IN THE RECOVERY EFFORTS – VOLUNTEERFLORIDA.ORG

POWER AND ELECTRICITY: Thousands are still without power. To check if you’re affected: FPLLCEC – As of October 1st, FPL has restored power to all hospitals in Southwest Florida in its service area.

RED CROSS RESPONDING: With more than 500 trained American Red Cross staff on the ground—and many more en route from across the country—as well as truckloads of supplies positioned across Florida, the Red Cross is mobilizing a large-scale response to Hurricane Ian.

USACE BLUE ROOF PROGRAM: Information here.

SHELTERPREVIOUS COVERAGE: Essential information for SWFL residents as Hurricane Ian approaches

LEE COUNTY:

Governor Ron DeSantis has opened another disaster recovery center at Fort Myers DMS Building. Fort Myers DMS Building is located at 2295 Victoria Ave. Fort Myers, FL 33901.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced new resources will be made available for the Dunbar community. According to the governor’s press release, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) deployed a 6,000 gallon mobile refueling station. The station is located at the Stars Complex 2980 Edison Ave. and will remain there until 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. FDEM also delivered water and ice which is available at the Stars Complex. The Florida Digital Service will also deploy SpaceX Starlink units to create mobile internet cafes at locations including the Stars Complex.

Lee County has opened a Multi-Agency Resource Center at Lakes Regional Library, 15290 Bass Road, Fort Myers, to aid residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. The center’s hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Participating organizations include insurance companies, local and state government offices, mental health providers, and nonprofit organizations. For a complete list: CLICK HERE.

On October 5, a hygiene station opened for Cape Coral residents at Jim Jeffers Park – 2817 SW 3rd Ln. The station includes showers, bathrooms, a cooling area, charging stations, and laundry services. Toiletries and towels will not be provided. The station will be open from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily. A second hygiene station opened Thursday, October 6, at Cape Coral Technical College – 360 Santa Barbara Blvd N.

Lee Health opened over 30 Lee Physician Group and Lee Health Outpatient locations. Hours of operation at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (unless noted otherwise). For a complete list of open locations: CLICK HERE.

Lee County’s disaster debris monitoring partner, Thompson Consulting Services, will be hiring local residents to support Lee County’s Hurricane Ian debris removal efforts. Positions are for immediate work; there is no physical labor, no experience is necessary, and training is provided. Qualified candidates have the potential to earn more than $1,300 per week. Candidates must attend a hiring event in person to be considered for employment. If candidates have access to internet, preregister here.

  • Location: Jury Parking Lot, 2050 Broadway Circle., Fort Myers, FL 33901
  • 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, Oct. 5 through Oct. 7

The City of Cape Coral is offering electronic device charging stations at City Hall, Police Department Headquarters, and Fire Department Stations (with the exception of Fire Station 10) available daily, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Jewish Federation of Lee County will be opening an emergency food pantry for non-perishables, water, hygiene, feminine products, clothing, etc. Wednesday, October 4, located at 9701 Commerce Center Court, Fort Myers, FL 33908. The pantry will be open the entire month of October on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lee Convenient Care – 4771 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33907 – is open from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. – 4771 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33907

Lee Health announced its TeleHealth service is free to use before going to any of their facilities. Lee Health said to receive TeleHealth service, you can visit here.

Millennium Physicians Group is opening a walk-in clinic on October 2nd at 13813 Metro Parkway, Fort Myers, 12 pm- 5 pm. They have also opened a number of offices around Southwest Florida, to find an available office, call (844) 225-5674.

Physicians Primary Care of Southwest Florida has opened pediatric offices at Cape Coral (1261 Viscaya Parkway), Olympia Pointe (Lehigh – 5700 Lee Blvd.) and Camelot (Fort Myers – 9350 Camelot Drive) locations from 9 AM to 4 PM. Adult medicine is availavle at the following locations Cape Family (1255 Viscaya Parkway), Fort Myers Adult Medicine (7381 College Parkway) and Olympia Pointe Family (5700 Lee Blvd.)from 9 AM to 4 PM.

Verizon has deployed drones over Sanibel Island overnight to provide temporary cell service, assess damages, and expedite recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Fort Myers Beach urges residents not to rush back to the island before Saturday. Emergency responders will address critical assessments to ensure everyone’s safety upon returning.

To request well-being checks for family members and friends, please call 239-477-1000. County partners are working on a dedicated hotline or webpage. Please use 911 for emergency services only.

A new number has been established for contacting the City of Sanibel. For reporting well-being checks or to volunteer resources, services, etc., please call (239) 603-7261.

  • If you have access to email and are aware of an individual(s) who remained on island during Hurricane Ian and you need report a well-being check, please send an email to [email protected]. Please provide your name and number, as well as the name(s) of individual(s), address, and phone number.
  • If you have resources such as boats, equipment, services, skills, etc., and would like to volunteer, please send an email to [email protected] and provide your name, resource available, phone number, and email address.

For vehicles that sustained damage from the storm, Tire Kingdom in Fort Myers will be offering Free Flat Repair and 25% off Wiper Blade purchases, as well as the following service checks free of charge through October 14th:

  • Free battery check
  • Free brake check
  • Free alignment check
  • Free tire air pressure check
  • Wiper fluid top off

CHARLOTTE COUNTY:

Link for recent updates on Charlotte County.

Governor Ron DeSantis has opened another disaster recovery center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port. The Shannon Staub Library is located at 4675 Career Lane North Port, FL 34289.

The Red Cross is distributing water, food, and cleanup kits at St. Mary’s Baptist Church – 605 Mary St., Punta Gorda, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day while supplies last.

A limited supply of tarps is available at the Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. The distribution center is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

Millennium Physicians Group opened a walk-in clinic on October 2nd at 2450 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, 7am – 7 pm. They have also opened a number of offices around Southwest Florida, to find an available office, call (844) 225-5674.

Oxygen Refill is available at 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Portable oxygen tank refills.

Charlotte County residents can reach out to the CharCoCares text system for updates on local recovery events, area resources, and opportunities that will be available. The service is free. You can text “CharCoCares” to 888-777 to opt-in.

First responders and emergency management staff with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are weathering the storm and protecting the community by providing secure shelters and distributing additional resources. Their call center, 941-743-1320, will remain open for more information and storm-related concerns.

If you are concerned about the well-being of a loved one and need a welfare check, please call 941-429-7300. If you have other questions, please call 941-429-7000.

If you need help connecting with your loved ones, the American Red Cross can assist you. Call 1-800 RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and provide as much detail as you can. You can also submit your information via forms (English and Spanish available) found online at COADFL.org.

COLLIER COUNTY:

The Florida Department of Health in Collier County, Naples, and Immokalee sites is open.

Millennium Physicians Group is opening a walk in clinic on October 2nd at 400 8th Street N, Naples, 10am – 4pm. They have also opened a number of offices around Southwest Florida, to find an available office, call (844) 225-5674.

KIDZ Medical Services is operating a 12,000 free-standing pediatric facility at 2600 Immokalee Rd, Naples, Florida. The site will be providing service for young patients. “No child will be turned away”

The non-emergency line for the City of Marco Island is (239) 389-5050.

The American Red Cross will be opening a location October 9 at the River Park Community Center – 301 11th St N, Naples, FL 34102. Hours are from noon to 6:00 p.m.

HEALTH RESOURCES

American Red Cross sent hundreds of type O blood products to other red cross organizations across Florida for patients in areas impacted by the storm. For more information contact 1 800 RED CROSS – 1-800-733-2767.

Coastal Medical Urgent Care will be open for urgent care services – 8291 Dani Dr. 100, Fort Myers, FL 33966. Thu/Fri: 7a-5p, Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

MENTAL HELP

Local Counselor, David Essel, will be offering free phone counseling sessions to victims of Hurricane Ian.

David can help you deal with:

  • Anxiety
  • Frustration
  • Depression
  • Anger
  • Sadness
  • Grief

For more information on David, visit his website www.davidessel.com

VOLUNTEER & DONATIONS

  • Hertz Arena – a designated hurricane shelter – is accepting donations for victims of Hurricane Ian. Pillows, blankets, air mattresses, and hygiene products are in high demand, but any donations are welcome.
  • The Fort Myers Beach Woman’s Club will be taking Donations for Hurricane Ian Relief for the residents and businesses on Fort Myers Beach. Residents with a 33931 Zip Code and a Valid Fort Myers Beach Driver’s License address are able to request funds.
  • Volunteer Florida is looking for help – volunteers can register online at COADFL.org and VolunteerFlorida.org
  • Better Together is in need of volunteers and donations to families impacted by Hurricane Ian. To apply for assistance: Click Here.
  • A Cape Coral Community Donation Site has been established at 410 Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral, FL 33991 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. – non-perishable food and water only.
  • The United Way is looking for volunteers and donations. For more information: Click Here.
  • The American Red Cross is looking for donations to help people affected by Hurricane Ian. Click here for more information.
  • McGregor Baptist Church has organized a donation drop off/clothing distribution – They will be collecting items Mon.-Sat. from 9am-12pm.
  • Canterbury School is hosting a free pop-up shop for anyone in need – They have clothing, shoes, undergarments, toys, bedding, and more. Open Friday, October 7-9, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day in Canterbury’s O-Gym 8141 College Parkway, Fort Myers.
  • Glass Design is a drop-off center for Lee and Collier donations for seniors that were affected by Hurricane Ian. Locations to drop-off items are:
  • Fort Myers – 7857 Drew Cir #9, Fort Myers, FL 33967
  • Naples – 7935 Airport-Pulling Rd #10, Naples, FL 34109

Items needed:

  • Water
  • Nonperishable food
  • Toiletries (to include hygiene wipes, shampoo, soap, deodorant, toothpaste)
  • Paper products (toilet paper/ paper towels)
  • Clothes
  • Pet food (cat and dog)
  • Cleaning supplies (bleach, detergent, Clorox).

THE SALVATION ARMY NEEDS FOR HURRICANE DONATIONS

  • Tarps
  • Diapers
  • Clorox wipes
  • Gloves
  • Non-perishable food and bread
  • Hygiene items
  • Water
  • Paper towels
  • Toilet paper
  • Garbage bags (large)
  • Shovels
  • Brooms
  • Extension cords

#Hurricane Ian
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

