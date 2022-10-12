ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

nbc11news.com

Overnight accident on 5th Street hospitalizes one

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A three-car accident on 5th Street resulted in a rolled-over car and the hospitalization of at least one person, according to authorities. The Grand Junction Police Department reports that the accident occurred on the stretch of 5th Street near the Colorado River. The GJPD opened...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Parking at Grand Junction Regional Airport is about to get more expensive

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - For the first time in seven years, parking costs at the Grand Junction Regional Airport will be raised. Starting November 1, the maximum daily rate will increase from $10 to $12, the free parking period will be reduced from 30 minutes to 20 minutes, and the short-term rate will increase from $1 every 30 minutes to $2 every 20 minutes.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Mother Nature Dooms Grand Junction Couple's Record Breaking Attempt

A Colorado Trail running record for a local couple will have to wait thanks in large part to Mother Nature. Grand Junction's Doug and Melinda McCaw were hoping to set a new FKT (Fastest Known Time) record on the Colorado Trail, but Mother Nature did not cooperate. After nearly 3 days of battling the elements, the running couple was forced to abandon their recent record-breaking attempt because of heavy rain that poured down as they started out on their 490-mile trek from Durango to Denver.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction Restaurants So Good They are Worth the Wait

Have you ever passed by a restaurant in Grand Junction that you've never been to and seen a line of people out the door who are waiting to be seated?. Chances are you are passing a pretty great place to enjoy a meal. Places with great food and excellent service are usually pretty busy. If they are really doing things right, many of us do not mind the wait.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Fatal wreck claims two teenagers in Delta County

DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - A wreck early on Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, left two teenagers dead and two injured in Delta County. State troopers say that four teens were riding in a 2006 Mitsubishi along Highway 133 near Mile Post 2 when the driver crossed the center line, overcorrected, and rolled.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Go Fund Me Campaign Started For Grand Junction Mom In Car Accident

I never cease to be amazed at the kindness of the Grand Junction community and we were a witness to that again this week. A few days ago, Amber, a singe-mom in Grand Junction was involved in a serious car accident. She was taken to the hospital where doctors discovered severed nerves in her arm. Unfortunately, Amber is not a candidate for surgery and the damage might be permanent. She could possibly lose the use of her right arm.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Montrose Most Wanted: Drugs, Assault, Menacing, Forgery and More

Here is a look at this week's three most wanted individuals in Montrose, Colorado. The Montrose County Sheriff's Office has issued warrants for three individuals who are wanted in connection with a long list of serious charges. All three men failed to show up in court to face the charges and now authorities are trying to locate them and bring them in.
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

Changes ahead for the southern portion of the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today has continued how the past few days have been, with clear skies and temperatures hovering in the mid-70s here in the Grand Valley. Other locations like Delta and Montrose also had temperatures in the lower to mid-70s. While we have had clear skies across the Western Slope, this has been the case across the state. The reasoning is due to a high-pressure system hovering over the state.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
chsaanow.com

Bear Creek QB throws six TDs in win over Grand Junction

LAKEWOOD — It’s that time during the football season when checking out the updated RPI rankings is a priority. “We know we have to win them all to get in a position we would like to be in,” Bear Creek coach Matt Steinfeldt said after a 42-17 victory Friday night against Grand Junction at Jeffco Stadium. “Otherwise, we are going to be sitting on that Sunday morning waiting to see if we are in. We’ve got to clean somethings up and this was step No. 1.”
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Denver-based anti-bullying group sues District 51 for negligence following severe beating

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two years ago, video of an altercation between two students at Orchard Mesa Middle School surfaced on social media. The video shows one student repeatedly punching a special needs student in the face. Now, two years later, the student’s parents are suing District 51 with the help of Bullying Recovery Resource Center, a Denver-based advocacy group.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
