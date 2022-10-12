As the air outside gets cooler, Ree Drummond is warming things up inside with her brand-new Pioneer Woman launch at Walmart. Drummond has introduced a handful of new fall-themed goodies to her home and living line that will become instant heirlooms in your family. Her vintage-style pieces are so whimsical and colorful, your dinner guests will compliment your dishes just as much as they will your cooking! “I love adding pops of fall to my home with deep, beautiful tones and festive patterns,” Drummond said in a press release. “I’m so excited to introduce these new pieces from The Pioneer Woman Collection...

HOME & GARDEN ・ 9 DAYS AGO