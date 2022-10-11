ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

Real Housewives Producers Confirm A Wild Rumor About Leah McSweeny At BravoCon 2022

Leah McSweeney's two-season run on "The Real Housewives of New York City" was a tale of two very different seasons. During the first season, she was a breath of fresh air for the franchise and seemed like a suitable replacement for the departing Bethenny Frankel. McSweeney was unafraid to stand up to a woman like Ramona Singer, but at the same time, she provided fun, youthful energy to the show that only Tinsley Mortimer was providing at the time (via People). However, the second season didn't go as well for her. In McSweeney's defense, a lot was going on during its second run, including her grandmother's death, the early days of COVID-19, and a seismic age difference in the cast (via Bravo).
msn.com

Emily Ratajkowski 'enjoying the freedom' of single life

Emily Ratajkowski has declared that she’s "newly single and enjoying the freedom". While speaking to Variety for an interview, the model and My Body author touched on her separation from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Emily and Sebastian were married for four years before their split. They share a 19-month-old son,...
msn.com

Kanye Hugs Nick Cannon At North’s Basketball Game Also Attended By Kim Kardashian: Photos

Close friends? Kanye West and Nick Cannon share an embrace while at their kids’ basketball game alongside Kim Kardashian on Oct. 14. Celebrity dads Kanye West, 45, and Nick Cannon, 42, stopped to share a hug while at North West‘s basketball game on Oct. 14. The “Flashing Lights” rapper rocked a pair of black Levi jeans with a white long-sleeve shirt and his famous black rain boots. Ye completed the look with a black baseball cap, perfect for the sporting event on Friday. Nick, on the other hand, opted for a cozy black outfit that consisted of a hoodie, black jeans, a Louis Vuitton belt, and Nike Air Jordan sneakers. The father-of-ten also wore a beanie to keep warm on the gloomy afternoon.
msn.com

Kate Middleton wears elegant Astley Clarke necklace and affordable twisted hoop earrings from Spells of Love

The Princess of Wales wore a striking Astley Clarke necklace to complement her peacock blue Chanel blazer - and it's still in stock online. The necklace is one of the Princess's more affordable fashion buys, retailing at $185/£160. Catherine teamed this pretty piece with simple twisted gold hoops from London-based jewelry brand Spells of Love, priced at just $67/£60.
msn.com

‘The Rings of Power’ fans call out the absurdity of a popular theory

Only hours separate us from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally unveiling Sauron and putting all the frenzied speculation among the online community to rest. One way or another, we’re going to learn the truth, though parts of the community are wary about one particular theory becoming reality.
msn.com

Ciara Executes the '90s Pamela Anderson Updo With Perfection

Ciara has been taking beauty inspiration from the '90s as of late. On Oct. 12, the singer attended the Country Music Television Artists of the Year show wearing a bleached-blond messy updo that channeled none other than Pamela Anderson. The hairstyle in question, which was created by celebrity hairstylist Jared...
