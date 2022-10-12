Read full article on original website
UPDATE: About the circling military jets
(Photo sent by John Skerratt) 12:47 PM: We’re exploring the theory that the two military jets that have been circling the area for about half an hour arrived early for a flyover at the Mariners playoff game, which doesn’t start until 1:07 pm. More info as we find it.
King County changes its mind – West Seattle Water Taxi will run this weekend after all
We asked King County Metro this morning if they might change their mind about this weekend’s planned Water Taxi service outage, given the additional big sporting event(s). First reply was that nothing had changed, but now this is just in:. We want to support fans heading to this weekend’s...
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday info + weekend notes
Here’s the forecast – sunny, high in the 60s, still no rain in sight. (Thursday’s high was 75, tying the record set in 1961.) Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. No changes in ferries (check here for alerts/updates) so far...
Air quality alert, record heat expected across Puget Sound
Air quality alerts have been issued for western Washington, as haze hangs over the region. The air quality in the greater Seattle area hit an unhealthy level Thursday due to wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service says it will get worse this weekend. “We don’t have...
UPDATE: Vehicle-on-side crash on eastbound West Seattle Bridge
Auntie October 14, 2022 (1:12 pm) How the heck does one do that?!? I wish there would be a follow up report on how this happened. Ktrapp October 14, 2022 (3:38 pm) We drove by when the incident response people were getting there. They likely hit the center barrier at a fairly sharp angle. Those barriers are designed to turn a vehicle back into the same lane, rather than them jumping into oncoming traffic. And if you hit it sharply enough (rather than side swiping it), it’ll easily flip your car.
Smoky Skies, Worsening Air Quality Will Continue For Days In Washington
Thick smoke from ongoing wildfires has been affecting the region for weeks.
Seattle Wakeboarder Killed By Boat Pulling Him On Lake Washington, Cops Say
The 42-year-old victim died from his injuries, according to authorities.
From Fall Festival to ferry-dock project @ Fauntleroy Community Association
FAUNTLEROY FALL FESTIVAL: This is now a little over a week away, 2-5 pm Sunday, October 23rd, across the grounds of Fauntleroy Church/YMCA and Schoolhouse (which are across California SW from each other, in the 9100 block, and there’s always a crossing guard on festival day). Coordinator Reed Haggerty said that despite earlier-voiced concerns about rising costs for the donation/volunteer-supported event, they’ve been able to bring back a petting zoo (smaller-scale this time – bunnies!) and inflatable climbing wall after all.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday watch
Here’s the forecast – sunny, breezy, high in the low 70s, no rain in sight. Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. No changes in ferries (check here for alerts/updates) so far today. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular...
WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: 10 notes
BLOCK DROP: As the texted photo shows, DIY cleanup equipment is available at Myrtle Reservoir Park (35th/Myrtle) until 6 pm – that’s also where you can drop off what you pick up, as part of closing the Block Drop loop!. LAST DAY TO COMMENT: Should zoning exceptions be...
HELPING: Rotary Viewpoint Park gets TLC from its namesakes
Rotary Viewpoint Park is cleaner this afternoon thanks to local Rotarians. Martha Sidlo sent the photos and report:. This morning, the Rotary Club of West Seattle spruced up Rotary Viewpoint Park at 35th and Alaska. The project was coordinated by Gina Topp, the club’s Community Service Chairwoman. Rotarians planted new...
Smoke’s back, and not expected to leave again soon
That’s the murky view of south Bainbridge Island from Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook a short time ago. The wildfire smoke is back and expected to hang around a while. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has announced an air-quality alert, but it doesn’t officially kick in for King County until 5 pm Friday, despite all the smoke out there right now and the readings shown on this map. The alert is expected to stay in place all weekend. (Here’s the latest on the big wildfire that’s causing this.)
Fishermen fear going out of business after Alaska cancels snow and king crab harvest
SEATTLE — Crab fishermen are at a loss after Alaska canceled harvest season for two types of crabs over population concerns. For the first time ever, the Bering Sea snow crab harvest is closed, and for the second consecutive year, the Bristol Bay red king crab harvest is as well.
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who rides the bus by herself, dies
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who took a bus by herself to go to the park, has died, according to her official Facebook page. According to mymodernnet.com, Eclipse started riding the bus in 2015, where she took the bus downtown to the dog park, making friends and getting exercise, before taking the bus back home.
Doorbell cam catches fireball shooting through Seattle sky
A doorbell camera in Seattle captured a fireball as it flared across the evening sky.
Australian man who went missing in Renton, found near hospital
An Australian man that went missing during his trip to Washington state was found in Renton. Officials say the man checked into the hospital after suffering severe confusion, and was found under a blanket near some bushes a week later.
Worker rescued from shredding machine in Everett
A worker was rescued after he was trapped inside a metal shredding machine in an Everett scrapyard. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Woman injured in stabbing at Tukwila gas station
TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila police are investigating a stabbing at a gas station that left a woman injured Friday morning. Officers responded to a report of a fight before 4:30 a.m. at the Chevron on 108th and East Marginal. When police arrived, they found a woman with a life-threatening stab...
Man shot, gunman arrested at Everett convenience store
EVERETT, Wash. — A man has been shot at an Everett convenience store. At about 10:45 a.m. on Friday, a man was shot at the Arco AM/PM at 7915 Evergreen Way. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspected shooter was taken into custody. Video...
1 dead after wakeboarding accident on Lake Washington
A 42-year-old man died Tuesday evening after a wakeboarding accident on Lake Washington. Eastside first responders are investigating the fatal boating incident that happened at Hunts Point near Bellevue. Another 24-year-old male operating the boat was not seriously injured. “It appears to be two individuals and one boat. One individual,...
