2022 NiteFlite Golf Tournament and Gala to Benefit Saguaros Children's CharitiesElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Camelot Homes Announces Sales for New Aura Luxury Community in ScottsdaleElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Your guide to a family friendly Halloween in PhoenixGrace LiebermanPhoenix, AZ
New York-Style Pizza Joint Now OpenGreyson FPeoria, AZ
Phoenix New Times
Activists Call County Attorney Rachel Mitchell ‘Dangerous’ for Reproductive Health
Attorneys, doctors, and activists gathered on the steps of the Maricopa County Attorney's Office on Wednesday to protest County Attorney Rachel Mitchell's stance on abortion-related prosecutions. Holding signs that proclaimed that Mitchell was "dangerous" for reproductive health, they called on her to take a clearer position against the abortion bans...
arizonasuntimes.com
AG Mark Brnovich Receives Complaint About Maricopa County Recorder Allegedly Using Government Resources to Oppose Election Integrity Ballot Measure
Arizonans for Voter ID filed a complaint Wednesday with Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich against Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, alleging that he violated election law by posting a letter on his county website opposing their Proposition 309, which improves voter ID requirements. The complaint alleges violations of A.R.S. 11-410(A) and A.R.S. 16-192(A), which prohibit the use of government resources to influence an election.
What’s on your ballot? AZ 2022 general election initiatives explained
Early voting has started in Arizona, and there are 10 propositions on the ballot. Photo by Jeremy Duda | Arizona Mirror The post What’s on your ballot? AZ 2022 general election initiatives explained appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
azbex.com
Special Coverage: The Prop 400E Veto and New Path to the Ballot
Gov. Doug Ducey’s July 6 veto of a bill that would have sent an extension of the Proposition 400 half-cent sales tax – a major funding source for Maricopa County transportation projects since 1985 – caught nearly everyone but the Governor, himself, by surprise. As we noted...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Police, other departments suspending use of beanbag rounds
PHOENIX - Several law enforcement agencies across Arizona are suspending the use of beanbag rounds. Beanbag rounds have become popular as a so-called "less-lethal" option when officers are out in the field. However, Phoenix Police, Goodyear Police, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety have suspended their use of shotguns that fire beanbag rounds (also known as stun bag shotguns), after problems described as "velocity issues."
azgovernor.gov
Governor Ducey Appoints Jillian Francis, Charlene Jackson, James Knapp, and Sunita Krishna to the Maricopa County Superior Court
PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey today announced the appointments of Jillian Francis, Charlene Jackson, James Knapp and Sunita Krishna to the Maricopa County Superior Court. These appointments are to fill vacancies created by the resignation of Judge James Smith and the retirement of Judges Margaret Mahoney, David Cunanan, and Sally Duncan.
AZFamily
Katie Hobbs responds to PBS debate drama
Prop 309 would tighten ID requirements for in-person voting mail-in ballots. If passed Prop. 309 would require voters to have government-issued photo ID for in-person voting and have voters write personal info on the ballot envelope. Maricopa County officials reaffirm they're running fair, accurate election. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at...
KTAR.com
Phoenix City Council approves resolution condemning Arizona abortion law
PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council voted Tuesday in favor of a resolution opposing state laws that have strict bans against abortions in Arizona. The resolution called on the Arizona State Legislature to enact laws that would allow pregnant women in the state full access to reproductive health care, including abortion care.
12news.com
New Arizona law allows tenants to seal eviction records
Maricopa County's courts remain busy with a high amount of eviction cases. But a new state law lets tenants seal eviction records if the case ends in their favor.
AZFamily
‘Prolific’ Phoenix street racer receives prison sentence
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One of Phoenix’s most notorious street racers and organizers is heading to prison. Thirty-three-year-old Jessie Ray Luna-Espinoza was sentenced to two-and-a-half years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple felony charges stemming from street races. Luna-Espinoza not only raced but promoted other racing activities on social media. “I’m happy that the courts sentenced somebody to prison and probation time,” Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Director Alberto Gutier said. “Because it’s a message.”
AZFamily
Maricopa County ballots contain built-in advantage for Republican candidates
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County election officials began mailing out ballots on Wednesday that contain a small advantage for Republican candidates: their names appear first in each partisan category. Decades of political science research has revealed that appearing first on a ballot can boost a candidate’s vote total by several percentage points. Democrats have called Arizona’s ballot order law unfair, and some groups are challenging it in court.
Evictions in Maricopa County see increase for a third straight month
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — As rent continues to climb in the Valley, so do evictions. On Thursday, Maricopa County released new numbers showing a 12-year high in the number of eviction filings. "It's noticeably higher now," said Anna Huberman, the presiding Justice of the Peace for Country Meadows Justice...
Sheriff Penzone welcomes citizen input, but not interference during election season
PHOENIX – If local ballot drop boxes are going to be under surveillance from organized private citizens, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone has a piece of advice for would-be watchers: watch your step. “I’m all for citizen involvement and investment and trying to keep the community safe,” Penzone told...
AZFamily
How name order on Maricopa County ballots could sway voters
Security on top of mind as early voting starts in Arizona. As the FBI warns charges could be filed against whoever threatens election workers, Maricopa County election officials say security will be beefed up for the election. Gov. Kristi Noem says that she will not call a special session on...
AZFamily
As early voting starts, Maricopa County officials focus on election security, integrity
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Early voting is underway across Arizona and Maricopa County election officials gave their first update on Thursday. County leaders are expected to give weekly updates until Election Day on Nov. 8 to get out in front of any misinformation. As of Thursday, 12 early voting sites are open but that number will ramp up the closer we get to Election Day. The county said roughly 1.9 million ballots were mailed to voters on Wednesday. Many people likely found them in their mailboxes on Thursday but for those who didn’t, election officials said it could take two to six days to arrive.
arizonasuntimes.com
Goldwater Institute Fights ‘Release Time’ Practice in Phoenix to Prevent Forced Worker Financing of Union Activities
The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) is preparing another fight in court against a practice called “release time” to protect non-union government workers from having their compensation used to fund union activities. “The City of Phoenix should not force its employees to forfeit their constitutional rights by funding the...
KOLD-TV
Are recent safety measures preventing wrong-way crashes in Arizona?
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Wrong-way crashes are a serious problem across Arizona. Just ask Dana Johns of Phoenix. He was driving home when a wrong-way driver fell asleep and hit his car head-on. “I could have been killed,” said Johns. “But it wasn’t my time. I’m still here, but it was very scary.”
New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one interview with Lake that the PBS station was scheduled to broadcast Wednesday after learning of the station’s plans to interview Hobbs next week. In lieu of the highly anticipated interview, Lake summoned reporters to a news conference to attack the decision, her rivals and the mainstream media. She has made Hobbs’ refusal to debate a central plank of her campaign, saying it shows Hobbs lacks the strength to be governor. “She should not be given a half an hour of free airtime,” Lake said of her rival.
AZFamily
Ex-cop and former Arizona Cardinal open addiction recovery center
Wilde Wealth Management Group raised more than $3,200 worth of supplies and $1,500 in cash donations to for a domestic abuse charity. Over the past five years, more than a quarter of a million people have taken a trip to the hospital because of an incident involving an e-scooter, an e-bike or a hoverboard.
AZFamily
Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye
A Phoenix man well-known in the street racing scene was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on weapons and racing charges. Researchers, experts and fans are coming together this week to discuss UFOs at a special conference in Mesa. Doctor issues warning after 2nd Phoenix baby overdoses on fentanyl. Updated:...
