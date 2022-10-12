ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
Yahoo!

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
SHOPPING
Business Insider

15 Amazon Prime sale deals that beat discounts we saw on Amazon's first Prime Day 2022

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022 is on through October 12, and it's only fair to wonder if the deals are as good as the Prime Day bargains from July. During the summer Prime Day, we saw low prices on everything from Apple Watches to small appliances to clothing basics.
SHOPPING
People

Attention, Prime Members! Here Are All of the Prime Early Access Deals Included in Your Subscription

These are Amazon’s steepest discounts in its history! October Prime Day is over, but these deals are still available at Amazon after the Prime Early Access Sale — check them out! Prime members, get excited! With these exclusive Prime Early Access Sale savings, that subscription is going to pay for itself.  Amazon launched its first-ever early holiday shopping event for members, which many are calling Prime Day 2.0. The Prime Early Access Sale features Black Friday-level deals weeks ahead of time across all of its departments. And the savings...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Access#Amazon Prime Day#Email Address#Electronics Deals#Ring Doorbell
Phone Arena

These are Amazon's killer Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra Prime Early Access deals

The moment you've all been waiting for has finally arrived, ladies and gentlemen... with Amazon Prime memberships to your names. The e-commerce giant has kicked off the first (of possibly many) holiday sales of the festive season with two and a half months still left until Christmas. While Amazon (and...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
CNN

Get ahead with the 23 best deals from the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

If you haven’t already heard, let us be the first to inform you — Amazon is back with another major deals event, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. On Oct. 11 and 12, the retailer will be offering thousands of markdowns on everyday essentials, holiday splurges and everything in between. Here at Underscored, we’re expecting major savings during the fall Prime Day event, and we’ll be here to help our readers navigate the frankly overwhelming number of deals come Oct. 11 — alerting you to deals on products we’ve tested firsthand as well as our editors’ favorites, viral products and can’t-miss savings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
itechpost.com

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Cuisinart Toaster Ovens, Other Small Appliances That are on Sale

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is currently ongoing and we here at iTech Post are ready to keep you up-to-date with all the deals and discounts you should know of!. We have covered deals on multiple Amazon products, Keurig coffee makers, and even Samsung Galaxy Buds. We will get to those in a while, but first, let us talk about a fresh set of deals Amazon has for those looking to add a small appliance or two (or more!) to their kitchens.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Amazon’s Second Prime Day Starts October 11: Everything You Need to Know to Shop Early Black Friday Deals

Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale starts in just one day. On Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12, this year's second Prime Day sale event will kick off the 2022 holiday shopping season with category-wide deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members. You can expect to see hundreds of thousands of Black Friday-level deals during the 48-hour sale.
INTERNET
Field & Stream

Get Up To 30% Off Stanley Drinkware at Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. A few of the classic Stanley water bottles, thermoses, and tumblers are on sale during the two-day Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Stanley is well-known in the camping and work world for providing high-quality, durable, insulated bottles. The Stanley food thermoses are famous for being double-insulated, allowing you to keep food and drinks warm for hours. Using stainless steel materials, all Stanley products are easy to clean and prevent flavor transfer after cleaning.
SHOPPING
Engadget

Save $15 on a wired Ring Video Doorbell

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. As you approach the holiday season, you might expect more guests, such as delivery drivers dropping off packages or friends and family arriving for get-togethers. In many cases, you can simply open the front door to greet visitors. But if someone unexpected comes to the door or you won’t be home to receive a shipment, a second pair of eyes could come in handy.
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

Don't wait until Prime Day to grab this 'crystal clear' 32" Fire TV on sale — for $100!

Ready to turn your bedroom into a cozy binge-watching haven? Ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale (happening next week!), the retailer just slashed the price of top-rated Insignia TVs. Our favorite? The Insignia 32-inch HD Smart LED TV — Fire TV Edition. This super-popular model is now a paltry $100, down from an already affordable $180. It’s just the right size for a smaller space, and so slim it’ll fit seamlessly into any setting.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Don’t miss 50% off Fire TV sticks before the Prime Early Access Sale ends

Your TV has started to feel sluggish, probably because its hardware and software cannot keep up with all newer apps and services. But instead of throwing your old TV away, you can add a Fire TV Stick to give it a new lease of life. And you’re in luck right now because Amazon is running some excellent deals on all its Fire TV sticks for the Prime Early Access Sale, offering up to 50% off across its 4K and HD dongles.
ELECTRONICS
moneysavingmom.com

Hatch Coupon Code: Save 15% Off Smart Sleep Devices!

Looking for the latest Hatch coupon code? Don’t miss these deals you can get on Hatch Sound Machines right now!. Hatch is offering 15% off sitewide during their Friends & Family Sale. Use code FRIENDS15 on any of their products to get 15% off at checkout! And shipping is free.
ELECTRONICS
disneyfoodblog.com

Get Advent Calendars on SALE on Amazon Right Now!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Yeah, we know that Halloween still hasn’t happened yet, but that doesn’t mean that we have to wait to prepare for the holiday season! We’re already starting our gift shopping and making our holiday plans for visiting the theme parks, and if you’re counting down to the “most wonderful time of the year” like we are, then you NEED to check out this big sale online.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy