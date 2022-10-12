OKLAHOMA CITY (October 13) – RIVERSPORT OKC has announced plans for a $1.4M bike park expansion. The new Oklahoma Trailhead and Bike Park will act as a hub on the newest expansion of the city’s trail system which will now run through RIVERSPORT Boathouse District and will soon connect to the Katy Trail to the east. Construction will begin in November and once finished, cyclists can make a complete 45-mile loop around Oklahoma City on paved trails as well as access revamped mountain bike trails and jump lines.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO