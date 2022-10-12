Read full article on original website
O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
El Paso Faces Crisis - 1,000 Migrants a Day, Shelter Shuts Down, City Spends $6 MillionTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Friday Night Football – Week 9
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Week nine of high school football featured many district rivals going head to head. Here is a breakdown of some of the action. Rio Rancho hosted Cibola in the Cougars first game since Aden Chavez suffered a season ending ankle injury. The Rams defense took advantage as they held the brown and […]
KVIA
Week 7 Sweet Play of the Week: Eastwood Troopers
EL PASO, Texas - The Sweet Play of the Week for week 7 of the high school football season went to the Eastwood Troopers. As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week the entire team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons. The Troopers are also this week's...
#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 8, 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week eight after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Eastwood 59 F Bowie 28 F Socorro 7 F Irvin 21 F Santa Teresa 0 F El Dorado […]
El Paso, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KTSM Anchor Shows Up On Thursday Night Football
Do you ever have a moment when you see someone on TV and think that you know them?! I just had that moment. During another touchdown-less Thursday Night Football game, a familiar face showed up on my screen. It was KTSM news anchor Andy Morgan! Andy has been a staple...
A New Mexico Skater Landed a Tricky & Popular Spot In El Paso
So today is my final day working at KLAQ and wanted to highlight something that's gnarly but scary as hell. I came across a friend of a friend's post that just blew my mind. It sure is nice to see skater tourists looking for an ideal spot to skateboard in El Paso. Just like one particular visitor from Albuquerque, New Mexico who visited El Paso recently.
Things to do this Weekend
EL PASO, Texas-- It's the end of the week. Don't have any plans? We got you covered. El Paso Film Festival started yesterday and will go through Sunday, come enjoy "The Prank" film showing at the Plaza Theater Today. Starting at 7 pm to 9 pm. For more information visit: https://elpasofilmfestival.org/festival/2022/films/the-prank Also the El Paso Wine The post Things to do this Weekend appeared first on KVIA.
Family of fallen Dallas officer remember his childhood in Socorro
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dallas police officer and native El Pasoan Jacob Arellano was killed in a tragic car accident on Wednesday. His family, still unable to accept that their son, brother and father is now gone forever. Francisco Arellano, fallen officer’s older brother, remembered growing up with Jacob and his twin brother Josh. […]
elpasomatters.org
The Week Ahead: It’s back! Fred Loya holiday show to light up Ascarate Park
This is your Friday update, which takes a quick look at the week ahead and some developments that El Paso Matters is following. Fred Loya Christmas Light Show Moves: After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, one of the city’s most popular holiday traditions, the Fred Loya Christmas Lights Show, is returning — albeit with a different spin and venue. The County of El Paso and El Paso businessman Fred Loya are set to announce on Monday that the musical synchronized light show, which annually drew thousands to Loya’s East Side home before shutting down during the pandemic, is moving to Ascarate Park. The light show will partner with the county’s Lights on the Lake display. The details of the partnership, as well as the dates, hours and overall program, will be announced on Monday.
Texas Blogger Shows Off Beautiful Hotel Paso Del Norte Stay
Downtown El Paso's signature hotel has gone by many names but these days we know the hotel with its original 1912 name- The Hotel Paso Del Norte. Known for its famous glass ceiling dome, since it's undergone a renovation in 2019, the Hotel Paso Del Norte has gone on to become one of El Paso's elite choices for parties, dinner and, of course, overnight stays.
Fun TikTok Video Quizzes El Pasoans on EP Trivia
How well do you know El Paso? If someone were to give you $20 for every answer you got right about El Paso, how much money would you get? Or, how much would you lose?. That's what some El Pasoans found out when they were stopped on the streets of Downtown by Monster Link, an El Paso Digital Advertising Agency, who stopped unsuspecting victims and asked them simple Sun City questions:
Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo
EL PASO, Texas -- Commenters on FitFam El Paso, a local social media website, posted a photo that they said showed minors entering the sun bear enclosure at the El Paso Zoo Wednesday while animals were feet away; however, the Director of the zoo told ABC-7 that the kids were climbing on a boulder near The post Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
101 pays tribute to Club 101 with weekend grand-opening
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Club 101 from decades ago returns in 2022. The nightclub from the 90s and 2000s known for playing retro music to dance to is celebrating its grand opening Friday night. 101 the smaller version of the former club is located in west El Paso.
KVIA
Borderland residents mourn loss of Socorro High grad who went on to become a Dallas Police Officer
El PASO, Texas-- The Borderland is mourning the loss of a hometown hero killed in a car crash while on his way to work. Jacob Arellano was looked on as a hero at Socorro High School, his former teammates called him a phenomenal football player. Arellano's friends and family would tell you he was an even better person. Arellano just had his first child with his girlfriend.
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Warm and dry before cold front arrives
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see warm and dry conditions through the end of the workweek as a high pressure system dominates over our area. A cold front is expected to arrive Saturday into Sunday, dropping afternoon highs and producing rain chances this weekend.
The Worst Kind of Weather In El Paso’s the Kind to Cause Damage
El Paso always knows how to surprise and keep us on our toes. A perfect example is how we have can have nice weather then have it snow in March. If you grew up in El Paso the bipolar weather should not surprise you. But yet, some El Pasoans are willing to test their luck on the icy roads.
Pumpkin Picking Fall Harvest Fun Is a Day-Trip Worthy Drive From El Paso
Pumpkin pickers looking for a change of scenery can make a day trip out of it and head to the mountains of New Mexico. Nichols Ranch and Orchards offers El Paso-area families the opportunity to hit the road and get into the spirit of the season at the family-run farm located in the Sacramento Mountains outside of La Luz, New Mexico, about 20 minutes from Alamogordo.
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front heading our way
El Paso is expecting one more day of calm weather before rain chances return. A strong low pressure will move over our area, producing rain chances and cooler weather this weekend. We expect a cold front to arrive Saturday into Sunday, giving us possible all-day rain Sunday. Temperatures are expected...
6 of the Best Criminally Underrated Restaurants in Northeast El Paso
As a lifelong resident of the Northeast, I always feel like it is constantly being overlooked when it comes to restaurants. Of course, El Paso is full of some amazing restaurants; but somehow the Northeast has gotten a bad reputation and well, people just avoid it all together. I won't lie, I'm kind of okay with that because sometimes the places I love are not packed.
El Paso News
Weather Authority Alert: Potentially Strong T-Showers, Localized Flooding Possible Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast
Prepare for a dramatic change in the weather for Sunday. We face the threat of heavy rainfall and localized flooding. That’s the reason I triggered the Weather Authority Alert. Weather Watcher Dorothy Rivera sent the picture below of streets flooding in Las Cruces with the last round of t-showers. Be very careful should the scene repeat itself on Sunday. Here’s your forecast…
