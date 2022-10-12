Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
McTominay rescues Manchester United from superb, 12-save Uzoho (video)
Scott McTominay’s goal in the third minute of stoppage time gave Manchester United a place in the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds despite a heroic effort from Omonia and its goalkeeper Francis Uzoho. Uzoho had one of those memorable European nights, making several flying saves, but Manchester United eventually...
BBC
Guardiola prepared for 'biggest atmosphere' at Anfield
Pep Guardiola has dismissed any suggestion Manchester City's 13-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League table will give them a psychological advantage when the sides play at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds have already lost twice in the league this season and have been vulnerable defensively, but Guardiola...
BBC
Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire
Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
Soccer-Real keeping it real ahead of Barcelona clash, says Ancelotti
MADRID, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said he plans to keep things simple as he prepares his side ahead of their match at home with Barcelona in the "El Clasico" tie on Sunday.
RELATED PEOPLE
theScore
Europa League roundup: McTominay to the rescue, Arsenal edge Bodo/Glimt
Paris, Oct 13, 2022 (AFP) - Arsenal maintained their perfect start to the Europa League as Bukayo Saka's goal clinched a 1-0 win at Bodo/Glimt, while Manchester United left it late to beat Omonia Nicosia. Saka struck midway through the first half in Norway to give the Gunners a third...
BBC
'We need to spread the goals a bit more to different games'
Jurgen Klopp praised Roberto Firmino's current form, but has challenged all his players to score more consistently across games. Firmino has scored eight goals and provided four assists so far this season, the same numbers as Mohamed Salah. Klopp said: "Bobby is in a really good moment, I...
NBC Sports
UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League live! How to watch, updates, schedule
The UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League group stages are in full flow as Arsenal, Manchester United, and West Ham are all in action. In the Europa League group stage Arsenal have a lovely set of European cities to visit with PSV, Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich their opponents, and are clear favorites to advance. United are also favored but have some long distances to travel as they play Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol from Transnistria and Cypriot side Omonia.
UEFA・
FOX Sports
Dortmund, Bayern challenge Bundesliga top 2 Union, Freiburg
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are in the unaccustomed role of challengers as the Bundesliga’s top four all meet on Sunday. League leader Union Berlin hosts fourth-placed Dortmund while 10-time defending champion Bayern welcomes second-placed Freiburg, a team that was unbeaten in 10 games across all competitions before its Europa League game at Nantes on Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Has Klopp run out of gas in the face of Man City dominance?
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp’s trademark toothy grin has become somewhat of a rare sight in the Premier League this season. More frequently, he has worn the look of a man with pressing concerns, perhaps having come to the crushing realization that even his special talents can only go so far.
BBC
Robertson issues warning for City visit
Andy Robertson has warned Liverpool must find their very best form when they welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday. The Reds excelled against Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday but have struggled in the Premier League having pushed City to the wire last season. "It's a massive game,...
ESPN
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone rejects bullying claims after Joao Felix snub
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has rejected accusations of bullying after reports claimed Joao Felix wanted to leave the club. Felix has made just seven starts for Atletico this season and the Portugal international was an unused substitute in his side's most recent Champions League game against Club Brugge on Wednesday.
ESPN
Man United fend off Europa League humiliation as Erik ten Hag fields strong squad vs. Omonia Nicosia
MANCHESTER, England -- It took Manchester United more than 90 minutes to do it, but they found a way past Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday, winning 1-0. - Report: Man United-Omonia Nicosia | Europa League table | Upcoming fixtures. Although manager Erik ten Hag fielded a strong...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Frankfurt routs Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen 5-1 in Bundesliga
BERLIN (AP) — Xabi Alonso endured another frustrating game as Bayer Leverkusen coach in the Bundesliga while they lost at Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 on Saturday. Coming after Porto’s 3-0 win in the Champions League on Wednesday, Leverkusen’s second loss from Alonso’s three games in charge ended the former Spain star’s honeymoon period as coach and left his team mired in a relegation battle.
FOX Sports
Agnelli sticking with coach Allegri at struggling Juventus
ROME (AP) — All but eliminated from the Champions League. Struggling with only three wins in nine Serie A matches. Beset by injuries to three star players. Not much more could go wrong for Juventus entering Saturday’s derby against Torino. The biggest problem for the record 36-time Italian...
ESPN
Lorient miss out on top spot after goalless draw with nine-man Reims
Lorient missed out on the chance to go provisionally top of the Ligue 1 standings as they were held to a goalless stalemate at home by nine-man Stade de Reims on Saturday. Surprise packages Lorient lacked their usual creativity and failed to take advantage after Dion Lopy was handed Reims' eighth red card this season early in the second half and Emmanuel Agbadou was also sent off in stoppage time.
Comments / 0