nbc11news.com
Overnight accident on 5th Street hospitalizes one
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A three-car accident on 5th Street resulted in a rolled-over car and the hospitalization of at least one person, according to authorities. The Grand Junction Police Department reports that the accident occurred on the stretch of 5th Street near the Colorado River. The GJPD opened...
One of Grand Junction’s Most Illustrious Buildings Is Up For Sale
For those who grew up in Grand Junction, Colorado, this commercial building was perceived as having a touch of "class." After 57 years of ups and downs, this building is on the market. I was in this building barely a week ago, and let me tell you, following its remodel,...
The Red Truck at the Car Show
There will be nearly 80 cars at the Motors and Mimosas car show but one red Chevy Truck stands out from the rest.
nbc11news.com
Parking at Grand Junction Regional Airport is about to get more expensive
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - For the first time in seven years, parking costs at the Grand Junction Regional Airport will be raised. Starting November 1, the maximum daily rate will increase from $10 to $12, the free parking period will be reduced from 30 minutes to 20 minutes, and the short-term rate will increase from $1 every 30 minutes to $2 every 20 minutes.
When Can Grand Junction, Colorado Expect Snow in 2022-2023?
Contrary to popular belief, the Western Slope does receive snow, and we can even tell you when and how much to expect. Using data from the National Weather Service and the Farmer's Alamanac, we can tell you just what to expect this winter in Grand Junction, Colorado. No-Show Snow In...
Mother Nature Dooms Grand Junction Couple’s Record Breaking Attempt
A Colorado Trail running record for a local couple will have to wait thanks in large part to Mother Nature. Grand Junction's Doug and Melinda McCaw were hoping to set a new FKT (Fastest Known Time) record on the Colorado Trail, but Mother Nature did not cooperate. After nearly 3 days of battling the elements, the running couple was forced to abandon their recent record-breaking attempt because of heavy rain that poured down as they started out on their 490-mile trek from Durango to Denver.
KJCT8
Montrose County road foreman taking top spots at national competitions
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - When you see construction crews digging a hole with a backhoe on the side of the road, you might think digging a hole isn’t hard. While that may be true, digging a hole properly is a different story. Rusty Catlin is a road foreman for...
Grand Junction Restaurants So Good They are Worth the Wait
Have you ever passed by a restaurant in Grand Junction that you've never been to and seen a line of people out the door who are waiting to be seated?. Chances are you are passing a pretty great place to enjoy a meal. Places with great food and excellent service are usually pretty busy. If they are really doing things right, many of us do not mind the wait.
westernslopenow.com
Saturday October 15, 2022 Forecast First
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Another great round of weather is expected today. Get out and play!
How To Get Rid of Hazardous Waste in Grand Junction Colorado
Getting rid of hazardous waste in Grand Junction is not as difficult as you might think. It's very possible you have hazardous waste items hanging around your residence and property because you aren't exactly sure what to do with them. You may not even be exactly sure what constitutes hazardous waste.
KJCT8
Fatal wreck claims two teenagers in Delta County
DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - A wreck early on Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, left two teenagers dead and two injured in Delta County. State troopers say that four teens were riding in a 2006 Mitsubishi along Highway 133 near Mile Post 2 when the driver crossed the center line, overcorrected, and rolled.
Go Fund Me Campaign Started For Grand Junction Mom In Car Accident
I never cease to be amazed at the kindness of the Grand Junction community and we were a witness to that again this week. A few days ago, Amber, a singe-mom in Grand Junction was involved in a serious car accident. She was taken to the hospital where doctors discovered severed nerves in her arm. Unfortunately, Amber is not a candidate for surgery and the damage might be permanent. She could possibly lose the use of her right arm.
Most Haunted Places in Which Grand Junction Residents Have Been
Halloween is right around the corner, and for some people, that means a visit to a haunted house. Haunted houses can be a lot of fun, especially when they're just old stores in a strip mall converted into a maze with dark corners, people in creepy costumes jumping out at you, etc.
Montrose Most Wanted: Drugs, Assault, Menacing, Forgery and More
Here is a look at this week's three most wanted individuals in Montrose, Colorado. The Montrose County Sheriff's Office has issued warrants for three individuals who are wanted in connection with a long list of serious charges. All three men failed to show up in court to face the charges and now authorities are trying to locate them and bring them in.
KJCT8
Changes ahead for the southern portion of the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today has continued how the past few days have been, with clear skies and temperatures hovering in the mid-70s here in the Grand Valley. Other locations like Delta and Montrose also had temperatures in the lower to mid-70s. While we have had clear skies across the Western Slope, this has been the case across the state. The reasoning is due to a high-pressure system hovering over the state.
Cut Your Own: Christmas Tree Permits Available Soon in Grand Junction
Got big plans for the holiday season this year? It won't be long before we start to deck the halls in Grand Junction, and you may be wondering about getting a real Christmas tree this year. Cutting down your own Christmas tree and having a real Griswold moment with the...
chsaanow.com
Bear Creek QB throws six TDs in win over Grand Junction
LAKEWOOD — It’s that time during the football season when checking out the updated RPI rankings is a priority. “We know we have to win them all to get in a position we would like to be in,” Bear Creek coach Matt Steinfeldt said after a 42-17 victory Friday night against Grand Junction at Jeffco Stadium. “Otherwise, we are going to be sitting on that Sunday morning waiting to see if we are in. We’ve got to clean somethings up and this was step No. 1.”
Grand Junction Colorado Locations We All Think Are Haunted
Ghost walks in the fall are a great way to get a fun history lesson about Grand Junction and the surrounding areas. During tours like these, you'll wander past some of the oldest buildings in Grand Junction. On the right night, you may even encounter a few ghosts. Is there...
nbc11news.com
Denver-based anti-bullying group sues District 51 for negligence following severe beating
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two years ago, video of an altercation between two students at Orchard Mesa Middle School surfaced on social media. The video shows one student repeatedly punching a special needs student in the face. Now, two years later, the student’s parents are suing District 51 with the help of Bullying Recovery Resource Center, a Denver-based advocacy group.
Colorado town a 'best in the West' spot for fall foliage
It's hard to pick just one Colorado town to recommend when it comes to finding great fall foliage, making it no surprise that another local spot has been deemed one of the best places to see fall colors in the country. According to a recent ranking from Rocket Homes, Grand...
ESPN Western Colorado
Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnwesterncolorado.com/
