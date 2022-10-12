PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Early voting is underway across Arizona and Maricopa County election officials gave their first update on Thursday. County leaders are expected to give weekly updates until Election Day on Nov. 8 to get out in front of any misinformation. As of Thursday, 12 early voting sites are open but that number will ramp up the closer we get to Election Day. The county said roughly 1.9 million ballots were mailed to voters on Wednesday. Many people likely found them in their mailboxes on Thursday but for those who didn’t, election officials said it could take two to six days to arrive.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO