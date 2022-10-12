LAKEWOOD — It’s that time during the football season when checking out the updated RPI rankings is a priority. “We know we have to win them all to get in a position we would like to be in,” Bear Creek coach Matt Steinfeldt said after a 42-17 victory Friday night against Grand Junction at Jeffco Stadium. “Otherwise, we are going to be sitting on that Sunday morning waiting to see if we are in. We’ve got to clean somethings up and this was step No. 1.”

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO