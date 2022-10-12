Read full article on original website
Related
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee Silently Bans RV Parking on City Streets
The City of Wenatchee discreetly prohibited RV parking on city streets without any discussion during their last council meeting on Thursday. The council unanimously approved two new laws pertaining RV parking, or any occupant living in their vehicle/trailer. These two ordinances include the following changes: the first now prohibits RVs...
kpq.com
Chelan-Douglas Port Authority Examine Security Measures Due to Safety Concerns
The Chelan-Douglas Port Authority is looking into increasing security at the Confluence Technology Center after a string of incidents on Old Station Road prompt safety concerns. Building Manager Tricia Degnan recalled an incident where a man entered the Confluence Technology Center (CTC) last Thursday. Wenatchee Police along with a SWAT...
kpq.com
White River and Irving Peak Fire Response Team Address Residential Frustration on Smoke
The White River and Irving Peak Fire response team are addressing some of the frustrations people have been having with the smoke. Since August 11, the White River, Irving Peak, and Minnow Ridge fires have burned roughly 14,412 acres and have 10 percent contained. Recently, a Type 4 Incident Management...
ncwlife.com
Streetside RV ordinance approved for Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — Without debate or discussion, the Wenatchee City Council last night adopted new laws to remove parked recreational vehicles from city streets. Officials say RVs have become a nuisance in the city, particularly those used as shelter by homeless motorists. The two new ordinances prohibit on-street parking of RVs unless they’re being loaded or unloaded, and grant authority to the city to tow away any derelict vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kpq.com
COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters Now Available in Chelan and Douglas County
Bivalent boosters, made for the sub-variant of the COVID-19 Omicron virus and general COVID-19, will be available in Chelan and Douglas County pharmacies. During the summer, Chelan-Douglas Health District (CDHD) recorded a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases with the Omicron sub-variant. CDHD Health Administrator Luke Davies said this...
kpq.com
WFDW Seeks Public Comment On Domestic Sheep Ban In Chelan Bighorn Area
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is inviting public comment on a proposal to prohibit visitors from bringing domestic sheep or goats onto WDFW-managed wildlife areas. The proposed rule is intended to reduce the spread of Movi, a type of bacteria that causes pneumonia and can be deadly...
ifiberone.com
Beverage distribution workers in Moses Lake, East Wenatchee and Omak actively picketing after going on strike
EAST WENATCHEE - A large group of Swire Coca Cola beverage distribution employees in East Wenatchee, Moses Lake and Omak are picketing instead of working today. A contract labor stalemate between Teamsters 760 Union and Swire has led to the strike. Picketers represented by Teamsters 760 consist of drivers, merchandisers and loaders.
kpq.com
DNR Meteorologist Predicts One More Week Of Smoke In Wenatchee Valley
Experts with the Department of Natural Resources are predicting more heavy smoke for the Wenatchee Valley. But it may not last as long as originally expected. DNR Meteorologist Matthew Dehr previously predicted that smoke would persist until the end of October, but his forecasting has changed. "That eight-to-14-day window that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kpq.com
Driver Ejected from Semi Truck Rollover on Badger Mountain Road in East Wenatchee
A semi cement truck rolled into a ditch on Badger Mountain Road in East Wenatchee Thursday evening. At 3:28 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire and Washington State Patrol were called out to a rollover crash on Badger Mountain Road between MP 3-5. The driver was ejected from the truck, but was...
nbcrightnow.com
Wildfire ready neighbors expands across Central Washington
RONALD, Wash.- Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz joined residents, community leaders, and local fire districts to announce the full expansion of Wildfire Ready Neighbors throughout Kittitas, Klickitat, and Okanogan Counties. According to a WA Department of Natural Resources press release, the Wildfire Ready Neighbors initiative provides homeowners,...
kpq.com
Car Hits Power Pole, Resulting in 100 Acre Fire Near Rocky Reach Dam
A car hit a power line, resulting in a 100-acre fire south of the Rocky Reach Dam Saturday morning. During the early morning, a driver lost control of their vehicle and hit a power line. The collision erupted in flames, with the fire quickly spreading into nearby dry brush. Two...
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee council could vote tonight on nuisance RV ordinances
WENATCHEE — Tonight's Wenatchee City Council meeting could see a citywide ban on all recreational vehicle parking on city streets, plus towing enforcement, put in effect by next week. The council will consider two ordinances to address the proliferation of RVs, often used as housing by those without permanent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kpq.com
Wenatchee Man Killed In U.S. 97 Crash Near Orondo
U.S. Highway 97 is back open today after being closed for nearly eight hours Wednesday night because of a crash that killed a Wenatchee man. Troopers say a Toyota Tacoma driven by 44-year-old Ascencion Garcia Castillo was traveling southbound on U.S. 97 just north of Orondo, when it slammed into massive concrete piece that had just fallen off of a northbound semi-trailer.
ifiberone.com
Body found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam identified as missing Wenatchee man
ROCK ISLAND — A body found Saturday in the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam has been identified as a missing Wenatchee man. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the man has 32-year-old David M. Williams. Williams was a resident of Christopher House in Wenatchee. At about 9:15 a.m....
shorelineareanews.com
Hope no one was planning to go to Leavenworth Wednesday
Instead of falling trees and fire next to Hwy 2, there is a planned road closure on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 for maintenance work. A reminder that US 2 Tumwater Canyon west of Leavenworth is closed today for pre-winter maintenance from 8am to 3pm. The full closure is a safer...
ifiberone.com
Some candidates express concerns after Grant County Auditor’s Office delays ballot mail-out dates
EPHRATA - A number of candidates expressed concerns now that the Grant County Auditor’s Office is mailing out general election ballots one week later than what was originally stated on their website. According to the original schedule posted by the Grant County Auditor’s Office known as the ‘2022 Election...
KEPR
Wenatchee homicide suspect arrested in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Several law enforcement agencies arrested a suspect in Walla Walla, who is accused of a murder in Wenatchee on Aug. 12. Around 5 p.m. on Oct. 11, Officers of the Walla Walla Regional Drug Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force, and the United States Marshals Service arrested 27-year-old Javier Valdez in the 300 block of N. 9th Ave. in Walla Walla.
kpq.com
Second Suspect Arrested In August Wenatchee Murder
There's now a second murder suspect in the August shooting death of 16-year-old Yair Flores in Wenatchee. KPQ Tri-Cities sister station KONA reports 27-year-old Javier Valdez was arrested in Walla Walla and will be returned to Wenatchee. Court records show Valdez was charged with 1st Degree Murder in Chelan County...
kpq.com
Wenatchee School Board Members Comment on Electoral District Vote from June
Wenatchee School Board members Katherine Thomas and Julie Norton commented on the district’s new voting district plan and how that will affect elections in 2023. During their school board meeting on Oct. 11, Thomas reintroduced the topic while the board talked about their search for the next Superintendent. Back...
Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Washington
HomeSnacks found the state's most affordable cities for 2022.
Comments / 0