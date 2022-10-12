Read full article on original website
America’s oldest bank becomes a HODLer
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: institutional crypto buy-in, Apple’s savings account, and another Tornado Cash lawsuit. America’s oldest bank is dipping its toes into the finance world’s newest trend. But BNY Mellon’s announcement that it will begin holding crypto assets for its customers comes a week after the Treasury Department warned about big banks and investment firms dabbling in digital assets.
Apple is launching a savings account with Goldman Sachs
Apple will team up with Goldman Sachs on a savings account for its cardholders, the latest expansion from the tech giant into financial services. Apple said Thursday that holders of the Apple Card will soon be able to open a "high-yield" savings account through Goldman that will connect to Apple's mobile wallet. The new savings account would include an option to automatically deposit Daily Cash rewards — Apple's term for the cash back it offers on purchases.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: ‘The semiconductor industry is near the limit’
Developing software and chips to tackle AI applications has for years been at the core of Nvidia’s mission, and it’s something founder and CEO Jensen Huang talks about at just about every turn. The way Huang frames it, AI is a kind of time machine that allows scientists...
Salesforce hit with layoffs and a new hiring freeze
Salesforce recently laid off a number of workers and implemented a new hiring freeze through January 2023, Protocol has learned. The full extent of the head count reduction couldn’t be determined, though sources said it appeared to be at least 90 employees and seemed to largely impact contract workers as opposed to full-time employees. That's a small fragment of Salesforce's over 73,000 workers, but large tech companies have been loathe to undergo layoffs, most likely to avoid igniting fear among investors that their growth prospects have changed.
Could Call of Duty doom the Activision Blizzard deal?
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Friday, we’re taking a look at Microsoft and Sony’s increasingly bitter feud over Call of Duty and whether U.K. regulators are leaning toward torpedoing the Activision Blizzard deal. Call of...
How Microsoft uses its enterprise software app store to center its power
Over its 47-year history, Microsoft has long been known for employing subtle business practices to ice out competitors by preferencing its own products and services. The software giant is a master of bundling, using discounts on its vast array of products and services to keep consumers inside its ecosystem. Over...
Why startups aren't ready to be transparent about pay
Most startups aren’t ready for the pay transparency laws going into effect in the coming months, according to compensation experts. The first step for many will be setting up internal pay bands — a task that isn’t at the top of most startup leaders’ to-do lists.
The FTC is readying its war on fake reviews
Hello and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today I’m dreaming of a time when I might not have to face so many obviously dodgy product placements online, but I’ll probably have to dream for a while still. Plus, bigger Huawei/ZTE bans may be coming soon, the FTC’s top staffers sure like to invest in tech, and Musk’s Starlink donation to Ukraine seems to be wrapping up.
How Microsoft flexes its power
Good morning! Independent software vendors face tradeoffs when trying to tap into the vast customer bases of the industry’s biggest names. And it’s becoming much trickier to navigate. Microsoft's enterprise app store power play. Over its 47-year history, Microsoft has long been known for employing subtle business practices...
The soft power bulletin
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: How Microsoft uses its enterprise app stores to center its power over the market, TSMC might be the canary in the chip coal mine, and this week in enterprise moves. Microsoft’s app store is tipping the scales. Microsoft has long been known...
Plumbers need cloud software, too
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why a sharp focus on a vertical market is a winning playbook for SaaS companies right now, a look at a new enterprise networking startup, and remember Mike Bloomberg?. The rise of vertical SaaS. There’s an age-old idea in the software business that...
Software specialists vs. cloud giants
Good morning! Industry-specific SaaS companies are hitting unicorn status by building software for underserved markets. And the cloud giants are taking notice. There’s an age-old idea in the software business that if you want to be big, you have to build a company that can meet the needs of every enterprise. But a litany of enterprise software companies are turning that thesis on its head by relentlessly focusing on niche industries — and winning, Protocol's Aisha Counts writes.
Everything we know about Meta’s AR and VR hardware road map
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Thursday, we explore what Meta’s Connect conference revealed about its AR and VR hardware plans and wonder what the deal is behind Roku’s partnership with Wyze Labs. Also: Visiting the world, in VR.
