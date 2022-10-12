WENATCHEE — Without debate or discussion, the Wenatchee City Council last night adopted new laws to remove parked recreational vehicles from city streets. Officials say RVs have become a nuisance in the city, particularly those used as shelter by homeless motorists. The two new ordinances prohibit on-street parking of RVs unless they’re being loaded or unloaded, and grant authority to the city to tow away any derelict vehicle.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO