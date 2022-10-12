Read full article on original website
Photofocus
Save big on Micro Four Thirds picks with Panasonic LUMIX deals!
Missed your chance to score some LUMIX goodies from the previous sales? Don’t worry, because there’s still a handful of them left for you to check out! With this weekend’s top Panasonic LUMIX deals on Amazon, you can save up to $302 on cameras and $202 on lenses!
Apple Insider
Amazon Early Prime Access Sale countdown: save up to $300 on Apple now
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — TheOctober Prime sale starts at midnight PT, but aggressive deals on Apple devices are in effect today with markdowns on iPads, AirPods, MacBooks and Apple Watches. The Prime-exclusive savings kick off at midnight Pacific...
DJI Mavic 3 Classic: what we know so far
All we know about the upcoming DJI Mavic 3 Classic
petapixel.com
Leica M6: One of the Best 35mm Film Cameras of All Time
Many photographers are nostalgic for film. It might be the smell of the darkroom as you wait for your print to develop, the physically mechanical nature of shooting photos, or the skill required to bring home a decent photo. However, not all cameras are created equal and while we might...
Best mirrorless cameras in 2022
We've scoped out the best mirrorless cameras available to purchase in 2022 to cover any budget and skill level.
The Prime Early Access Sale Is Your Chance To Get an OLED TV for Under $1,000
October Prime Day, AKA the Prime Early Access Sale, is in full swing, and that means you can score steep savings on gifts ahead of the holiday shopping season. It also means that if you’ve been eyeing a big-ticket item and have held out on pulling the trigger, now might be a great time to buy. And the star big-ticket item on shopping holidays is always TVs, and that’s no different this time around. We’ve spotted savings on TVs and OLED TVs for Prime Day. One deal, in particular, that’s worth highlighting is the LG 55-Inch Class OLED B2 Series, which...
Fstoppers
A Review of the New Venus Optics Laowa 58mm f/2.8 2X Ultra-Macro APO Lens
At an affordable price and with impressive magnification, the Venus Optics Laowa 58mm f/2.8 2X Ultra-Macro APO looks like an intriguing lens. What kind of image quality and performance can you expect from it? This excellent video review takes a look. Coming to you from Wes Perry, this great video...
The best 4K camera for filmmaking in 2022 for photographers & videographers
The best 4K cameras will deliver high-quality video for vloggers, filmmakers and budding cinematographers alike
Fstoppers
A Review of the Nifty New Sony ZV-1F Camera
The Sony ZV-1F is here, and it brings with it a lot of great features in a small package and at an affordable price. This excellent video review takes a look at everything you can expect from the new camera. Coming to you from DPReview TV, this great video review...
It's hard to beat the Sony LinkBuds S for $130 as Prime Early Access wraps up
There are plenty of cheap earbuds that sound good. There's also a long list of in-ear speakers with premium tuning, novel features, and super-high prices. But sometimes earbuds come along that sound fantastic, have all the high-end considerations you want, and don't actually cost a fortune. The Sony LinkBuds S are exactly that kind of earbuds.
Fstoppers
We Review the Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM, an Affordable Telephoto Zoom Lens
If you’re in need of a versatile telephoto zoom lens, there aren’t many choices for the RF mount. Unless you use the EF-RF adapter, there are only two options available, the RF 100-500mm or the RF 100-400mm. Is the much cheaper RF 100-400mm a wise choice?. Have you...
IGN
October Prime Day: Best Apple Deals from Prime Early Access Sale
We're well into Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, or October Prime Day as it's seemingly being called now, but that doesn't mean we can't pick out the very best Apple deals going right now. This will be your very last chance to pick up the deals, so don't hang around, and check out these amazing discounts.
petapixel.com
Sandmarc’s New Telephoto Lens is for ‘Professional iPhone Photographers’
Apple’s latest iPhone release heavily touted the camera’s capabilities and now a telephoto lens can be added onto it. Sandmarc has announced a new 58mm telephoto lens available for $129.99, which it says is an improved version of a previous lens. “The Sandmarc team has undergone multiple enhancements...
ZDNet
Apple Watch Series 8 hits its lowest price ever thanks to Walmart Rollback Days
If you've been eyeing the Apple Watch Series 8 but haven't wanted to jump on that full price, for the first time ever, it's finally on sale. During Walmart's Rollback Days, you can score the flagship watch for only $379 – the first time it's ever dropped that low.
Phone Arena
Apple's phenomenally powerful 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a glorious screen is on sale
It's not every day that we see a tablet with desktop-level performance, cutting-edge display technology, and a thin and light design, but Apple brought this idea to life last year with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro but its high price tag meant it was impossible to own for many. An Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deal has taken care of that problem to some extent.
Phone Arena
Nothing lists all of the improvements it has made to the rear camera system of its first phone
Nothing sent out an email today about the company's first Android phone, the Nothing Phone (1). The missive discusses the dual 50MP rear camera powered by the Sony IMX766 sensor. According to Nothing, "Since it launched, we’ve been listening to you. And constantly perfecting the hardware and tuning. To boost our camera to its full potential."
Best Knife Deals at Amazon’s October Prime Day
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Here at Field & Stream, we believe there’s no such thing as too many knives. So much so, that our ranking of the best pocket knives is probably the longest, most extensive roundup on our site. There’s a knife for every occasion, for every hand. So whenever there’s a good sale on knives, we’re obliged to cover it.
Apple Insider
Amazon's Prime Early Access iPad deals end tonight, save up to $250 instantly
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon is serving up the lowest prices on numerous iPad 9th Gen, iPad Air and M1 iPad Pro models this Wednesday — and many of thePrime deals end tonight. With prices as low...
Cult of Mac
Load your Mac or PC with a lifetime license to Microsoft Office. Get 2-packs at a major discount.
You’ve probably used Microsoft Office before. More than a billion people have. However, using it and having lifetime access are two very different things. With a lifetime license to Office, you can rely on this software suite to manage things like your home budget (without a subscription cost eating into it).
iPhone makes major change to smartphone by tweaking well-used feature – and Apple users are confused
APPLE'S updated iOS 16 has a new feature that was unheard of until iPhone users recently discovered its inconvenience. iPhone users found its new feature to be unnecessary, and they prefer the old version instead. For people who aren't aware, there are a couple of keyboard layouts Apple already has...
