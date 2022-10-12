ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Circle, GA

henrycountytimes.com

Commissioners approve purchases, grants, among other business

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its October 4 regular meeting to approve the $399,642 purchase of six 2023 Dodge 4500 Ambulance vehicles utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Other public safety actions included the $55,213 purchase of heavy apparatus lifts for Henry County Fire Rescue and...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Social Circle City Schools is hiring

Social Circle City Schools has current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Click or tap on this link to complete an application. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the SCCS career website. Please note a posting could be remove at any time due to a position being filled.
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
John Thompson

Transportation Summit leaders urge Forsyth County residents to pass new transportation tax

A panel discussed the county's transportation needs.(Photo/Forsyth County) (Forsyth County, GA) Hundreds of people gathered Thursday, October 13, at Brown’s Bridge Church for Forsyth County’s annual Transportation Summit received a clear message: help the county pass a Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) to deal with transportation issues in the rapidly-growing county.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Loganville Christian opens new building for school’s athletic endeavors

Loganville Christian Academy cut the ribbon on it newest facility last week officially dubbed the Court House. The Court House shares space with LCA’s lower school playground and will be used as a secondary gym location. Students from all grade levels will have the opportunity to use this space during their time at LCA, whether that be in Jump Start’s before care program, physical education classes, indoor recess or athletic practices and events. The space has already been in use for a few weeks and proven quite popular.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Red and Black

Inner East Athens files lawsuit against Athens Board of Elections

A group of East Athens residents are demanding representation for their district following former Athens-Clarke County District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker’s August resignation. Representatives of Inner East Athens Neighbors filed a lawsuit against the director of the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections on Oct. 4, requesting more immediate representation...
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Sign is up in Between, Ga. for local woman in need of a kidney

She was given a kidney by her mother, but after 6 years it failed. Update: The sign is now up on the side of Highway 78 in Between and is lit up at night to avoid anybody driving by not seeing it. The hope is that Shelby Davis will get a lifesaving kidney donation in time for Christmas.
BETWEEN, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Jack A. Phillips, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Susan Phillips Personal Representative's Address: 4612 E. Fairview Rd., Stockbridge, GA 30281 This 3 day of October, 2022. 908-83635 10/12 19 26 11/2/2022.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
flagpole.com

Former Superintendent Xernona Thomas Risked Her Health and Broke CCSD’s Glass Ceiling

For years, Xernona Thomas silently carried the pressures of her job in the central office of the Clarke County School District. “Dr. Thomas seemed to have a limitless capacity to work with people she may not have agreed with, and with whom she wasn’t the most popular,” says LaKeisha Gantt, president of the Clarke County Board of Education. “You would rarely see her emotions take over her leadership and work. She was never derailed and not able to do her job.”
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
flagpole.com

UGA Homecoming Parade Will Close Down Athens Streets Friday

Downtown streets will be closed at 4 p.m. Friday for the University of Georgia homecoming parade. The parade starts at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock and College avenues near City Hall, moving west on Hancock, south on Pulaski Street, east on Clayton Street, north on Thomas Street and west on Washington Street until ending at City Hall at 7 p.m.
ATHENS, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Aspiring low-income homeowners getting help at Atlanta event

The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America is launching a five-day event starting Oct. 13 at Atlanta’s AmericasMart for thousands of low to moderate income homebuyers. Participants can complete a homebuyer’s workshop with HUD-approved NACA counselors and underwriters to qualify for its “Best in America” mortgage: no down-payment, no closing costs, no fees, no mortgage insurance, and a below market fixed interest rate (6.125 percent 30-year fixed and 5.375 percent 15-year fixed as of Oct. 21, 2022) without consideration of a credit score, officials announced. Details: naca.com.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Retiring Judge John Ott grateful for career in Newton, Walton counties

The entirety of Chief Superior Court Judge John Ott’s law career has taken place in Newton and Walton counties. And after 41 years — 32 years on the bench — Ott is hanging up his robe. On Oct. 1, Ott, 68, announced his retirement from the Alcovy Judicial Circuit in a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, stating that Dec. 31, 2022 will be his last day on the job.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

