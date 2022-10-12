Former Jayhawk Rob Thomson sparks Phillies' turnaround, leads team to first playoff appearance in 11 years

Read full article on original website
Corey Phelan dead aged 20: Phillies Minor League pitcher passes away with heartbreaking tribute from baseball team
A PRO baseball player has passed away after tragically losing a hard battle with cancer. Corey Phelan, a pitcher in the Philadelphia Phillies' Minor League system, sadly died at just 20 years old, the Phillies announced Thursday. "The Phillies family is extremely saddened by the tragic passing of Corey Phelan,"...
Phillies bus driver comes out of retirement to help the team for the postseason
The Philadelphia Phillies' former bus driver will be one of the thousands of fans at Citizens Bank Park to see NLDS Game 3.
Ex-Eagles star pines for Philadelphia reunion, report says
The Spun reports the former Eagles wide receiver was in Philadelphia on Thursday for a live appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast with former cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino reports Jones asked Jackson if the three-time Pro Bowl receiver has called...
Multiple Sixers Attended Phillies' Game 3 Win vs. Braves
A couple of Sixers were at Citizens Bank Park supporting the Phillies.
2022 MLB Playoffs: Phillies, Rhys Hoskins make a statement with Game 3 victory
PHILADELPHIA — First, Spencer Strider lost a baseball. Then Rhys Hoskins lost his mind. And finally, finally — after 11 long, postseason-less years — Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia lost all sense of reality. In the bottom of the third inning of NLDS Game 3, Hoskins...
WATCH: Josh Naylor Gives Guardians Early Lead In ALDS Game Three
Josh Naylor drives in Steven Kwan to give Cleveland an early lead in game three of the American League Division Series
NLDS Odds: Braves vs. Phillies Game 3 prediction, odds and pick – 10/14/2022
The Atlanta Braves will meet the Philadelphia Phillies for Game 3 of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park. It’s time to check out our MLB odds series and deliver a Braves-Phillies Game 3 prediction and pick. The Braves shut out the Phillies 3-0 in Game 2...
Braves vs. Phillies score: Brandon Marsh, J.T. Realmuto, Bryce Harper lead Philly to NLCS with series win
The Atlanta Braves in 2021 played 16 playoff games and never faced elimination. In 2022, they played four and are going home for the winter. The Philadelphia Phillies, the six seed in the NL in the first-ever full season with six seeds in the playoffs, took down the defending champs in Game 4 Saturday, 8-3, clinching the best-of-five NLDS with a 3-1 series win.
Phillies counting on home crowd to provide lift; hits would help too
When the start of Game 2 of the National League Division Series was delayed nearly three hours by rain Wednesday, Phillies officials decided it would be best not to travel to Philadelphia late that night. To maximize rest, the team pushed back its charter flight from Atlanta to late Thursday morning.
Former Eagles linebacker transforms mental health struggles into post-NFL career
Imagine working your whole life to play in the National Football League and then, in 2014, after years of work, you are selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s the best day of your life. Fast forward and the pressure sets in....
NHL: No evidence to substantiate allegations against Cole
The NHL said Saturday it found no evidence to substantiate allegations posted on social media against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole and has concluded its investigation
Has Eagles’ Jalen Hurts matured as a passer? Hall of Fame coach, All-Pro safety, ex-Giants coach give insights
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and the offense were backed up near their own goal line in the first quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Cardinals linebacker J.J. Watt was making his way into the pocket, forcing Hurts to scramble to his left. Last...
