ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Mosby defends decision to drop charges against Adnan Syed, discusses DNA results

By Ava-joye Burnett
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AuPY0_0iWckIt500

Marilyn Mosby talks to WJZ about the DNA test results that prompted her to drop the charges against 03:51

BALTIMORE -- One day after announcing that all charges will be dropped against Adnan Syed, Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby told WJZ in an exclusive interview that she is confident that Syed did not kill Hae Min Lee.

Lee was Syed's ex-girlfriend.

State's Attorney Mosby said new testing found DNA on Lee's shoes, but Adnan Syed was not a match for it.

"Do you believe the DNA results now fully exonerates Adnan," Ava-joye Burnett asked Mosby.

"At this point, what I can tell you is that we believe that he was wrongfully convicted," Mosby said. "And, so you know, the case is over for Adnan Syed."

But Mosby said those test results revealed something else. There was a mixture of DNA for four other individuals.

"Who are these people," Burnett asked.

"So, again, this is an open and pending investigation," Mosby said. "I can't tell you or reveal anything at this point because it's open and pending. It will be prejudicial to the individuals that have not yet been charged."

Syed was convicted for the 1999 murder of his Woodlawn High ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee.

But in September, when lawyers argued that information about two other potential suspects was illegally withheld from Syed and his former attorney, a judge vacated that conviction. Today, Syed is a free man.

In the past, Syed's family has publicly expressed sadness for Lee's family.

"My mom also feels her mother's pain too, you know, because she lost a child as well," Yusuf Syed, Adnan's younger brother, told WJZ in a September interview. We do feel for them a lot."

WJZ asked Lee's family attorney if they had hope that a new suspect would be charged.

"We're always hopeful, you know; they're always hopeful. I'm always hopeful," Attorney Steve Kelly said. "They will do everything they can. I will do everything that I can if there is someone else out there who needs to be brought to justice—to bring them to justice—but their hope is small."

State's Attorney Mosby did not win her re-election bid, but she says she along with her team will work hard in the next two and a half months to ensure justice for Lee and her family.

"It's a very sad situation," Mosby said. "But the one thing that I can assure them is that my office is going to do everything we can and utilize every resource that we have to go after the real perpetrators of this offense."

Comments / 4

Phil Layshio
2d ago

She is now irrelevant. Even the Baltimorgue City voters are tired of her BS. She spent her whole career helping criminals and did nothing for crime victims. She would have been a better public defender however she will be disbarred soon.

Reply
2
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland man who was shot by Virginia officers faces charges of brandishing a weapon, police say

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man is facing charges of allegedly brandishing a weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm when he was shot by police in Virginia on Friday, according to authorities.El-Amin Mutee, 44, of Waldorf, Maryland, may be facing additional charges too, police said.Arlington County Police Department officers found Mutee with a gun in a Virginia Roadway when they were responding to a report of multiple shots fired near the 2100 block of Shirlington Road around 7:35 p.m., according to authorities.They instructed Mutee to drop his weapon but he allegedly refused to comply with their commands and instead raised the firearm, police said.Two officers then raised their weapons and shot Mutee, according to authorities. Investigators later examined Mutee's firearm and determined during their preliminary investigation that it had been used to fire off rounds, police said.No one was injured by Mutee's firearm or by the officers who shot Mutee, according to authorities.Following the shooting, Andy Penn, the chief of the Arlington County Police Department, asked the regional Critical Incident Response Team to investigate the incident.In accordance with the police department's policy, the two officers have been placed on administrative leave.
WALDORF, MD
nypressnews.com

Doctors say they feel ‘muzzled’ after the Roe v. Wade decision | CNN

Adnan Syed, whose case was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial,” smiles and waves as he leaves the courthouse after a judge overturned Syed’s 2000 murder conviction and ordered a new trial during a hearing at the Baltimore City Circuit Courthouse in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Islamic Society of Baltimore now has female resident scholar

CATONSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Huda Hasan can trace the confidence she has both in herself and in her Islamic faith to time she spent in a classroom with Maryam Azam.Azam taught Hasan Islamic and Quran studies at the Al-Rahmah School in Windsor Mill. Hasan, 21, and her friends found themselves looking forward to Azam's class every day, drawn by what Hasan called her "practical, friendly approach.""A lot of youth struggle with religion, especially in this day and age. So the way she taught us, we were able to grow in love in our religion," Hasan said. "And she always told...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Mosby
CBS Baltimore

Death of 4-year-old in Baltimore ruled homicide by intoxication

BALTIMORE -- The death of a 4-year-old boy in March is now being investigated as a homicide after an autopsy found the boy died by intoxication, Baltimore police said Friday. Officers responded around 4 a.m. on March 6 to the 3900 block of Garrison Boulevard in Northwest Baltimore for an unresponsive child. The child, identified as O'rion Thomas, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His body was transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy. Thomas' death was ruled a homicide on Oct. 12 after his cause of death was determined. A homicide investigation is active and ongoing, police said. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

At least 57 ATM-related thefts reported in Baltimore City this year

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police said they were investigating 57 ATM-related thefts in 2022 as of last week.There was another round of ATM thefts overnight, this time mainly targeting liquor stores in Northeast Baltimore. One store owner told WJZ he actually caught two men carrying the machine out of the store.Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, two men walked into Ham's Liquor Store on the 4900 block of Belair Road and carried it out. The owner of the store said he was just one of three stores hit last night on the road, and the same suspect was spotted on camera at each one of...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

8 shot, 3 fatally within 24 hours across Baltimore

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — It was a violent 24-hours across Baltimore. At least eight people were shot, and three of those victims killed between approximately 2 a.m. Thursday through 2 a.m. Friday. Three of those cases occurred in the City's southern district, as well as within District 10. On...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Stolen ATM, van recovered near Belair Road following Northeast Baltimore crime spree

BALTIMORE -- City officers recovered a minivan and a damaged ATM from an alleyway in the Northeast Baltimore neighborhood of Belair-Edison on Saturday, according to authorities.Police on patrol in the area were alerted to the presence of the minivan and ATM behind the 2700 block of Pelham Avenue at 12:46 p.m., police said.The blue van sat with its sliding door ajar in the alleyway. Rolls of receipt paper sat inside of it while a handicap tag hung on the rearview mirror.The ATM lay beside it amid green trash cans and blue recycling bins.The officer assigned to the recovery effort examined...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Test#Murder#Violent Crime#Wjz#Baltimore State#State
WBAL Radio

Anne Arundel County officer arrested in Baltimore City

An Anne Arundel County police officer was arrested in Baltimore City, according to officials. In a news release, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said that they became aware of an out-of-county incident involving Officer T. Thomas on Oct. 13. Thomas was a 2-year veteran with the AACoPD Community Services...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Teen accused of killing man who had been arguing with family

COLUMBIA, Md. — Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the death of a 36-year-old man in Maryland earlier this month. According to a press released from Howard County, 36-year-old Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka was found dead in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road just after 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 7.
COLUMBIA, MD
Maryland Reporter

Opinion: The Narrative Theft of Wes Moore

This opinion represents the views of the author, and not MarylandReporter.com, which does not endorse or oppose candidates. Opposing viewpoints and comments are welcome. I often shock friends and family when I show them various articles that I have penned. “This is you?!” they reply with shocked facial expressions. I wryly smile, but deep down, I want to shake them and shout, “yes idiot, a Black man can have a voice and at times, that voice is put on paper.”
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Ohio man tells investigators he delivered bomb, tried to kill romantic rival in Carroll County, Maryland

BALTIMORE -- A 32-year-old man has pleaded guilty to building an explosive bomb in Ohio and then driving to Carroll County, Maryland, with the intention of killing a romantic rival, according to authorities.Clayton McCoy intended to kill the boyfriend of the woman he liked, Department of Justice officials said.He had known the couple for years through a live-action role-playing battle game/social club, investigators said.McCoy confessed his feelings for the woman in October 2020 but the woman informed McCoy that she was in a relationship and did not reciprocate his feelings, according to authorities.This rejection prompted McCoy to devise a plan to...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

COLD CASE: 27th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Sterling Settle

BRANDWINE, Md.- Today marks the 27th anniversary of the homicide of Sterling Settle, a resident of Oxon Hill, Maryland. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Sterling and his family. On October 13, 1995 at approximately 4pm, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded...
OXON HILL, MD
wypr.org

Poll: Race for Anne Arundel County’s next executive ‘too close to call’

Steuart Pittman, Anne Arundel County’s incumbent Democratic County Executive, is locked in a competitive race with first-term Republican County Councilmember Jessica Haire. It’s in contrast to races statewide where Democrats are poised to win their races, polls show. Dan Nataf, who runs the Center for the Study of Local Issues at Anne Arundel Community College, said the race had the reverse image of the one four years ago.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
89K+
Followers
28K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy