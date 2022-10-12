ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Company#Alcoholic Beverages#Jetblue#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Aruba#Whatsapp#Jetblue Travel Products#The Insider Experience#The Jetblue Vacations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Drinks
Robb Report

Forget Uber. Delta Plans to Fly You From the Airport to Your Doorstep by Electric Air Taxi.

Sick of the long Uber ride from the airport? Delta Airlines plans to eliminate land-based transport and instead deliver passengers straight to their doorsteps by air. The airline calls its partnership with eVTOL maker Joby Aviation a “first-of-its-kind arrangement” to create a seamless travel experience. Delta’s statement today was short on details, mostly because Joby’s S4 electric aircraft isn’t scheduled to be certified until 2024, and there is no existing infrastructure, or vertiport system, to handle landing and takeoff. But Delta’s so confident in the arrangement that it has invested $60 million into Joby, with the option to increase that to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Thrillist

The Caribbean Is About to Get a Brand New Mega-Theme Park

The Dominican Republic is already home to dozens of white sand beaches and a slew of upscale resorts but in early 2023, the Caribbean nation is getting its own massive new theme park. Conceived and built by Falcon's Beyond Global, Katmandu Park will pay homage to the company's proprietary franchise,...
TRAVEL
msn.com

These Are the 10 Best Hotels in the World, According to Millions of Tripadvisor Reviews

We all love going on vacation. But with an onslaught of hotel options, deciding where to hunker down can damper the excitement of what promises to be an awesome trip. So how do you know what stays are worth your hard-earned OOO days (and dollars)? Turn to Tripadvisor. The online booking platform aggregates millions of current traveler ratings and reviews to come up with its annual list of the best hotels. Keep reading to see which properties, from family-friendly resorts to romantic retreats, around the world nabbed the top spots this year.
TRAVEL
Motley Fool

Can These 2 Travel Stocks Compete With Airbnb?

Marriott Vacations Worldwide provides access to 2,000 vacation homes. Hilton Grand Vacations is adapting to the travel needs of a younger generation. Key for the timeshare industry is to draw millennial and Gen Z customers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
TRAVEL
Business Insider

Four Seasons is launching a cruise ship with 95 suites as demand for luxury cruising goes 'off the charts' — take a look at the new ship

Luxury hospitality company Four Seasons has launched its new cruise venture: Four Seasons Yachts. The cruise brand's first 14-deck 679-foot-long ship will set sail in late 2025. Hotel and hospitality companies like Ritz-Carlton and Margaritaville have also launched or are launching cruise brands. The cruise industry is about to become...
INDUSTRY
drifttravel.com

Marriott Bonvoy Brings Back Week of Wonders, Inspiring Travelers to Unleash Their Urge to Travel Like Never Before

When it comes to travel today, people are making every moment count and no longer putting off that dream vacation. In fact, this holiday season more than one in three Americans who are planning a trip this winter aim to cross off at least one of their bucket list travel experiences, according to a recent YouGov survey conducted by Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program.
TRAVEL
drifttravel.com

Travel as a Plus-Size Person – advice to make your next vacation more comfortable.

Mark Wolters, host of the popular travel and culture program Wolter’s World, knows only too well the difficulties heavyset travelers can have while exploring the world. He’s a larger-than-life advocate for happy and adventurous travel and encourages fellow plus-size travelers to have the same positive mindset. Mark has been travelling the globe and running his successful YouTube channel, Wolters World, for decades; he’s filmed in over 50 countries, boasts almost 1 million subscribers and has well over 200 million views. Despite his weight, he’s a trailblazer and has hiked the Inca Trail in Peru, walked the Great Wall of China and seen the incredible sites in the world’s most romantic city, Paris.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy