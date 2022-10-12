ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
Ree Drummond
The Pioneer Woman Just Dropped New Seasonal Items at Walmart & They’re Perfect for Entertaining

As the air outside gets cooler, Ree Drummond is warming things up inside with her brand-new Pioneer Woman launch at Walmart. Drummond has introduced a handful of new fall-themed goodies to her home and living line that will become instant heirlooms in your family. Her vintage-style pieces are so whimsical and colorful, your dinner guests will compliment your dishes just as much as they will your cooking! “I love adding pops of fall to my home with deep, beautiful tones and festive patterns,” Drummond said in a press release. “I’m so excited to introduce these new pieces from The Pioneer Woman Collection...
Walmart Just Made A Huge Change To Its Return Policy–Shoppers, Take Note

Walmart is attempting to make holiday shopping easier for customers this year. The department store just announced that they are revamping their return policy. Beginning in October, Walmart+ members and other customers can start their shopping without return policies that have 30-day limits.The chain’s new “Holiday Guarantee” will allow shoppers to have a longer return window, so they can buy presents for example, after October 1st, and have until January 31, 2023 to send items back.
TikToker claims Walmart self-checkout almost sent her to jail

A TikToker went viral after claiming she was almost sent to jail because of Walmart’s new self-checkout technology. Content creator Briana shared a clip of herself walking through the Walmart parking lot with her purchases, with the caption: “Walmart is not green no more…almost went to jail bc of the new self-checkout update.”
Wegmans Bans This Item In All Its Stores

Wegmans pledges to go further by banning one specific item in its stores. The move will see the company going beyond the approach of Walmart. The company is moving in front of state legislation. Many states are slowly disapproving commercial use of a specific item. Wegmans has pledged to ban plastic bags. They aim to aid the environment. The firm is encouraging shoppers to use reusable bags when buying groceries. It is unclear how people will react to the change. It did not go well in New Jersey. (source)
Walmart reveals huge new addition to stores that will drastically improve customers’ orders

WALMART has revealed a new system for consumers that will improve orders by introducing modular warehousing units that can be added to stores. Walmart customers can reportedly now expect a faster delivery time after online purchases, as the Market Fulfillment Centers will use automated bots to retrieve order items instead of an associate walking within the warehouse.
The $3 Item That Keeps My Houseplants Thriving — and 7 Other Miracle Products for Plant-Lovers with ADHD

Dylan M. Austin is a highly caffeinated writer and creator in Seattle. He is passionate about the LGBTQIA+ community, sobriety, veganism, and thriving with ADHD. When offline, he's hanging out with his dog and tending to an increasingly excessive houseplant collection. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you...
