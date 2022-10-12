ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Photofocus

Save big on Micro Four Thirds picks with Panasonic LUMIX deals!

Missed your chance to score some LUMIX goodies from the previous sales? Don’t worry, because there’s still a handful of them left for you to check out! With this weekend’s top Panasonic LUMIX deals on Amazon, you can save up to $302 on cameras and $202 on lenses!
Apple Insider

Amazon Early Prime Access Sale countdown: save up to $300 on Apple now

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — TheOctober Prime sale starts at midnight PT, but aggressive deals on Apple devices are in effect today with markdowns on iPads, AirPods, MacBooks and Apple Watches. The Prime-exclusive savings kick off at midnight Pacific...
petapixel.com

Leica M6: One of the Best 35mm Film Cameras of All Time

Many photographers are nostalgic for film. It might be the smell of the darkroom as you wait for your print to develop, the physically mechanical nature of shooting photos, or the skill required to bring home a decent photo. However, not all cameras are created equal and while we might...
SPY

The Prime Early Access Sale Is Your Chance To Get an OLED TV for Under $1,000

October Prime Day, AKA the Prime Early Access Sale, is in full swing, and that means you can score steep savings on gifts ahead of the holiday shopping season. It also means that if you’ve been eyeing a big-ticket item and have held out on pulling the trigger, now might be a great time to buy. And the star big-ticket item on shopping holidays is always TVs, and that’s no different this time around. We’ve spotted savings on TVs and OLED TVs for Prime Day. One deal, in particular, that’s worth highlighting is the LG 55-Inch Class OLED B2 Series, which...
Fstoppers

A Review of the New Venus Optics Laowa 58mm f/2.8 2X Ultra-Macro APO Lens

At an affordable price and with impressive magnification, the Venus Optics Laowa 58mm f/2.8 2X Ultra-Macro APO looks like an intriguing lens. What kind of image quality and performance can you expect from it? This excellent video review takes a look. Coming to you from Wes Perry, this great video...
Fstoppers

A Review of the Nifty New Sony ZV-1F Camera

The Sony ZV-1F is here, and it brings with it a lot of great features in a small package and at an affordable price. This excellent video review takes a look at everything you can expect from the new camera. Coming to you from DPReview TV, this great video review...
IGN

October Prime Day: Best Apple Deals from Prime Early Access Sale

We're well into Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, or October Prime Day as it's seemingly being called now, but that doesn't mean we can't pick out the very best Apple deals going right now. This will be your very last chance to pick up the deals, so don't hang around, and check out these amazing discounts.
Phone Arena

Apple's phenomenally powerful 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a glorious screen is on sale

It's not every day that we see a tablet with desktop-level performance, cutting-edge display technology, and a thin and light design, but Apple brought this idea to life last year with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro but its high price tag meant it was impossible to own for many. An Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deal has taken care of that problem to some extent.
Field & Stream

Best Knife Deals at Amazon’s October Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Here at Field & Stream, we believe there’s no such thing as too many knives. So much so, that our ranking of the best pocket knives is probably the longest, most extensive roundup on our site. There’s a knife for every occasion, for every hand. So whenever there’s a good sale on knives, we’re obliged to cover it.
