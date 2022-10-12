ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game

Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick

On Friday evening, the Toronto Raptors played their final preseason game, and picked up a 137-134 overtime win over the Boston Celtics at home in Canada. They finished with a 3-2 record in five exhibition contests. With the season coming up next week, the team announced that they have waived...
NBA
Yardbarker

The Brooklyn Nets Announce New Signing

Following their pre-season victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, a game in which Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons all looked solid, the Brooklyn Nets announced a new signing. With one more pre-season game remaining, the team announced that they have signed un-drafted forward Donovan Williams to a contract. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hall, NY
City
Elmont, NY
Elmont, NY
Sports
Yardbarker

Jordan Poole finalizing huge contract extension with Warriors

This is certainly a pretty good deal for a former 28th overall pick who really had to play his way into a regular role for the franchise. Once he did, he proved indispensable. He had a breakout season in 2021-22, averaging 18.5 points per game while shooting over 36 percent from three-point range.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy