FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Baltimore, MarylandFoodie TravelerBaltimore, MD
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County officer's police powers suspended after his arrest
MILLERSVILLE, Md. — An Anne Arundel County police officer was arrested in Baltimore City, county police said. County police said they were notified Thursday that city police arrested Officer T. Thomas, which resulted in a criminal summons for second-degree assault. Thomas is a two-year veteran of the Anne Arundel...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Police seeking cell phone video in killing of high school football player
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Its been six weeks since a high school football player was gunned down after his game in Baltimore County, and no arrests have been made. Baltimore County Police are asking for the community's help in solving the shooting from last month. The homicide happened on...
CBS News
Investigators seek evidence in death of 14-year-old shot after Baltimore County football game
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police investigators are calling for public assistance in solving the homicide of a 14-year-old boy last month. Travis Slaughter was shot and killed following a football game between Milford Mill Academy and Franklin High School. He and another teen were shot near Washington Avenue and Liberty Road around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 2.
Police seeks community help in Owings Mills murder investigation
Police are looking for information that leads to an arrest in an Oct. 2 murder in Owings Mills.Robert Perkins, 40, died days after he was shot multiple times in the 4500 block of Brightwater Court.He was shot around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2.Anyone who may have information about this shooting is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore police arrest 16-year-old student who had loaded semiautomatic handgun at school
Baltimore City police arrested a 16-year-old student who had a loaded semiautomatic handgun at a school Thursday morning. Sources told 11 News the gun was found in the student's car, which was parked in Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy's parking lot in the 1500 block of Harlem Avenue. Sources also...
One dead, one flown to hospital after car, truck crash in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said troopers were investigating a collision between a car and truck that killed the car’s driver. The driver of the truck had to be flown to the hospital for treatment. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack were in the area of U.S. Route […]
Police Search For Maryland Girl Last Seen Getting Into Mother's Car
An 8-year-old girl has gone missing after getting into her mother's car in Greenbelt, authorities say. Leighton Whitfield was las seen getting into the vehicle driven by her mother, Christian Whitfield, on Ridge Road, around 4 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. Christian Whitfield...
CBS News
56-year-old man shot and killed while sitting in car in Northwest Baltimore, police say
-- A 56-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday evening in Northwest Baltimore, police said. Officers responded to the 4800 block of Reisterstown Road for shots fired just before 7:10 p.m. and found the victim with gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at...
fox5dc.com
92-year-old woman killed in Anne Arundel County house fire
CROWNSVILLE, Md. - Authorities say a 92-year-old woman was killed in a house fire Wednesday in Anne Arundel County. The fire was reported around 1 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of Oser Drive in Crownsville. Officials say they received a call from a family member who reported the blaze and arrived to find the elderly woman, identified as Erna Brunchorst, trapped inside.
Suspects Identified After Police Called To Laurel HS For Reports Of Armed Person (DEVELOPING)
Police investigators in Maryland were called to an area high school following reports of an armed person, according to authorities. The Laurel Police Department issued an alert at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 advising that there was a reported incident at the Laurel High School. Police say that...
Child Injured From Fall Out Of Second-Story Window While Mom Ran Errands In Baltimore: Police
A 3-year-old boy is fighting for his life in Maryland after falling out of a two-story window in Northeast Baltimore on Wednesday night, police say. The child was found by officers on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the 5100 block of Cedgate Road, where he reportedly fell, suffering head, neck, and back injuries, according to officials.
Bay Net
Deputies Investigating Fatal Vehicle Crash In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, Md. — On October 15, 2022, at approximately 2:07 a.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area of Southern Maryland Boulevard (MD Route 4) and Ward Road in Dunkirk, for a serious motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival,...
weaa.org
15-Year-Old Boy Arrested In Deadly Shooting In Howard County
(Columbia, MD) -- A 15-year-old boy is under arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Howard County. The juvenile is accused of killing 36-year-old Rakki Jones-Onyejiaka on October 7th outside of an apartment complex near The Mall of Columbia. Police say the boy's family was involved in an ongoing...
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jamillah Haynes, a missing 17-year-old from Glenmont. Haynes was last seen on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., in the 12600 block of Georgia Avenue.
Family of hit-and-run victim wants to send him home
The family of the victim in the fatal hit-and-run in Dundalk this week is raising money to send his remains back to his native country of Ecuador.
4-Year-Old Maryland Boy's Death Ruled As Homicide After Dying From 'Intoxication'
The sudden death of a 4-year-old Baltimore boy has been officially ruled as a homicide after a Medical Examiner revealed the boy died due to intoxication, authorities say. Around 4 a.m., Sunday, March 6, O'rion Thomas was rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive in the 3900 block of Garrison Boulevard, according to Baltimore police.
A 92-year-old woman was injured in a residential fire in Anne Arundel County
Firefighters responded to a 911 call by an adult resident at the 700 block of Osner Drive in Crownsville, Maryland
Mass Group Of Masked Attackers Beat Victim Unconscious, Steal Nothing In Anne Arundel County
A group of around seven masked attackers beat a victim unconscious in Glen Burnie in an overnight attack, authorities say. The victim contacted authorities after he woke up from the attack around 6 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to Anne Arundel County Police. The group of assailants attacked the victim...
Wbaltv.com
15-year-old charged with murder in fatal Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police on Thursday arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a fatal shooting last week in Columbia. County police said the boy was charged as an adult with first- and second-degree murder assault and handgun violations in connection with the killing of Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka, 36, of Columbia.
NBC Washington
School Bus Drivers Ask for Vigilance After Crashes in Prince George's
Prince George's County school bus drivers are sharpening their skills. The annual review of best practices is intended to keep drivers safe in one of Maryland's deadliest counties for vehicular deaths. On Tuesday, two county school bus crashes occurred within an hour. The first happened just after 5 p.m. A...
