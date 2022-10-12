Track Worlds: Australia surprise in men's team sprint

Men's Team Sprint

Australia surprise with team sprint men's title

Australias Matthew Richardson celebrates his team's victory in the men's team sprint (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Australia claimed a surprise victory in the men's team sprint in the first day of racing at the UCI Track World Championships in Saint Quentin en Yvelines on Wednesday, with Matthew Glaetzer, Leigh Hoffman, and Matthew Richardson powering to gold ahead of Olympic and defending world champions the Netherlands.

Jeffrey Hoogland, Harrie Lavreysen and Roy van den Berg finished 0.43 seconds slower to take silver.

For Great Britain, previously dominant in the discipline and reforming after the retirement of Jason Kenny, the bronze was a victory with Jack Carlin, Alistair Fielding and Hamish Turnbull narrowly getting the better of Germany by 0.106 seconds.

Men's Team Sprint Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:00:41.600 Matthew Glaetzer Leigh Hoffman Matthew Richardson Thomas Cornish 2 Netherlands 0:00:41.643 Jeffrey Hoogland Harrie Lavreysen Roy van den Berg 3 Great Britain 0:00:42.844 Jack Carlin Alistair Fielding Hamish Turnbull 4 Germany 0:00:42.950 Stefan Botticher Maximilian Dornbach Nik Schroter 5 Poland Patryk Rajkowski Mateusz Rudyk Rafal Sarnecki 6 France Timmy Gillion Rayan Helal Sebastien Vigier Melvin Landerneau 7 People's Republic of China Shuai Guo Chenxi Xue Yu Zhou Qi Liu 8 Canada Ryan Dodyk Tyler Rorke Nick Wammes James Hedgcock 9 Czech Republic Tomaš Babek Matěj Bohuslavek Martin Čechman 10 Colombia Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro Santiago Ramirez Morales 11 Malaysia Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis Muhammad Ridwan Sahrom Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom 12 Italy Matteo Bianchi Daniele Napolitano Matteo Tugnolo 13 Lithuania Svajūnas Jonauskas Vasilijus Lendel Laurynas Vinskas 14 Spain Ekain Jimenez Elizondo Alejandro Martinez Chorro Jose Moreno Sanchez 15 United States of America Evan Boone Geneway Tang Dalton Walters 16 India David Elkathchoongo Esow Esow Rojit Singh Y

Women's Scratch Race

Fidanza gives Italy the first gold of 2022

Martina Fidanza wins the Women's Scratch Race World Championships 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The Women's Scratch Race podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Italian Martina Fidanza won the first title event of the 2022 UCI Track World Championships, taking home the gold medal from a bunch sprint in the mass-start race.

After a fast first half of the race, the first surge came from Spain's Eukene Larrarte Arteaga but the acceleration was quickly marked and the field remained together with three laps to go.

Maike van der Duin (Netherlands) hit out with two laps to go, but Fidanza went to the fore at the bell lap and opened up five bikes lengths on the field to defend her title as Scratch Race World Champion.

Van der Duin held on for the silver medal, while Jessica Roberts (Great Britain) edged out the USA's Lily Williams for the final podium spot.

Women's Scratch Race results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martina Fidanza (Italy) 2 Maike van der Duin (Netherlands) 3 Jessica Roberts (Great Britain) 4 Lily Williams (United States Of America) 5 Michaela Drummond (New Zealand) 6 Chloe Moran (Australia) 7 Lea lin Teutenberg (Germany) 8 Aline Seitz (Switzerland) 9 Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada) 10 Petra Ševčikova (Czech Republic) 11 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 12 Maria Martins (Portugal) 13 Katrijn de Clercq (Belgium) 14 Jade Labastugue (France) 15 Alžbeta Bačikova (Slovakia) 16 Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed (Egypt) 17 Lara Gillespie (Ireland) 18 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 19 Argiro Milaki (Greece) 20 Nikola Wielowska (Poland) 21 Eukene Larrarte Arteaga (Spain) 22 Amber Joseph (Barbados) 23 Olivija Baleišyte (Lithuania) 24 Rinata Sultanova (Kazakhstan)

Women's Team Sprint

German set a new world record en route to women's team sprint gold

Germany's Emma Hinze celebrates while crossing the finish line to win the Womens Team Sprint finals during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Pauline Grabosch, Emma Hinze and Lea Sophie Friedrich set another world record en route to the title of World Champions in the women's team sprint.

The German team became the first women to go under 46 seconds, covering the 750-metre version of the sprint in 45.967 seconds, going under their previous mark of 46.064.

They beat China (Bao Shanju, Guo Yufang, Yuan Liying) to claim gold, with Great Britain's Lauren Bell, Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane nudging the Netherlands by 0.008 seconds for the bronze medal.

There was some consternation in the Dutch team as Shanne Braspennincx, Kyra Lamberink and Steffie van der Peet lined up, as it appeared Hetty van der Wouw was prepared to start but was then denied.

Women's Team Sprint Final Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:00:45.967 Lea Sophie Friedrich Pauline Sophie Grabosch Emma Hinze 2 People's Republic Of China 0:00:46.631 Shanju Bao Yufang Guo Liying Yuan 3 Great Britain 0:00:46.596 Lauren Bell Sophie Capewell Emma Finucane 4 Netherlands 0:00:46.604 Shanne Braspennincx Kyra Lamberink Steffie van der Peet 5 France Mathilde Gros Taky Marie Divine Kouame Julie Michaux 6 Poland Marlena Karwacka Urszula Los Nikola Sibiak 7 Japan Riyu Ohta Mina Sato Fuko Umekawa 8 Canada Jackie Boyle Lauriane Genest Sarah Orban Kelsey (r) Mitchell 9 United States Of America Kayla Hankins Keely Kortman McKenna McKee 10 Malaysia Nurul Aliana Syafika Azizan Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri Anis Amira Rosidi 11 Nigeria Tombrapa Gladys Grikpa Mary Samuel Tawakalt Yekeen

Team Pursuit Qualifying

Italy racing in the men's team pursuit qualifying (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

In the first round of qualifying heats for the Team Pursuit, Italy came out on top in both the men's and women's qualifying heats.

Elisa Balsamo, Martina Fidanza, Chiara Consonni and Vittoria Guazzini powered to the fastest time ahead of Great Britain, France and Australia.

Germany, the Netherlands, Canada and the United States made the top eight to move onto Round 1 on Thursday.

The men completed two rounds of qualifying, with Great Britain's Ethan Hayter, Ollie Wood, Ethan Vernon and former Hour Record holder Dan Bigman going quickest in the first heats.

Italy, France, New Zealand, Denmark, Australia, Germany and Belgium moved onto the next round.

Later in the evening, Britain were again on top, and will go up against Italy's Filippo Ganna, Francesco Lamon, Jonathan Milan and Manilo Moro.

Denmark and Australia made Thursday's bronze medal final.