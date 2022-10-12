Read full article on original website
JUST IN: Georgia Without Kendall Milton
Georgia football is set to host the unranked Vanderbilt Commodores and they will be without junior running back Kendall Milton. Dawgs Daily was in attendance on the sideline for pregame and Milton was not dressed out during the warmup for Saturday's matchup.
Why a Win on Saturday Would be Huge for Kirby Smart
Kirby Smart is in his seventh season as the head coach of Georgia's football program and has racked up a list of accolades in a short amount of time. An SEC Championship, two college football playoff berths, 4x SEC eastern division champs and of course most recently a National title. There are plenty more not listed and on Saturday Smart could add to the list with a win against Vanderbilt.
Obama to campaign in Michigan and Georgia in final weeks of midterm elections
Former President Barack Obama will travel to Atlanta and Detroit for campaign events in the final weeks of the midterm elections. The Democratic Party of Georgia said in a statement Saturday that Obama will campaign with Democratic candidates on October 28. It was unclear which Democrats the former President would stump with in Georgia, which is home to high-profile races for governor and US Senate.
Fresh Air Barbecue named to Southern Living's Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South
JACKSON — Butts County’s iconic Fresh Air Barbecue has been named among Southern Living’s recently released list of The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints. “Yes, there is such a thing as Georgia-style barbecue, and it can be found in its purest form at Fresh Air in Jackson,” said Southern Living editors in their review which continues below.
Covington couple stars in upcoming BET reality show
COVINGTON — They were just kids — he was 19 and she was 18 — madly in love and impatient to get married. Troy Taylor and Pam Simpkins of Covington walked down the aisle of their church in 2005, planning to live happily ever after. But it...
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in the Rockdale and Newton County areas, October 14-16
It's time to make plans for the weekend — check out the fall festival, buy some fresh produce or listen to live music. There's something for everyone!
PETA calls for indictment of deputy whose dogs died in hot shed
CONYERS — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is urging Rockdale District Attorney Alisha Johnson to seek felony indictments against a deputy whose dogs died of heat stroke while he kept them in an enclosed shed in his back yard in June. In a three-page letter sent to...
PURRFECTLY ADORABLE: These kitties are available for adoption now in Butts County
Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens that came into the Butts County Animal Shelter prior to adoption. These are just a few of the cats available for adoption.
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole for Oct. 5 to Oct. 12:. Andrew E. Ballinger♦ , 17, Silver Willow Walk, Covington; criminal trespass.
