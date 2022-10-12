ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, WA

kpq.com

City of Wenatchee Silently Bans RV Parking on City Streets

The City of Wenatchee discreetly prohibited RV parking on city streets without any discussion during their last council meeting on Thursday. The council unanimously approved two new laws pertaining RV parking, or any occupant living in their vehicle/trailer. These two ordinances include the following changes: the first now prohibits RVs...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Chelan-Douglas Port Authority Examine Security Measures Due to Safety Concerns

The Chelan-Douglas Port Authority is looking into increasing security at the Confluence Technology Center after a string of incidents on Old Station Road prompt safety concerns. Building Manager Tricia Degnan recalled an incident where a man entered the Confluence Technology Center (CTC) last Thursday. Wenatchee Police along with a SWAT...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Streetside RV ordinance approved for Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — Without debate or discussion, the Wenatchee City Council last night adopted new laws to remove parked recreational vehicles from city streets. Officials say RVs have become a nuisance in the city, particularly those used as shelter by homeless motorists. The two new ordinances prohibit on-street parking of RVs unless they’re being loaded or unloaded, and grant authority to the city to tow away any derelict vehicle.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters Now Available in Chelan and Douglas County

Bivalent boosters, made for the sub-variant of the COVID-19 Omicron virus and general COVID-19, will be available in Chelan and Douglas County pharmacies. During the summer, Chelan-Douglas Health District (CDHD) recorded a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases with the Omicron sub-variant. CDHD Health Administrator Luke Davies said this...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

DNR Meteorologist Predicts One More Week Of Smoke In Wenatchee Valley

Experts with the Department of Natural Resources are predicting more heavy smoke for the Wenatchee Valley. But it may not last as long as originally expected. DNR Meteorologist Matthew Dehr previously predicted that smoke would persist until the end of October, but his forecasting has changed. "That eight-to-14-day window that...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Wildfire ready neighbors expands across Central Washington

RONALD, Wash.- Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz joined residents, community leaders, and local fire districts to announce the full expansion of Wildfire Ready Neighbors throughout Kittitas, Klickitat, and Okanogan Counties. According to a WA Department of Natural Resources press release, the Wildfire Ready Neighbors initiative provides homeowners,...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee council could vote tonight on nuisance RV ordinances

WENATCHEE — Tonight's Wenatchee City Council meeting could see a citywide ban on all recreational vehicle parking on city streets, plus towing enforcement, put in effect by next week. The council will consider two ordinances to address the proliferation of RVs, often used as housing by those without permanent...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Man Killed In U.S. 97 Crash Near Orondo

U.S. Highway 97 is back open today after being closed for nearly eight hours Wednesday night because of a crash that killed a Wenatchee man. Troopers say a Toyota Tacoma driven by 44-year-old Ascencion Garcia Castillo was traveling southbound on U.S. 97 just north of Orondo, when it slammed into massive concrete piece that had just fallen off of a northbound semi-trailer.
WENATCHEE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Hope no one was planning to go to Leavenworth Wednesday

Instead of falling trees and fire next to Hwy 2, there is a planned road closure on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 for maintenance work. A reminder that US 2 Tumwater Canyon west of Leavenworth is closed today for pre-winter maintenance from 8am to 3pm. The full closure is a safer...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
KEPR

Wenatchee homicide suspect arrested in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Several law enforcement agencies arrested a suspect in Walla Walla, who is accused of a murder in Wenatchee on Aug. 12. Around 5 p.m. on Oct. 11, Officers of the Walla Walla Regional Drug Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force, and the United States Marshals Service arrested 27-year-old Javier Valdez in the 300 block of N. 9th Ave. in Walla Walla.
WALLA WALLA, WA
kpq.com

Second Suspect Arrested In August Wenatchee Murder

There's now a second murder suspect in the August shooting death of 16-year-old Yair Flores in Wenatchee. KPQ Tri-Cities sister station KONA reports 27-year-old Javier Valdez was arrested in Walla Walla and will be returned to Wenatchee. Court records show Valdez was charged with 1st Degree Murder in Chelan County...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee School Board Members Comment on Electoral District Vote from June

Wenatchee School Board members Katherine Thomas and Julie Norton commented on the district’s new voting district plan and how that will affect elections in 2023. During their school board meeting on Oct. 11, Thomas reintroduced the topic while the board talked about their search for the next Superintendent. Back...
WENATCHEE, WA

