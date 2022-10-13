ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

House in Gainesville catches fire

By Nick Watson
The Times
The Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vNpHg_0iWabbmh00
A home on Belvedere Circle in Gainesville catches fire Wednesday, Oct. 12. Provided by Hall County Fire Rescue

A single-story home caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Gainesville, but no one was hurt, according to authorities.

Hall County firefighters responded to the 4100 block of Belvedere Circle, where the fire was mostly toward the back of a single-story home.

Firefighters entered the home to extinguish flames, and no one was found when they searched the residence.

The fire was extinguished quickly, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.

