Track Worlds: Australia surprise in men's team sprint
Men's Team Sprint
Australia surprise with team sprint men's titleImage 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2
Australia claimed a surprise victory in the men's team sprint in the first day of racing at the UCI Track World Championships in Saint Quentin en Yvelines on Wednesday, with Matthew Glaetzer, Leigh Hoffman, and Matthew Richardson powering to gold ahead of Olympic and defending world champions the Netherlands.
Jeffrey Hoogland, Harrie Lavreysen and Roy van den Berg finished 0.43 seconds slower to take silver.
For Great Britain, previously dominant in the discipline and reforming after the retirement of Jason Kenny, the bronze was a victory with Jack Carlin, Alistair Fielding and Hamish Turnbull narrowly getting the better of Germany by 0.106 seconds.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:00:41.600
|Matthew Glaetzer
|Leigh Hoffman
|Matthew Richardson
|Thomas Cornish
|2
|Netherlands
|0:00:41.643
|Jeffrey Hoogland
|Harrie Lavreysen
|Roy van den Berg
|3
|Great Britain
|0:00:42.844
|Jack Carlin
|Alistair Fielding
|Hamish Turnbull
|4
|Germany
|0:00:42.950
|Stefan Botticher
|Maximilian Dornbach
|Nik Schroter
|5
|Poland
|Patryk Rajkowski
|Mateusz Rudyk
|Rafal Sarnecki
|6
|France
|Timmy Gillion
|Rayan Helal
|Sebastien Vigier
|Melvin Landerneau
|7
|People's Republic of China
|Shuai Guo
|Chenxi Xue
|Yu Zhou
|Qi Liu
|8
|Canada
|Ryan Dodyk
|Tyler Rorke
|Nick Wammes
|James Hedgcock
|9
|Czech Republic
|Tomaš Babek
|Matěj Bohuslavek
|Martin Čechman
|10
|Colombia
|Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro
|Santiago Ramirez Morales
|11
|Malaysia
|Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis
|Muhammad Ridwan Sahrom
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom
|12
|Italy
|Matteo Bianchi
|Daniele Napolitano
|Matteo Tugnolo
|13
|Lithuania
|Svajūnas Jonauskas
|Vasilijus Lendel
|Laurynas Vinskas
|14
|Spain
|Ekain Jimenez Elizondo
|Alejandro Martinez Chorro
|Jose Moreno Sanchez
|15
|United States of America
|Evan Boone
|Geneway Tang
|Dalton Walters
|16
|India
|David Elkathchoongo
|Esow Esow
|Rojit Singh Y
Women's Scratch Race
Fidanza gives Italy the first gold of 2022Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3
Italian Martina Fidanza won the first title event of the 2022 UCI Track World Championships, taking home the gold medal from a bunch sprint in the mass-start race.
After a fast first half of the race, the first surge came from Spain's Eukene Larrarte Arteaga but the acceleration was quickly marked and the field remained together with three laps to go.
Maike van der Duin (Netherlands) hit out with two laps to go, but Fidanza went to the fore at the bell lap and opened up five bikes lengths on the field to defend her title as Scratch Race World Champion.
Van der Duin held on for the silver medal, while Jessica Roberts (Great Britain) edged out the USA's Lily Williams for the final podium spot.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martina Fidanza (Italy)
|2
|Maike van der Duin (Netherlands)
|3
|Jessica Roberts (Great Britain)
|4
|Lily Williams (United States Of America)
|5
|Michaela Drummond (New Zealand)
|6
|Chloe Moran (Australia)
|7
|Lea lin Teutenberg (Germany)
|8
|Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
|9
|Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada)
|10
|Petra Ševčikova (Czech Republic)
|11
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|12
|Maria Martins (Portugal)
|13
|Katrijn de Clercq (Belgium)
|14
|Jade Labastugue (France)
|15
|Alžbeta Bačikova (Slovakia)
|16
|Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed (Egypt)
|17
|Lara Gillespie (Ireland)
|18
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|19
|Argiro Milaki (Greece)
|20
|Nikola Wielowska (Poland)
|21
|Eukene Larrarte Arteaga (Spain)
|22
|Amber Joseph (Barbados)
|23
|Olivija Baleišyte (Lithuania)
|24
|Rinata Sultanova (Kazakhstan)
Women's Team Sprint
German set a new world record en route to women's team sprint goldImage 1 of 1
Pauline Grabosch, Emma Hinze and Lea Sophie Friedrich set another world record en route to the title of World Champions in the women's team sprint.
The German team became the first women to go under 46 seconds, covering the 750-metre version of the sprint in 45.967 seconds, going under their previous mark of 46.064.
They beat China (Bao Shanju, Guo Yufang, Yuan Liying) to claim gold, with Great Britain's Lauren Bell, Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane nudging the Netherlands by 0.008 seconds for the bronze medal.
There was some consternation in the Dutch team as Shanne Braspennincx, Kyra Lamberink and Steffie van der Peet lined up, as it appeared Hetty van der Wouw was prepared to start but was then denied.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:00:45.967
|Lea Sophie Friedrich
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch
|Emma Hinze
|2
|People's Republic Of China
|0:00:46.631
|Shanju Bao
|Yufang Guo
|Liying Yuan
|3
|Great Britain
|0:00:46.596
|Lauren Bell
|Sophie Capewell
|Emma Finucane
|4
|Netherlands
|0:00:46.604
|Shanne Braspennincx
|Kyra Lamberink
|Steffie van der Peet
|5
|France
|Mathilde Gros
|Taky Marie Divine Kouame
|Julie Michaux
|6
|Poland
|Marlena Karwacka
|Urszula Los
|Nikola Sibiak
|7
|Japan
|Riyu Ohta
|Mina Sato
|Fuko Umekawa
|8
|Canada
|Jackie Boyle
|Lauriane Genest
|Sarah Orban
|Kelsey (r) Mitchell
|9
|United States Of America
|Kayla Hankins
|Keely Kortman
|McKenna McKee
|10
|Malaysia
|Nurul Aliana Syafika Azizan
|Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri
|Anis Amira Rosidi
|11
|Nigeria
|Tombrapa Gladys Grikpa
|Mary Samuel
|Tawakalt Yekeen
Team Pursuit QualifyingImage 1 of 1
In the first round of qualifying heats for the Team Pursuit, Italy came out on top in both the men's and women's qualifying heats.
Elisa Balsamo, Martina Fidanza, Chiara Consonni and Vittoria Guazzini powered to the fastest time ahead of Great Britain, France and Australia.
Germany, the Netherlands, Canada and the United States made the top eight to move onto Round 1 on Thursday.
The men completed two rounds of qualifying, with Great Britain's Ethan Hayter, Ollie Wood, Ethan Vernon and former Hour Record holder Dan Bigman going quickest in the first heats.
Italy, France, New Zealand, Denmark, Australia, Germany and Belgium moved onto the next round.
Later in the evening, Britain were again on top, and will go up against Italy's Filippo Ganna, Francesco Lamon, Jonathan Milan and Manilo Moro.
Denmark and Australia made Thursday's bronze medal final.
