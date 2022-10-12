Salesforce recently laid off a number of workers and implemented a new hiring freeze through January 2023, Protocol has learned. The full extent of the head count reduction couldn’t be determined, though sources said it appeared to be at least 90 employees and seemed to largely impact contract workers as opposed to full-time employees. That's a small fragment of Salesforce's over 73,000 workers, but large tech companies have been loathe to undergo layoffs, most likely to avoid igniting fear among investors that their growth prospects have changed.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO