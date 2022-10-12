ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glen Burnie, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
City
Glen Burnie, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Police
fox5dc.com

92-year-old woman killed in Anne Arundel County house fire

CROWNSVILLE, Md. - Authorities say a 92-year-old woman was killed in a house fire Wednesday in Anne Arundel County. The fire was reported around 1 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of Oser Drive in Crownsville. Officials say they received a call from a family member who reported the blaze and arrived to find the elderly woman, identified as Erna Brunchorst, trapped inside.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Deputies Investigating Fatal Vehicle Crash In Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, Md. — On October 15, 2022, at approximately 2:07 a.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area of Southern Maryland Boulevard (MD Route 4) and Ward Road in Dunkirk, for a serious motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival,...
DUNKIRK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
weaa.org

15-Year-Old Boy Arrested In Deadly Shooting In Howard County

(Columbia, MD) -- A 15-year-old boy is under arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Howard County. The juvenile is accused of killing 36-year-old Rakki Jones-Onyejiaka on October 7th outside of an apartment complex near The Mall of Columbia. Police say the boy's family was involved in an ongoing...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jamillah Haynes, a missing 17-year-old from Glenmont. Haynes was last seen on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., in the 12600 block of Georgia Avenue.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

15-year-old charged with murder in fatal Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police on Thursday arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a fatal shooting last week in Columbia. County police said the boy was charged as an adult with first- and second-degree murder assault and handgun violations in connection with the killing of Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka, 36, of Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy