Read full article on original website
Related
blockchain.news
BTC Mining Hardware Startup Fabric Systems Raises $13M
Fabric Systems, a bitcoin mining hardware startup, has raised $13 million in a seed round fund. Participants in the funding round were bitcoin miner TeraWulf, Skype co-founder Jaan Tallinn's fund Metaplanet, Blockchain.com and 8090 Partners. The company has said that the funds will be used to fund the development of...
Blockchain.com gets Singapore licence, second crypto firm to obtain approval this week
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Blockchain.com, a cryptocurrency exchange backed by investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, said on Wednesday it had received approval from Singapore’s central bank to offer payment services in the city-state.
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO
[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, CA, 12th October 2022]. DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders...
thedefiant.io
Blockchain Indexing Startup nxyz Raises $40M In Funding Led By Paradigm
It isn’t sexy. It isn’t a brand-new blockchain or a celebrity-backed NFT collection. But five-month-old crypto firm nxyz has lined up a host of prominent venture capital firms behind its promise of “fast, reliable blockchain indexing.”. The company, populated in part by former Google staffers, announced a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
u.today
Ripple CTO Sums up Cardano Founder v. XRP Community Beef
David Schwartz, CTO of Ripple and a sort of cult hero to the XRP community, has finalized the beef of the past few days between Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson and that exact community. According to Schwartz, he has a lot to say, but will limit himself to saying that the...
u.today
“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Says It’s Time for BTC, SHIB Finally Listed on BitMex, This Could Reduce Ripple’s Chance to Win SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. It's time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author says, as he predicts major collapse. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has yet again predicted a massive crash of the U.S. dollar and economy in a recent tweet, saying that millions could be “wiped out.” Kiyosaki wrote that people only take into consideration microeconomic things, such as prices of food and fuel going up, but macroeconomic issues remain invisible to them. The bestselling author then urged his followers to protect themselves “from macro,” recommending to buy not only Bitcoin this time, but also silver and gold. Kiyosaki has been predicting the forthcoming collapse of the USD over the past two years and has good reasons for this. In 2020 alone, the Fed printed more than 6 trillion dollars, and the U.S. central bank has increased interest rates several times this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin About To Witness Massive Volatility, According to Blockchain Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that an Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin with one of the highest supply on exchanges will see increased price swings after trading sideways for some time. Santiment says the price of the native token of the automated market maker (AMM) Bancor (BNT) is rallying as the token’s...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Chances of ETH’s 200% increase is very…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Several cryptocurrencies are currently trading upwards on their daily and weekly charts. One of the most important coins, Ethereum (ETH), is also included. In fact, the crypto community predicts that the market will continue to grow by the end of October. According to Coinglass data, October has historically been a particularly good month for Ethereum in terms of its price.
blockchain.news
Crypto Bank BVNK Secures Operational License from the Bank of Spain
London-based digital currency banking service provider, BVNK has announced it is now a licensed Virtual Assets Service Provider (VASP) with the Bank of Spain. While there are a number of startups that offers related products and services such as BVNK, the startup’s offering is positioned to enable users to access financial services more easily.
Safe and secure crypto is closer than we think
For many companies, mining Bitcoin no longer means making a profit. Photo illustration by Fortune; original photos by Getty Images. Blockchain is reinventing financial services, with digital assets and “programmable money” innovations that offer real utility and new approaches for reducing systemic risks. But customers have lost billions of dollars due to cyber hacking, scams, and unregulated products—and if we can’t trust it, we won’t scale it. It’s time to hardwire security into this emerging system.
nftgators.com
BlockTower Launches $150M Fund to Invest in Blockchain Infrastructure and DeFi
BlockTower has launched a $150 million fund to invest in blockchain infrastructure and DeFi. The fundraising was backed by BPI France, Mass Mutual and others. The crypto-focused investment management firm’s new fund has already invested in Aptos, Lighthouse Labs and Maple Finance. BlockTower’s venture arm has emerged with a...
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
blockchain.news
Mastercard Shares Strategies for Integrating Crypto into Regular Payment Transactions
Mastercard, a global pioneer in payment technology and innovation, has announced plans to develop methods of integrating crypto, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT), and metaverse into the world’s financial sector to make daily payments seamless. Raj Dhamodharan the Executive Vice President of Digital Asset & Blockchain Products and Partnerships at Mastercard...
Benzinga
Coinerr Announces Listing on Bitmart Exchange, Merging the Modern Crypto Coin with Trusted Trading Platform
The new token from Coinerr, ERR is made available to a global audience on the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platform. Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - The DeFi innovator, Coinerr, is expanding their footprint, making their coin available on Bitmart, one of the most well-known and trusted cryptocurrency exchanges used today. Their coin, which boasts unique utility features, is considered a preferred token in terms of stability, transparency, and security.
cryptoglobe.com
Chainlink ($LINK) Could Outperform Bitcoin Even as $BTC Is Expected to Rise, Crypto Analyst Says
Benjamin Cowen, a popular cryptocurrency analyst, has revealed that while he believes that the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) is set to appreciate in the near future, he believes that Chainlink ($LINK) could do even better. In an interview with Altcoin Daily, Cowen laid out his bullish case for the decentralized...
cryptogazette.com
Lightning Network Rival and Bitcoin Scaling Solution ‘Softnotes’ Starts Community Presale!
Press Release: Softnotes are a revolutionary new Bitcoin scaling solution network and have the power to finally transform Bitcoin into the ‘Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System’ that Satoshi envisioned. October 12 2022, Illinois, US: Softnotes overcome all the scaling issues of the Lightning Network that have thwarted its progress...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Reveals ‘Next Level’ Plans for ADA and Other Crypto Assets
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson is laying out a far-reaching vision of the future for crypto assets. In a new video update, Hoskinson tells his 315,000 YouTube subscribers that crypto projects like ADA could one day become the world’s system of finance, but notes that the US government needs to adopt favorable crypto regulations for this to ever become a reality.
Fabric Systems raises $13M to build foundation for trustless blockchain-based apps
The company is developing technology that it said could help companies build apps to verify everything from medical records to credit scores.
Comments / 0