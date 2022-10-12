Read full article on original website
Related
techunwrapped.com
Good Prime Day deal: the Logitech K400 Plus keyboard goes to € 24.99
Prime Day, which is currently taking place until tonight at 11:59 p.m., is an opportunity to take advantage of good deals at reduced prices. This is for example the case for this Logitech keyboard which, usually sold at €54.99 on the brand’s website, goes exceptionally to €24.99 on Amazon.
techunwrapped.com
How to download and install apps on an LG Smart TV
In order to personalize the experience with your LG TV, you will need to access the LG Content Store. LG Content Store is he marketplace official applications, subscriptions and content for LG smart TVs. You can find it on any TV of the brand that has a webOS operating system. Through it you will be able download free and paid apps.
techunwrapped.com
What to watch this weekend on HBO Max, Netflix and Amazon Prime
One more Friday we take care that you don’t go into a loop without knowing what to put on and we propose the best releases of the week to enjoy on Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video. If you want your only head warmer today (or tomorrow) to be what to order at home to sit quietly in front of your Smart TV, you are in the right place. Ahead.
techunwrapped.com
Hello Microsoft 365, goodbye Microsoft Office
It’s been some years since Microsoft Office and Microsoft 365 brands coexist in the market. The first is, without a doubt, one of the oldest, most reputable and most successful in the history of Microsoft. The second, for its part, is intrinsically linked to Microsoft’s strategy, begun more than a decade ago, to become a services company (without abandoning software, of course). The coexistence of both brands has meant, yes, a certain confusion in some cases.
RELATED PEOPLE
techunwrapped.com
So you can improve WiFi reception by using another antenna
To have a better Internet speed when we connect wirelessly, the receiver we use is key. We must use one of guarantees, which works well and can provide us with good quality. Now, sometimes we can improve the one we already have and we won’t need to buy a new one. It will not always be possible, but there are cases in which it is. In this article we are going to talk about why change the antenna to a Wi-Fi receiver can be very useful.
techunwrapped.com
Invite your friends to the HP Instant Ink service and both of you will get three months of subscription
A part of our readers already enjoy all the advantages offered by the HP Instant Ink service, and it is clear that they don’t want to go back to the past. It’s completely understandable, since their HP Instant Ink subscription allows them to enjoy a number of unique advantages that have allowed them to forget forever about the classic problems of ink-based printing.
techunwrapped.com
Samsung SmartThings is updated, now offers you support for this
But what exactly is this Matter thing? He is a protocol used to connect devices that are compatible with each other. It is one more option to communicate systems, such as Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. In this way you can control devices from your mobile, through applications, and better manage your home automation.
techunwrapped.com
What is the performance of the Intel ARC A770 and A750 in games?
In the country of Uncle Sam, the first analyzes of the ARC A770 and A750, the most powerful of the first generation of Intel gaming graphics cards. That is why we have decided to take this information and treat it objectively to answer a key question. Are they up to what is expected of them or, instead, is it the disappointment that many prophets of ill omen affirm from their tribunes?
IN THIS ARTICLE
techunwrapped.com
New NVIDIA Studio drivers optimized for the GeForce RTX 4090
A few days ago NVIDIA launched the GeForce RTX 4090, a top-of-the-range graphics card that has become the most powerful graphics solution that exists so far. This model offers a very interesting value as a solution for unify work and gaming in a single teamand thanks to the improvements that NVIDIA has introduced in the Studio drivers, this value has only grown.
techunwrapped.com
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-order: where to buy them at the best price?
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple are the two new installments in the Pokemon saga. For the first time, these versions will be set in an open world where you can go on a quest for all new Pokemon. This game, developed by Game Freak, will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch from November 18. But for the most impatient, they are already available for pre-order. In this article we tell you where to buy both games at the best price.
techunwrapped.com
Do you want to give your computer an RGB touch? Do not miss these 3 offers
The LED lighting He has been with us for decades. In the early 2000s it was part of the famous “modding” that was carried out on computers, an expensive decoration out of the reach of many. However, today RGB LED lighting is not only available to everyone, but even within the gaming sector, we can find all kinds of peripherals that include it as standard. Therefore, if your computer still works in the dark, you can give it a touch of light very easily, and without spending a kidney, thanks to these offers.
techunwrapped.com
What is the cheapest PC to play Call of Duty to the fullest?
The annual launch of Call of Duty is a tradition on consoles and PC, a platform that gave birth to this saga 20 years ago. next installment is Modern Warfare 2 and we thought it would be good to tell you which would be the best PC configuration to play the game, as well as the cheapest one to properly play the already veteran action game, famous above all for its cinematic campaigns and its multiplayer mode.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
techunwrapped.com
Using VPN on your iPhone doesn’t matter, Apple sends data out of the tunnel
When using a VPN we look for privacy, that our data is protected and no information is leaked. For example, when connecting to a public Wi-Fi network, such as in a shopping center or airport, all this could be in danger if we do not use this type of program. However, sometimes they don’t work as expected. In this article we echo a report that shows how iOS 16 communicates with Apple services outside a VPN tunnel active. That can lead to a security and privacy problem.
techunwrapped.com
4 reasons not to use Google Chrome
Google has put Chrome in the eye of the hurricane with its intentions to implement Manifest V3 to the detriment of the second version of the specification. Although the company sells it as a great improvement, the reality is that everything indicates that it could mean the end of ad blockers and therefore a reduction in the power that users have over the content that is displayed on the web.
techunwrapped.com
schedules and where to watch the event of the year online
Organizing an event, even if it is online and not in person, takes a lot of work, especially when we talk about Minecraft, one of the games with the largest community in the world and that has more users every day. But don’t worry because you won’t have to lift a finger, and below we have compiled all the information you need to know about it.
techunwrapped.com
Meta has invested 15 billion in the Metaverse, but it is not clear what exactly
If the soundness of a company’s commitment to future development is measured in the economic investment made, it is indisputable that for Meta the Metaverse is even more important than your presentations and statements already imply. We’ve recently seen progress in this direction, from the release of the surprising but risky Meta Quest Pro, to a long-awaited update that will finally give avatars legs. The welcome? It is still somewhat cold, from the company’s own employees to the CEO of Apple, which is not the first time that he has expressed himself in this regard, expectations are still, today, below the company’s plans.
techunwrapped.com
What is the cheapest laptop to play Overwatch 2
The release of Blizzard’s Hero Shooter in the form of a fake Free to Play sequel is one of the biggest titles this month. The concept is none other than mixing ideas from MOBAs and MMOs such as the roles of healer, tank and damage and a series of exclusive powers of each character to make the games not generic and have more variety than a game of Conventional first-person shooter. doWhat is the cheapest PC to play Overwatch 2?
techunwrapped.com
Baikal-S BE-S1000, this is the first Russian 48-core processor
The Baikal-S BE-S1000 is the first Russian processor to feature a configuration of 48 cores, all based on ARM’s Cortex-A75 architecture. This architecture is not one of the most advanced that exists right now, although it is capable of offering quite competent performance, and far exceeds other low-power architectures, such as the Cortex-A55.
techunwrapped.com
Turn your Chromecast into a retro gaming console
It is no secret that we are experiencing a retro revival, either due to collecting, or because those of us who are beginning to have an age like to go back to playing those games of yesteryear. To later discover that they either evoke past sensations or discover that they are not that bad either and realize how bad nostalgia is. Well, there is a chance play retro games on a Chromecast with Android TV and we will explain how to do it.
techunwrapped.com
this is how the new app works
The heads of this platform to buy and download pc games they are fully aware of the enormous market penetration of their proposal. Hence, they work to improve the experience of their millions of users when it comes to enjoying their favorite titles in their leisure time. In addition, not only features related to the functionality of the online service are taken into consideration here.
Comments / 0