VAR: Hibs vs St Johnstone to be first Scottish Premiership match to use the technology; What does every manager think?

SkySports
Antonio Conte's decision to turn to Yves Bissouma against Everton shows the way forward for Tottenham
Antonio Conte's decision to turn to Yves Bissmoua when Richarlison was forced off with an injury early in the second half against Everton was not exactly a ringing endorsement of Lucas Moura or Bryan Gil. But the thinking behind sacrificing a forward for a defensive midfielder, at a time when...
SkySports
Manchester United receive boost in their prolonged pursuit of Frenkie de Jong - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers... Frenkie de Jong insists he fully expected Barcelona to leave him on the bench in bigger matches in a bid to force him out of the club, with Manchester United still showing interest in the midfielder. Manchester United have reportedly...
BBC
Elijah Adebayo: Luton Town report further racist abuse aimed at Hatters striker
Luton Town have reported "disgusting" racist abuse aimed at the Championship club's striker Elijah Adebayo to the English Football League and police. The Hatters say it is the third time in under 12 months they have reported racist abuse aimed at Adebayo. The latest occurrence came after the 24-year-old scored...
SkySports
Sheffield United 3-3 Blackpool: Blades nick last-gasp point amid red-card bedlam
Oliver Norwood scored a 98th-minute equaliser as Sheffield United drew with Blackpool in a six-goal thriller with four red cards and a late missed penalty. The hosts had looked comfortable following goals from James McAtee and Iliman Ndiaye, but Jerry Yates struck twice to make it all square at the break and Kenny Dougall made it 3-2 to Blackpool early in the second half.
SkySports
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows is tipping Bournemouth, Tottenham and Crystal Palace on Saturday
Liverpool vs Manchester City is the standout fixture on a tantalising weekend of Premier League action. Jones Knows marks your card. Leicester are sneaky, sneaky sausages, convincing us they were back on the straight and narrow with their 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest. After falling behind with 20 minutes to go at Bournemouth, Brendan Rodgers' side had one measly shot at goal. That lack of intensity and fight, added to an inability to defend their goal when put under any significant pressure, only further enhances the case for swerving them at all costs this weekend in a game they are favourites to win.
SkySports
Premier League hits & misses: James Maddison fails to fire in England audition as Ivan Toney makes his case; poor finishing costs Everton
James Maddison was handed the perfect opportunity to convince Gareth Southgate to hand him a late call up for the World Cup after the England manager chose to attend Leicester's draw with Crystal Palace. Unfortunately for Maddison, Southgate is likely to have left the King Power Stadium feeling he has...
SkySports
Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?
Another intriguing weekend lies ahead in the Scottish Premiership with plenty to play for across the league. Celtic could extend their lead at the top of the table to five points with a win at home to Hibs before Rangers play catch-up when they face Motherwell on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football.
SkySports
Celtic 6-1 Hibernian: James Forrest's hat-trick takes him to 100 goals for hosts in thumping victory
James Forrest's hat-trick took him to 100 goals in a Celtic shirt as the league leaders recovered from their Champions League woes by beating Hibs 6-1 at Celtic Park. Forrest fired the hosts, coming into the game on the brink of Champions League elimination, into a ninth-minute lead by converting Sead Haksabanovic's inviting cross from close range.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Liverpool fan Ian Broudie of the Lightning Seeds for this weekend's games
Chris Sutton was right when he said Liverpool would lose at Arsenal last week, but how does he think the Reds will fare against Manchester City on Sunday?. "Before they went to Emirates Stadium, I had backed Liverpool for most of the season because I thought they would get their mojo back," BBC Sport's football expert Sutton said.
SkySports
Will Greenwood: Wasps, Worcester crisis 'enormously worrying', calls for Premiership Rugby and RFU to find connected solution
Will Greenwood has implored Premiership Rugby and the Rugby Football Union to come together and find "a connected solution" for the future of English rugby following the financial crises experienced by Worcester and Wasps. Worcester Warriors had their relegation to the Championship confirmed by the RFU, a day after the...
SkySports
Reece James: England and Chelsea right-back ruled out for 'eight weeks' with knee injury
Reece James is set to be ruled out of England’s World Cup squad after Chelsea confirmed the right-back is expected to be sidelined for eight weeks with a knee problem. The 22-year-old sustained the injury late in the second half of Tuesday's 2-0 victory at AC Milan in the Champions League and was withdrawn after receiving medical treatment on the pitch.
FIFA・
SkySports
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says no team can compete with Manchester City ahead of Super Sunday clash
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes no-one can compete with Manchester City this season due to the financial power the Premier League champions have at their disposal. Klopp's Reds have rivalled Pep Guardiola's side at the top of the Premier League table over the past four seasons but City go into this weekend's Super Sunday clash at Anfield 13 points ahead of the Merseyside club, who have suffered a poor start to the campaign.
SkySports
Stockport 1-3 Grimsby: Paddy Madden on target as Mariners extend impressive away streak
Grimsby's impressive away record continued with a 3-1 victory at 10-man Stockport. The Hatters, who were unbeaten in five league games at Edgeley Park, dominated the early stages but fell behind to a rapid-fire double. After Ryan Johnson's error was pounced upon by the Mariners, a parried Otis Khan effort...
SkySports
Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham: Hammers record impressive away win to end Villa's unbeaten start to WSL season
Dagny Brynjarsdottir and Honoka Hayashi scored first-half goals as West Ham ended Aston Villa's unbeaten start to the WSL season with an impressive away victory. Brynjarsdottir's smart header (2) and Hayashi's composed finish (11) were enough to secure a first win on the road for the Hammers and condemn Villa to their first defeat of the season.
SkySports
Jurgen Klopp on Erling Haaland vs Virgil van Dijk, vulnerable Liverpool and why Man City are football's toughest test
It's a Premier League showdown for the ages. The main course in a special serving of Super Sunday football. Liverpool vs Manchester City has assumed blockbuster status in the English top-flight, but the first encounter between Erling Haaland and Virgil van Dijk adds another mouth-watering dimension to an already captivating contest.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Davies, Tavernier, Celtic, Hearts, Porteous
Scotland are close to dropping below Austria and Belgium in the co-efficient rankings following European defeats for Celtic, Rangers and Hearts this week. (Record) Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson has refused to write off his side's Europa Conference League chances, despite Thursday's 5-1 defeat by Fiorentina. (Scotsman - subscription required)
SkySports
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows is tipping up a high-scoring draw in Liverpool vs Man City
Liverpool vs Manchester City is the standout fixture on a tantalising weekend of Premier League action. Jones Knows marks your card. Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!. Stream the match with a Sports Membership on NOW. Get Sky Sports. Chelsea to...
BBC
Arnaud Djoum: Dundee United sign former Hearts midfielder on two-year deal
Dundee United have signed Cameroon midfielder Arnaud Djoum, with head coach Liam Fox hailing the 33-year-old's "terrific pedigree". Djoum, who has agreed a contract until summer 2024, had been a free agent since leaving Cypriot champions Apollon Limassol. He had worked under Fox during a four-year spell with Heart of...
SkySports
Crawley 2-1 Newport: Managerless Reds climb off League Two basement
Crawley climbed off the bottom of League Two after a goal in each half from James Tilley and Ashley Nadesan gave them a 2-1 home win over fellow managerless side Newport. The Reds hung on for only their second league win of the season and survived a nervy finale after substitute Nathan Moriah-Welsh reduced the deficit with a superb strike.
SkySports
Arsenal's Kieran Tierney on beating Liverpool, adapting after injury, plus praise for Mikel Arteta and William Saliba
Last Sunday was massive. It was special and emotional, reflects Kieran Tierney, as we sit and talk a few days on from Arsenal's 3-2 Premier League win against Liverpool. Tierney was on the pitch at the end to soak up the victory as Mikel Arteta led the celebrations, and said: "The game was obviously talked about a lot in the build-up and to go and perform the way we did against that top team it was amazing. An exciting time because you could see the fans as well, how happy they were. So we were just feeding off that as well."
