Read full article on original website
Related
visitokc.com
A Day in Midtown
Located just north of downtown, OKC’s Midtown District is loaded with a wide variety of tantalizing restaurants, entertaining attractions and trendy shops. With such a massive selection of businesses populating the area, it’s impossible to tackle all that Midtown has to offer in just one day. We’ve rounded up a few ideas to help guide you through an eventful day in one of the Modern Frontier’s popular districts.
visitokc.com
Abbas Kiarostami: Beyond the Frame Opens October 15 at OKCMOA
OKLAHOMA CITY – A new exhibition, Abbas Kiarostami: Beyond the Frame opens on October 15, 2022 at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art (OKCMOA). Beyond the Frame is a multimedia, retrospective survey of artworks by acclaimed Iranian filmmaker, photographer, and visual artist Abbas Kiarostami, and is the first survey of Kiarostami's work in America since his death in 2016.
visitokc.com
RIVERSPORT Announces Oklahoma Trailhead and Bike Park
OKLAHOMA CITY (October 13) – RIVERSPORT OKC has announced plans for a $1.4M bike park expansion. The new Oklahoma Trailhead and Bike Park will act as a hub on the newest expansion of the city’s trail system which will now run through RIVERSPORT Boathouse District and will soon connect to the Katy Trail to the east. Construction will begin in November and once finished, cyclists can make a complete 45-mile loop around Oklahoma City on paved trails as well as access revamped mountain bike trails and jump lines.
visitokc.com
OKC Chamber names Chattanooga's Gillenwater as its new president, CEO
OKLAHOMA CITY (Oct. 13, 2022) - The Greater Oklahoma City Chamber announced today that Christy Gillenwater has been named as the new president and CEO of the organization. She succeeds Roy Williams, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Gillenwater comes to Oklahoma City from the Chattanooga Area Chamber of...
Comments / 0