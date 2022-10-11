Read full article on original website
Kate Middleton is Reportedly Planning to Reach Out to Meghan Markle to Resolve Tensions Mom to Mom
Moms know how to get things done better than anyone. And Kate Middleton has apparently decided it is time to help ease tensions between her husband Prince William and his brother Prince Harry, so she’s reportedly planning to reach out to Meghan Markle to clear things up — mom to mom.
Real Housewives Producers Confirm A Wild Rumor About Leah McSweeny At BravoCon 2022
Leah McSweeney's two-season run on "The Real Housewives of New York City" was a tale of two very different seasons. During the first season, she was a breath of fresh air for the franchise and seemed like a suitable replacement for the departing Bethenny Frankel. McSweeney was unafraid to stand up to a woman like Ramona Singer, but at the same time, she provided fun, youthful energy to the show that only Tinsley Mortimer was providing at the time (via People). However, the second season didn't go as well for her. In McSweeney's defense, a lot was going on during its second run, including her grandmother's death, the early days of COVID-19, and a seismic age difference in the cast (via Bravo).
Victoria Beckham explains decision to remove David Beckham’s tattoo from her wrist
Now that celebrities are removing their romantic tattoos, sparking rumors of breakup and divorce, most recently with Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin. It’s no surprise that some online speculation started after Victoria Beckham removed a tattoo with her husband’s David Beckham initials. The designer and singer, who recently...
Jamie Lee Curtis' Daughter Ruby Joined Her Mom On The Red Carpet For The First Time Since Publicly Coming Out As Transgender
Jamie Lee Curtis stepped out at the Halloween Ends premiere with some very special people by her side!. Earlier this week, Jamie hit the red carpet with both of her daughters — Ruby and Annie. The premiere marks Ruby's first red carpet appearance since publicly coming out as a...
Emily Ratajkowski 'enjoying the freedom' of single life
Emily Ratajkowski has declared that she’s "newly single and enjoying the freedom". While speaking to Variety for an interview, the model and My Body author touched on her separation from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Emily and Sebastian were married for four years before their split. They share a 19-month-old son,...
Kanye Hugs Nick Cannon At North’s Basketball Game Also Attended By Kim Kardashian: Photos
Close friends? Kanye West and Nick Cannon share an embrace while at their kids’ basketball game alongside Kim Kardashian on Oct. 14. Celebrity dads Kanye West, 45, and Nick Cannon, 42, stopped to share a hug while at North West‘s basketball game on Oct. 14. The “Flashing Lights” rapper rocked a pair of black Levi jeans with a white long-sleeve shirt and his famous black rain boots. Ye completed the look with a black baseball cap, perfect for the sporting event on Friday. Nick, on the other hand, opted for a cozy black outfit that consisted of a hoodie, black jeans, a Louis Vuitton belt, and Nike Air Jordan sneakers. The father-of-ten also wore a beanie to keep warm on the gloomy afternoon.
Meta has burned $15 billion trying to build the metaverse — and nobody's saying exactly where the money went
Meta has spent more than $15 billion on its Reality Labs metaverse venture since the beginning of last year, but so far, the company hasn't shared on what, precisely, money is being spent. Some experts are getting worried the company is spending good money after bad. "The problem is that...
Kate Middleton wears elegant Astley Clarke necklace and affordable twisted hoop earrings from Spells of Love
The Princess of Wales wore a striking Astley Clarke necklace to complement her peacock blue Chanel blazer - and it's still in stock online. The necklace is one of the Princess's more affordable fashion buys, retailing at $185/£160. Catherine teamed this pretty piece with simple twisted gold hoops from London-based jewelry brand Spells of Love, priced at just $67/£60.
The Voice and America's Got Talent Singer Nolan Neal's Cause of Death Revealed
Fans of The Voice and America's Got Talent are learning more about contestant Nolan Neal's passing. The Davidson County medical examiner's office in Tennessee confirmed to E! News on Oct. 14 that the singer's cause of death was "acute combined drug toxicity" and that the manner of death was ruled an accident.
‘The Rings of Power’ fans call out the absurdity of a popular theory
Only hours separate us from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally unveiling Sauron and putting all the frenzied speculation among the online community to rest. One way or another, we’re going to learn the truth, though parts of the community are wary about one particular theory becoming reality.
King Charles mutters ‘dear oh dear’ as he greets Liz Truss for weekly audience
King Charles III muttered “dear, oh dear” as he greeted Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday night. The monarch was hosting the prime minister in one of the palace’s large reception rooms after an earlier meeting with the King and Queen of Malaysia. A clip released...
Ciara Executes the '90s Pamela Anderson Updo With Perfection
Ciara has been taking beauty inspiration from the '90s as of late. On Oct. 12, the singer attended the Country Music Television Artists of the Year show wearing a bleached-blond messy updo that channeled none other than Pamela Anderson. The hairstyle in question, which was created by celebrity hairstylist Jared...
