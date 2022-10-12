ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
blockchain.news

BTC Mining Hardware Startup Fabric Systems Raises $13M

Fabric Systems, a bitcoin mining hardware startup, has raised $13 million in a seed round fund. Participants in the funding round were bitcoin miner TeraWulf, Skype co-founder Jaan Tallinn's fund Metaplanet, Blockchain.com and 8090 Partners. The company has said that the funds will be used to fund the development of...
COMPUTERS
cryptopotato.com

Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO

[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, CA, 12th October 2022]. DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders...
MARKETS
thedefiant.io

Blockchain Indexing Startup nxyz Raises $40M In Funding Led By Paradigm

It isn’t sexy. It isn’t a brand-new blockchain or a celebrity-backed NFT collection. But five-month-old crypto firm nxyz has lined up a host of prominent venture capital firms behind its promise of “fast, reliable blockchain indexing.”. The company, populated in part by former Google staffers, announced a...
MARKETS
u.today

Ripple CTO Sums up Cardano Founder v. XRP Community Beef

David Schwartz, CTO of Ripple and a sort of cult hero to the XRP community, has finalized the beef of the past few days between Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson and that exact community. According to Schwartz, he has a lot to say, but will limit himself to saying that the...
MARKETS
u.today

“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Says It’s Time for BTC, SHIB Finally Listed on BitMex, This Could Reduce Ripple’s Chance to Win SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. It's time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author says, as he predicts major collapse. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has yet again predicted a massive crash of the U.S. dollar and economy in a recent tweet, saying that millions could be “wiped out.” Kiyosaki wrote that people only take into consideration microeconomic things, such as prices of food and fuel going up, but macroeconomic issues remain invisible to them. The bestselling author then urged his followers to protect themselves “from macro,” recommending to buy not only Bitcoin this time, but also silver and gold. Kiyosaki has been predicting the forthcoming collapse of the USD over the past two years and has good reasons for this. In 2020 alone, the Fed printed more than 6 trillion dollars, and the U.S. central bank has increased interest rates several times this year.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Chances of ETH’s 200% increase is very…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Several cryptocurrencies are currently trading upwards on their daily and weekly charts. One of the most important coins, Ethereum (ETH), is also included. In fact, the crypto community predicts that the market will continue to grow by the end of October. According to Coinglass data, October has historically been a particularly good month for Ethereum in terms of its price.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
blockchain.news

Crypto Bank BVNK Secures Operational License from the Bank of Spain

London-based digital currency banking service provider, BVNK has announced it is now a licensed Virtual Assets Service Provider (VASP) with the Bank of Spain. While there are a number of startups that offers related products and services such as BVNK, the startup’s offering is positioned to enable users to access financial services more easily.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Fortune

Safe and secure crypto is closer than we think

For many companies, mining Bitcoin no longer means making a profit. Photo illustration by Fortune; original photos by Getty Images. Blockchain is reinventing financial services, with digital assets and “programmable money” innovations that offer real utility and new approaches for reducing systemic risks. But customers have lost billions of dollars due to cyber hacking, scams, and unregulated products—and if we can’t trust it, we won’t scale it. It’s time to hardwire security into this emerging system.
MARKETS
nftgators.com

BlockTower Launches $150M Fund to Invest in Blockchain Infrastructure and DeFi

BlockTower has launched a $150 million fund to invest in blockchain infrastructure and DeFi. The fundraising was backed by BPI France, Mass Mutual and others. The crypto-focused investment management firm’s new fund has already invested in Aptos, Lighthouse Labs and Maple Finance. BlockTower’s venture arm has emerged with a...
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Mastercard Shares Strategies for Integrating Crypto into Regular Payment Transactions

Mastercard, a global pioneer in payment technology and innovation, has announced plans to develop methods of integrating crypto, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT), and metaverse into the world’s financial sector to make daily payments seamless. Raj Dhamodharan the Executive Vice President of Digital Asset & Blockchain Products and Partnerships at Mastercard...
CREDITS & LOANS
Benzinga

Coinerr Announces Listing on Bitmart Exchange, Merging the Modern Crypto Coin with Trusted Trading Platform

The new token from Coinerr, ERR is made available to a global audience on the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platform. Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - The DeFi innovator, Coinerr, is expanding their footprint, making their coin available on Bitmart, one of the most well-known and trusted cryptocurrency exchanges used today. Their coin, which boasts unique utility features, is considered a preferred token in terms of stability, transparency, and security.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Reveals ‘Next Level’ Plans for ADA and Other Crypto Assets

Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson is laying out a far-reaching vision of the future for crypto assets. In a new video update, Hoskinson tells his 315,000 YouTube subscribers that crypto projects like ADA could one day become the world’s system of finance, but notes that the US government needs to adopt favorable crypto regulations for this to ever become a reality.
MARKETS

