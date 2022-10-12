ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Track Worlds: Australia surprise in men's team sprint

By Laura Weislo
Cycling News
Cycling News
 3 days ago

Men's Team Sprint

Australia surprise with team sprint men's title

Image 1 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ytZ69_0iWZy1SI00

Australias Matthew Richardson celebrates his team's victory in the men's team sprint (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DIdGU_0iWZy1SI00

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Australia claimed a surprise victory in the men's team sprint in the first day of racing at the UCI Track World Championships in Saint Quentin en Yvelines on Wednesday, with Matthew Glaetzer, Leigh Hoffman, and Matthew Richardson powering to gold ahead of Olympic and defending world champions the Netherlands.

Jeffrey Hoogland, Harrie Lavreysen and Roy van den Berg finished 0.43 seconds slower to take silver.

For Great Britain, previously dominant in the discipline and reforming after the retirement of Jason Kenny, the bronze was a victory with Jack Carlin, Alistair Fielding and Hamish Turnbull narrowly getting the better of Germany by 0.106 seconds.

Men's Team Sprint
Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result
1 Australia 0:00:41.600
Matthew Glaetzer
Leigh Hoffman
Matthew Richardson
Thomas Cornish
2 Netherlands 0:00:41.643
Jeffrey Hoogland
Harrie Lavreysen
Roy van den Berg
3 Great Britain 0:00:42.844
Jack Carlin
Alistair Fielding
Hamish Turnbull
4 Germany 0:00:42.950
Stefan Botticher
Maximilian Dornbach
Nik Schroter
5 Poland
Patryk Rajkowski
Mateusz Rudyk
Rafal Sarnecki
6 France
Timmy Gillion
Rayan Helal
Sebastien Vigier
Melvin Landerneau
7 People's Republic of China
Shuai Guo
Chenxi Xue
Yu Zhou
Qi Liu
8 Canada
Ryan Dodyk
Tyler Rorke
Nick Wammes
James Hedgcock
9 Czech Republic
Tomaš Babek
Matěj Bohuslavek
Martin Čechman
10 Colombia
Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo
Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro
Santiago Ramirez Morales
11 Malaysia
Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis
Muhammad Ridwan Sahrom
Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom
12 Italy
Matteo Bianchi
Daniele Napolitano
Matteo Tugnolo
13 Lithuania
Svajūnas Jonauskas
Vasilijus Lendel
Laurynas Vinskas
14 Spain
Ekain Jimenez Elizondo
Alejandro Martinez Chorro
Jose Moreno Sanchez
15 United States of America
Evan Boone
Geneway Tang
Dalton Walters
16 India
David Elkathchoongo
Esow Esow
Rojit Singh Y

Women's Scratch Race

Fidanza gives Italy the first gold of 2022

Image 1 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mM6HR_0iWZy1SI00

Martina Fidanza wins the Women's Scratch Race World Championships 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oSdD8_0iWZy1SI00

Martina Fidanza wins the Women's Scratch Race World Championships 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ibb9G_0iWZy1SI00

The Women's Scratch Race podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Italian Martina Fidanza won the first title event of the 2022 UCI Track World Championships, taking home the gold medal from a bunch sprint in the mass-start race.

After a fast first half of the race, the first surge came from Spain's Eukene Larrarte Arteaga but the acceleration was quickly marked and the field remained together with three laps to go.

Maike van der Duin (Netherlands) hit out with two laps to go, but Fidanza went to the fore at the bell lap and opened up five bikes lengths on the field to defend her title as Scratch Race World Champion.

Van der Duin held on for the silver medal, while Jessica Roberts (Great Britain) edged out the USA's Lily Williams for the final podium spot.

Women's Scratch Race results
Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result
1 Martina Fidanza (Italy)
2 Maike van der Duin (Netherlands)
3 Jessica Roberts (Great Britain)
4 Lily Williams (United States Of America)
5 Michaela Drummond (New Zealand)
6 Chloe Moran (Australia)
7 Lea lin Teutenberg (Germany)
8 Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
9 Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada)
10 Petra Ševčikova (Czech Republic)
11 Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
12 Maria Martins (Portugal)
13 Katrijn de Clercq (Belgium)
14 Jade Labastugue (France)
15 Alžbeta Bačikova (Slovakia)
16 Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed (Egypt)
17 Lara Gillespie (Ireland)
18 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
19 Argiro Milaki (Greece)
20 Nikola Wielowska (Poland)
21 Eukene Larrarte Arteaga (Spain)
22 Amber Joseph (Barbados)
23 Olivija Baleišyte (Lithuania)
24 Rinata Sultanova (Kazakhstan)

Women's Team Sprint

German set a new world record en route to women's team sprint gold

Image 1 of 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Zd5g_0iWZy1SI00

Germany's Emma Hinze celebrates while crossing the finish line to win the Womens Team Sprint finals during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Pauline Grabosch, Emma Hinze and Lea Sophie Friedrich set another world record en route to the title of World Champions in the women's team sprint.

The German team became the first women to go under 46 seconds, covering the 750-metre version of the sprint in 45.967 seconds, going under their previous mark of 46.064.

They beat China (Bao Shanju, Guo Yufang, Yuan Liying) to claim gold, with Great Britain's Lauren Bell, Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane nudging the Netherlands by 0.008 seconds for the bronze medal.

There was some consternation in the Dutch team as Shanne Braspennincx, Kyra Lamberink and Steffie van der Peet lined up, as it appeared Hetty van der Wouw was prepared to start but was then denied.

Women's Team Sprint Final
Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result
1 Germany 0:00:45.967
Lea Sophie Friedrich
Pauline Sophie Grabosch
Emma Hinze
2 People's Republic Of China 0:00:46.631
Shanju Bao
Yufang Guo
Liying Yuan
3 Great Britain 0:00:46.596
Lauren Bell
Sophie Capewell
Emma Finucane
4 Netherlands 0:00:46.604
Shanne Braspennincx
Kyra Lamberink
Steffie van der Peet
5 France
Mathilde Gros
Taky Marie Divine Kouame
Julie Michaux
6 Poland
Marlena Karwacka
Urszula Los
Nikola Sibiak
7 Japan
Riyu Ohta
Mina Sato
Fuko Umekawa
8 Canada
Jackie Boyle
Lauriane Genest
Sarah Orban
Kelsey (r) Mitchell
9 United States Of America
Kayla Hankins
Keely Kortman
McKenna McKee
10 Malaysia
Nurul Aliana Syafika Azizan
Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri
Anis Amira Rosidi
11 Nigeria
Tombrapa Gladys Grikpa
Mary Samuel
Tawakalt Yekeen

Team Pursuit Qualifying

Image 1 of 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bcl1y_0iWZy1SI00

Italy racing in the men's team pursuit qualifying (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

In the first round of qualifying heats for the Team Pursuit, Italy came out on top in both the men's and women's qualifying heats.

Elisa Balsamo, Martina Fidanza, Chiara Consonni and Vittoria Guazzini powered to the fastest time ahead of Great Britain, France and Australia.

Germany, the Netherlands, Canada and the United States made the top eight to move onto Round 1 on Thursday.

The men completed two rounds of qualifying, with Great Britain's Ethan Hayter, Ollie Wood, Ethan Vernon and former Hour Record holder Dan Bigman going quickest in the first heats.

Italy, France, New Zealand, Denmark, Australia, Germany and Belgium moved onto the next round.

Later in the evening, Britain were again on top, and will go up against Italy's Filippo Ganna, Francesco Lamon, Jonathan Milan and Manilo Moro.

Denmark and Australia made Thursday's bronze medal final.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Glaetzer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Track Cycling#Australias#Men S Team Sprint Pos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
Country
Malaysia
Country
U.K.
Country
Portugal
Country
China
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
Greece
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Country
Australia
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy