PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and two assists, Jake Guentzel had a goal and an assist, and the Pittsburgh Penguins scored four times in the third period to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Saturday night. Danton Heinen and Bryan Rust had power-play goals, while Jeff Carter and Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins, who have outscored opponents 12-4 in two games this season. Tristan Jarry made 34 saves for his second win. Steven Stamkos scored his fourth of the season and Brayden Point got his first for the Lightning, who lost two of three on a season-opening trip. Brian Elliott made 39 saves for Tampa Bay, which beat Columbus during the first half of a back-to-back set on Friday night.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO