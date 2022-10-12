Read full article on original website
How Much Should You Worry About EV Fires?
Most people understand that electric cars are far different than the gas-guzzling vehicles of the last century, but there are still plenty of misconceptions about battery-powered automobiles. Many people believe that electric cars catch fire at a much higher rate than gas vehicles and that the battery pack under the floor of an EV is a ticking time bomb. Though fire is something everyone should be alert for, it's not an imminent danger for EV owners. Let's take a look at how common lithium ion battery fires are and determine if the safety risks are elevated for people in electric cars.
I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.
The Tesla Model Y is quick, packed with fun tech, and simple to charge. But not everyone will love its big touchscreen and lack of regular buttons.
The Big Electric Car Charging Problem Experts Say Is Getting Worse
Electric cars are, in no uncertain terms, the way of the future. Electric vehicles have been dreamt about for almost 200 years, with the first prototype coming about in 1832, according to the Energy Saving Trust. Since then, though, the combustion engine has taken the world by storm and revolutionized the way people and goods move around the planet, but electric cars are now making a resurgence in the marketplace.
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
Most popular car colors in the U.S. revealed including which colors to avoid as they have the highest depreciation
A NEW study evaluated over six million cars on the road this year to see which vehicle colors were the most popular. Black and white were the most popular shades by a long shot, but drivers can find more value in other automobile colors. The iSeeCars study showed that 25.8...
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
Record-breaking battery enables 10 minute charging for electric cars
Scientists have invented a new type of battery that makes it possible to charge electric vehicles in less than 10 minutes.The innovative design for lithium-ion batteries involves a “record-breaking combination” of shorter charge time and more energy acquired for longer travel range, according to the Penn State University researchers who came up with it.“The need for smaller, faster-charging batteries is greater than ever,” said Professor Chao-Yang Wang from Penn State University, who led the research. “There are simply not enough batteries and critical raw materials, especially those produced domestically, to meet anticipated demand.”The fast-charging technology makes it possible for...
As EVs go mainstream, Salesforce rolls out an ‘automotive cloud’ to digitize car buying and repairs
The pandemic pushed many in-person businesses to go online to survive and grow, including the automotive industry. Today Salesforce is announcing the launch of Automotive Cloud and its industry-focused platform, Driver 360, a software suite that digitizes the car-selling experience for auto manufacturers, dealers, and finance companies. The latest development from the enterprise giant consolidates customer, vehicle, and retail data to streamline car sales and create a more personalized experience for car owners.
Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp
Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
Visualizing the Range of Electric Cars vs. Gas-Powered Cars
This was originally posted on Elements. Sign up to the free mailing list to get beautiful visualizations on natural resource megatrends in your email every week. EV adoption has grown rapidly in recent years, but many prospective buyers still have doubts about electric car ranges. In fact, 33% of new...
No, it doesn’t cost between $25-30K to replace most electric vehicle batteries
Electric vehicles are growing in popularity worldwide, with sales doubling in 2021 to a new record of 6.6 million, the International Energy Agency said in May. But some research has shown that it’s more costly to repair an electric vehicle than a gas-powered one. VERIFY reader Donald wants to...
EV batteries could become a $340 billion market: Startups are racing to build them
The future of the auto industry hinges, now more than ever, on batteries. Batteries are critical to automakers' multi-billion-dollar plans to create electric vehicle lineups over the next several years. They're important as automakers seek to differentiate themselves and their offerings from one another. And they're crucial as the industry seeks to put its gas-guzzling, carbon-emitting past behind — but only if batteries can be developed in efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable ways.
Battery Tech Breakthrough Enables EV Charge in Just 10 Minutes
A breakthrough in electric vehicle battery design has enabled a 10-minute charge time for a typical EV battery. The record-breaking combination of a shorter charge time and more energy acquired for longer travel range was announced today (Oct. 12) in the journal Nature. “The need for smaller, faster-charging batteries is...
Honda, Sony Join Up to Form EV and Mobility Company
Honda and Sony announced a partnership to build electric vehicles and sell them in the U.S. in spring of 2026, according to a recent announcement from the new joint venture, which will be called Sony Honda Mobility. Japanese market deliveries will follow later that year. The company describes itself as a "software-oriented Mobility Tech Company"—but of course, the software will be housed within an electric vehicle, so it will be a hardware company as well. The announcement of the new jointly-operated company formalizes an agreement between the two companies signed by in March.
A Battery Made From Seaweed Could Solve The Lithium Problem And Make EVs Better
With the advent of the electric vehicle, the world will face some unique challenges. If everyone switches to EVs, there may be increased strain on the electrical grid. There's also the issue of recharging times and the problems associated with a relatively limited range, but scientists have recently found a way to recharge EV batteries in just 10 minutes, while new insights into aerodynamics are helping to boost range. But there's still a big issue. Lithium isn't getting any cheaper or any more abundant.
2022 Buick Envision Avenir AWD First Test: Still Needs More
When Buick not long ago introduced the second-generation Envision, it seemed like the maligned American luxury automaker finally had a competitive offering. This luxury compact SUV carried legitimately good looks and a list of features that, on paper, might have countered rivals from Europe and Asia. When we tested a front-wheel-drive 2021 Envision, however, we found it was better than the original but not on the level of the best small crossovers. So does all-wheel drive give the 2022 Buick Envision Avenir the status-elevating performance it needs?
Struggle and Reward: Hot-Rodding Is Many Things At Once
Life is about balance. As human beings, we feel most fulfilled when we are riding that line between chaos and order. If there is too much chaos, life is miserable. Too much order, life becomes stale and stultifying. We need that sense of accomplishment gained when we tackle a problem, thereby restoring order to chaos. If there's no chaos, there's no innovation. It's the struggle that defines us and moves us forward in life.
The 2023 Honda Civic Gets Pricier After Dropping Last Year's Base LX Model
When it comes to value, it's hard to beat the Honda Civic. This perennially excellent compact car has long delivered quality, smart handling, and useful packaging—combined with their efficiency and reputation for reliability, it's easy to see why that value continues even when they become used cars. The 2023 Civic still has that value, but perhaps slightly less of it at the bottom end of its lineup. In short, getting into your first Honda is going to be more expensive this year.
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Weissach Pack Sets a Windy Nürburgring Lap Time
The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 was the 2022 MotorTrend Performance Vehicle of the Year, but the newer, track-focused and aero adorned 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is now even faster. To prove the RS was worth all of the engineering trouble and investment, Porsche has taken its new RS to the Nürburgring to set a blistering quick new lap time.
