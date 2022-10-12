ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed-up mom says ‘potty training can go to hell’ in hilarious rant: ‘I feel like I’m being played’

By Emerald Pellot
 3 days ago
2d ago

I found by 3.5 most have it figured out. I offer and make it easy access, but I don't kill myself. I usually use pull ups by 2 to encourage the behavior and make it easier. Pee almost always comes 1st... But by 3.5 no more diapers, even at night.. Of course all kids are different, some better/worse.. But I don't stress it, just encourage it .. I've also found schedule and forcing doesn't work at all.. 🤷‍♀️

Dee
2d ago

lol potty training is like hell I literally went through a roller coaster trying to get my son potty trained who was born in 2009 boy was it a mess he finally did get potty trained after two months of going through ups and downs with it you definitely are not alone sister you are definitely not alone✌🏼

crawdad
2d ago

She has a point about being played, they understand everything except about going potty.

