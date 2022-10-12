Read full article on original website
Related
Caught On-Camera! What Was This Former NY Yankee Doing on an NFL Sideline?
Most professional athletes embark on different careers after the conclusion of their professional sports career. The different types of post-playing careers are always very interesting. Some remain in the sport, becoming a coach, scout or executive. Others follow the path carved by their college degree, going into business, finance or another industry. Some become stay-at-home parents, others launch a podcast; you never know what an athlete's next steps are going to be until they take them.
NFL・
Coeur d'Alene Press
THE FRONT ROW with MARK NELKE: Friesz and Amos — former college teammates, both Vikings ... but not coaching colleagues
The first 10 years or so after John Friesz retired from the NFL and returned to North Idaho, he would get the same phone call, at roughly the same time each year, from the same person each time. On the other end was Shawn Amos, who was in the early...
The secret behind the Padres' turnaround? Manager Bob Melvin ripping them
Mild-mannered Padres manager Bob Melvin lost a bit of his cool with his players in September. Since then, the Padres have been a better team.
WATCH: Josh Naylor Gives Guardians Early Lead In ALDS Game Three
Josh Naylor drives in Steven Kwan to give Cleveland an early lead in game three of the American League Division Series
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las Vegas
Don't worry; the NFL season is long. Also, there is plenty more football to look forward to once it ends. The Las Vegas/ Henderson area has an IFL team and an XFL team that will play in the spring.
Multi-sport standout bet on himself in football recruiting - and won big in Nampa
Payton Gunter isn’t one to brag. The 6-foot-4, 232-pound Nampa High School senior defensive end/tight end caught a game-winning touchdown pass against Owyhee two weeks ago and hardly batted an eye. But his story is one to boast about. Despite losing an entire year of eligibility and having to move ...
NHL: No evidence to substantiate allegations against Cole
The NHL said Saturday it found no evidence to substantiate allegations posted on social media against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole and has concluded its investigation
College Football Game Relocated Due To Contract Controversy
Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alabama A&M were scheduled to compete Sunday as part of the St. Louis River City HBCU Football Classic. Four days before the matchup, the teams moved the game from The Dome at America’s Center. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (UAPB) will now host Alabama A&M at Simmons Bank Field.
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Tom Brady's Clothing Brand Signs Star College Football Quarterback To NIL Deal
Tom Brady's BRADY brand clothing line already has several Super Bowl champions on its list of endorsed athletes (mostly Brady and his ex-teammates). But this week the brand added one of the fastest rising stars in college football to their ranks. According to Action Network's Darren Rovell, BRADY brand has...
NFL・
Forward Andrew Wiggins signs 4-year extension with Warriors
Forward Andrew Wiggins signed a four-year contract extension with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, keeping a key starter for the defending champions around
Amazon Freevee Orders Louisiana-Set High School Docuseries ‘God Family Football’
Amazon Freevee has ordered the docuseries “God Family Football,” which follows ex-football player and high school football coach Denny Duron as he returns to once again coach the Louisiana-based team that he once led. Duron has been retired for 30 years, but decides to return to Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, La., after the one-time high school football powerhouse fell on rough times. Once home to 14 state championships in the last 20 years, the team is now coming off its worst season in school history. Propagate, Watershed and Ascending Media Group are behind the series, which follows Duron as he...
Cleveland High School football excellence continues across generations of talent
The unbeaten Rams are on their way to a 12th straight postseason, having never missed the playoffs. They certainly miss UNC freshman Omarion Hampton, but continued success speaks volumes.
Comments / 0