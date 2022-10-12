ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: About the circling military jets

(Photo sent by John Skerratt) 12:47 PM: We’re exploring the theory that the two military jets that have been circling the area for about half an hour arrived early for a flyover at the Mariners playoff game, which doesn’t start until 1:07 pm. More info as we find it.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday info + weekend notes

Here’s the forecast – sunny, high in the 60s, still no rain in sight. (Thursday’s high was 75, tying the record set in 1961.) Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. No changes in ferries (check here for alerts/updates) so far...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Air quality alert, record heat expected across Puget Sound

Air quality alerts have been issued for western Washington, as haze hangs over the region. The air quality in the greater Seattle area hit an unhealthy level Thursday due to wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service says it will get worse this weekend. “We don’t have...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Vehicle-on-side crash on eastbound West Seattle Bridge

Auntie October 14, 2022 (1:12 pm) How the heck does one do that?!? I wish there would be a follow up report on how this happened. Ktrapp October 14, 2022 (3:38 pm) We drove by when the incident response people were getting there. They likely hit the center barrier at a fairly sharp angle. Those barriers are designed to turn a vehicle back into the same lane, rather than them jumping into oncoming traffic. And if you hit it sharply enough (rather than side swiping it), it’ll easily flip your car.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

From Fall Festival to ferry-dock project @ Fauntleroy Community Association

FAUNTLEROY FALL FESTIVAL: This is now a little over a week away, 2-5 pm Sunday, October 23rd, across the grounds of Fauntleroy Church/YMCA and Schoolhouse (which are across California SW from each other, in the 9100 block, and there’s always a crossing guard on festival day). Coordinator Reed Haggerty said that despite earlier-voiced concerns about rising costs for the donation/volunteer-supported event, they’ve been able to bring back a petting zoo (smaller-scale this time – bunnies!) and inflatable climbing wall after all.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday watch

Here’s the forecast – sunny, breezy, high in the low 70s, no rain in sight. Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. No changes in ferries (check here for alerts/updates) so far today. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: 10 notes

BLOCK DROP: As the texted photo shows, DIY cleanup equipment is available at Myrtle Reservoir Park (35th/Myrtle) until 6 pm – that’s also where you can drop off what you pick up, as part of closing the Block Drop loop!. LAST DAY TO COMMENT: Should zoning exceptions be...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

HELPING: Rotary Viewpoint Park gets TLC from its namesakes

Rotary Viewpoint Park is cleaner this afternoon thanks to local Rotarians. Martha Sidlo sent the photos and report:. This morning, the Rotary Club of West Seattle spruced up Rotary Viewpoint Park at 35th and Alaska. The project was coordinated by Gina Topp, the club’s Community Service Chairwoman. Rotarians planted new...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Smoke’s back, and not expected to leave again soon

That’s the murky view of south Bainbridge Island from Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook a short time ago. The wildfire smoke is back and expected to hang around a while. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has announced an air-quality alert, but it doesn’t officially kick in for King County until 5 pm Friday, despite all the smoke out there right now and the readings shown on this map. The alert is expected to stay in place all weekend. (Here’s the latest on the big wildfire that’s causing this.)
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Woman injured in stabbing at Tukwila gas station

TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila police are investigating a stabbing at a gas station that left a woman injured Friday morning. Officers responded to a report of a fight before 4:30 a.m. at the Chevron on 108th and East Marginal. When police arrived, they found a woman with a life-threatening stab...
TUKWILA, WA
MyNorthwest

1 dead after wakeboarding accident on Lake Washington

A 42-year-old man died Tuesday evening after a wakeboarding accident on Lake Washington. Eastside first responders are investigating the fatal boating incident that happened at Hunts Point near Bellevue. Another 24-year-old male operating the boat was not seriously injured. “It appears to be two individuals and one boat. One individual,...
BELLEVUE, WA

