FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Fatal crash kills man in Forsyth CountyJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Four Conspirators Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Dept. of Education FraudTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Georgia woman finds cash surprise in her drive-thru orderJ.R. HeimbignerJackson, GA
Woman in Jackson, GA Receives $543 Cash from KFC Drive-Thru with her Sandwich & Two Similar Stories From Fast FoodZack LoveJackson, GA
Monroe Local News
Graduation rates up across the board in Walton County and Social Circle public school systems
Graduation rates are up across the board in Walton County, as both public school systems reported record numbers for graduation in the past year. The Walton County School District’s graduation rate increased for the sixth consecutive year, rising to 94.9% in 2022. All three high schools surpassed 93% and set new school records.
henrycountytimes.com
Commissioners approve purchases, grants, among other business
The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its October 4 regular meeting to approve the $399,642 purchase of six 2023 Dodge 4500 Ambulance vehicles utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Other public safety actions included the $55,213 purchase of heavy apparatus lifts for Henry County Fire Rescue and...
Monroe Local News
Social Circle City Schools is hiring
Social Circle City Schools has current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Click or tap on this link to complete an application. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the SCCS career website. Please note a posting could be remove at any time due to a position being filled.
Transportation Summit leaders urge Forsyth County residents to pass new transportation tax
A panel discussed the county's transportation needs.(Photo/Forsyth County) (Forsyth County, GA) Hundreds of people gathered Thursday, October 13, at Brown’s Bridge Church for Forsyth County’s annual Transportation Summit received a clear message: help the county pass a Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) to deal with transportation issues in the rapidly-growing county.
California developer planning innovative office for 52-acre mixed-use project
A California-based developer is planning a new 52-acre mixed-use development in Alpharetta with huge amounts of office s...
Monroe Local News
Loganville Christian opens new building for school’s athletic endeavors
Loganville Christian Academy cut the ribbon on it newest facility last week officially dubbed the Court House. The Court House shares space with LCA’s lower school playground and will be used as a secondary gym location. Students from all grade levels will have the opportunity to use this space during their time at LCA, whether that be in Jump Start’s before care program, physical education classes, indoor recess or athletic practices and events. The space has already been in use for a few weeks and proven quite popular.
Red and Black
Inner East Athens files lawsuit against Athens Board of Elections
A group of East Athens residents are demanding representation for their district following former Athens-Clarke County District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker’s August resignation. Representatives of Inner East Athens Neighbors filed a lawsuit against the director of the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections on Oct. 4, requesting more immediate representation...
MARTA to adopt new plans for Clayton, DeKalb transit lines
MARTA will adopt new plans for transit lines in Clayton and DeKalb counties in the coming months, the agency said Thursd...
Georgia’s largest school district seeing success in recruiting, keeping bus drivers
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — There’s a bigger challenge this year when it comes to finding bus drivers across metro Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. showed you how Clayton County Schools came up with an aggressive plan to tackle the shortage. Georgia’s largest school district is...
Monroe Local News
Sign is up in Between, Ga. for local woman in need of a kidney
She was given a kidney by her mother, but after 6 years it failed. Update: The sign is now up on the side of Highway 78 in Between and is lit up at night to avoid anybody driving by not seeing it. The hope is that Shelby Davis will get a lifesaving kidney donation in time for Christmas.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Jack A. Phillips, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Susan Phillips Personal Representative's Address: 4612 E. Fairview Rd., Stockbridge, GA 30281 This 3 day of October, 2022. 908-83635 10/12 19 26 11/2/2022.
flagpole.com
Former Superintendent Xernona Thomas Risked Her Health and Broke CCSD’s Glass Ceiling
For years, Xernona Thomas silently carried the pressures of her job in the central office of the Clarke County School District. “Dr. Thomas seemed to have a limitless capacity to work with people she may not have agreed with, and with whom she wasn’t the most popular,” says LaKeisha Gantt, president of the Clarke County Board of Education. “You would rarely see her emotions take over her leadership and work. She was never derailed and not able to do her job.”
DeKalb County’s internal auditors refusing to release critical report
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County’s internal auditors are refusing to release an obviously critical report of the county’s Oracle software system, which is used to manage everything from human resources to purchasing to payroll for a government that spends about $1.2 billion a year. It’s clear...
flagpole.com
UGA Homecoming Parade Will Close Down Athens Streets Friday
Downtown streets will be closed at 4 p.m. Friday for the University of Georgia homecoming parade. The parade starts at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock and College avenues near City Hall, moving west on Hancock, south on Pulaski Street, east on Clayton Street, north on Thomas Street and west on Washington Street until ending at City Hall at 7 p.m.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Strange mental health issues and slew of juvenile problems
The City of Monroe reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Damage to Property – Ridge...
Dozens of protestors gather against Atlanta ‘cop city’ training facility
ATLANTA — Over the last several months, protestors have made clear that they are against a new state-of-the-art Atlanta police training facility being built in DeKalb County. The proposed facility will take up an 85-acre plot of land off of Key Road in the largest urban forest in metro...
Monroe Local News
Early morning fire Thursday at South Gwinnett High School under investigation
(Snellville, Ga., October 13, 2022) – Gwinnett County Public School Police are investigating an early morning fire Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at South Gwinnett High School that led to the school being evacuation. South Gwinnett High School serves some students from the Gwinnett County side of Loganville. According to...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Aspiring low-income homeowners getting help at Atlanta event
The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America is launching a five-day event starting Oct. 13 at Atlanta’s AmericasMart for thousands of low to moderate income homebuyers. Participants can complete a homebuyer’s workshop with HUD-approved NACA counselors and underwriters to qualify for its “Best in America” mortgage: no down-payment, no closing costs, no fees, no mortgage insurance, and a below market fixed interest rate (6.125 percent 30-year fixed and 5.375 percent 15-year fixed as of Oct. 21, 2022) without consideration of a credit score, officials announced. Details: naca.com.
Atlanta Federal Reserve president under investigation for mishandling personal finances
ATLANTA — The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is now the subject of a federal investigation. Raphael Bostic is being accused of failing to accurately disclose his personal financial assets and transactions, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Board Chair Elizabeth A. Smith said in a statement released Friday.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Retiring Judge John Ott grateful for career in Newton, Walton counties
The entirety of Chief Superior Court Judge John Ott’s law career has taken place in Newton and Walton counties. And after 41 years — 32 years on the bench — Ott is hanging up his robe. On Oct. 1, Ott, 68, announced his retirement from the Alcovy Judicial Circuit in a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, stating that Dec. 31, 2022 will be his last day on the job.
