Marion Co. holds sealed bid auction sale
Marion County, as Trustee, has completed their tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2018 and mobile homes that were delinquent for 2019 and prior real estate taxes. The County, as Trustee, will now offer for sale the real estate and mobile homes obtained to the public. They will offer approximately 124 real estate items and 52 mobile home items through a sealed bid auction sale. All sealed bids must be in the Marion County Treasurer’s Office located in the Marion County Courthouse, 100 E. Main Street, Room 105, Salem, Illinois 62881 no later than the close of business on November 10, 2022.
Input Needed To Bring Historic Heart Theatre Back To Life
During the next four weeks, anyone with an opinion about the future programming of the Historic Heart Theatre will have an opportunity to express it. Local community investors hired the firm Historic Theatre Consultants to conduct a market feasibility study of The Heart Theatre to help determine the future use and operation of the Theatre when it reopens. Theatre patrons and interested area residents and businesses are asked to visit https://www.thehearttheatre.org/ to complete a short online survey about future programming and other improvements.
Litchfield, Ill. event with dogs could break Guinness World Record
An upcoming event this weekend about an hour outside of St. Louis could be the site of a new Guinness World Record.
Farming equipment stolen, quickly found
SIDELL, Ill., (WCIA) — People in Sidell are breathing a sigh of relief. Their stolen items were found and a suspect is in custody. It comes after one farmer said his farming equipment was stolen on Tuesday and another neighbor’s vehicle was stolen. The Clark County jail confirmed the suspect’s name, Dakota Conroy. He’s now […]
Clinton “Clint” Edward Boyles, 32
Clinton “Clint” Edward Voyles, 32, of Shelbyville, IL passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at home. Clint was born on July 21, 1990, in Decatur, the son of Joe and Janet (Roessler) Voyles. He was a 2008 graduate of Mattoon High School. Clint married his high school sweetheart, Rebeca Cisneros, on November 26, 2016, and from that union they were blessed with two children, Kaelynn and Kysen. Clint enjoyed the outdoors whether he was golfing, riding four-wheelers or just hanging with family and friends. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and St. Louis Cardinals fan.
State Police: Crash closes Route 105
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has closed part of State Route 105 in Macon County on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Illinois Route 105 between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. Illinois Route 105 is also known as East Williams Street in Decatur. State Police report that the highway is closed […]
Teutopolis Farmer Passes Away at Emergency Room
On October 10, 2022 at approximately 3:02 pm the Effingham County Coroner’s Office was notified of a death at HSHS St. Anthony Hospital Emergency Room. Preliminary information revealed that Linus Nosbisch, age 60 of rural Teutopolis, Illinois was operating a tractor and a grain wagon on 2100 th St. when he apparently suffered a critical medical issue and slumped over the wheel.
Semi crashes into house in Illinois
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi drove off the side of the road and hit a house. Around 1:30 p.m. Illinois State Troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said that the semi went off the roadway and for unknown reasons hit the house. No one is […]
Effingham County Board to Meet Monday
The Effingham County Board is set to meet on Monday, October 17th at 4:00pm. Recognize Persons Who Wish to Speak on Agenda/Non-Agenda Items. Open RFP’s for Construct Concrete Courtyard & Rainwater Drainage. Open RFP’s for Demolish and Remove Old Gazebo and Construct New Gazebo. Consent Agenda Items. Approve...
Alex W. Alsbury, 31
Alex W. Alsbury, 31, of Charleston, IL, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Amber Oberheim responds to Decatur shooting
TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WCIA) — It’s been a year and a half since Amber Oberheim heard similar news. Oberheim’s husband, Officer Chris Oberheim, was killed in the line of duty in Champaign last year. He began his career with the Decatur Police Department. Oberheim spent time in Terre Haute, Indiana for the National Law Enforcement […]
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 33 year old Dylan K. McDaniel of Edgewood for violating conditions of probation. Dylan was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 42 year old Andrew J. Staley of Flora for an Effingham County FTA warrant for operating an uninsured motor vehicle/suspended registration. Andrew was given an NTA.
Decatur officers hurt in shooting released from hospital
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel announced on Thursday that the two officers who were hurt in a shooting on Wednesday have been released from the hospital. He added they are at home and beginning their recovery process. On behalf of the Decatur Police Department, Brandel thanked the community for the concern […]
Route 37 South of Watson Cleared Following Accident
Route 37 is all clear following an accident that occurred today. We had a listener call in and report that an accident had occurred on Route 37 south of Watson, under the train crossing bridge. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Department has reported that this accident has been cleared up.
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 28 year old Miranda B. Davis of Effingham for a Jasper County FTA warrant for possession of cannabis by driver. Miranda posted $325 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 25 year old Jordan J. Kollman of Dieterich for aggravated fleeing/eluding, driving while...
Friday Police Blotter
Illinois State Police arrested 45 year old Dustin E. Fore of Sardis, IN for a Jasper County FTA warrant for criminal trespass. Dustin was released to Jasper County. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 28 year old Mercedes M. Hadnot of Effingham for an Indiana warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Mercedes was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
‘We must stand together’: dozens hold vigil at Decatur Police Department
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – “That’s the only thing that’s going to draw us closer is love,” Shemuel Sanders said. Love is what brought this group together outside the Decatur Police Department Wednesday evening. “Us joining here together tonight is just one way of showing police officers who put their lives on the line every day […]
Both driver’s injured in crash on SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital parking lot
Both drivers were injured in a two vehicle crash trying to exit the SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital parking lot late Thursday morning. Centralia Police says 63-year-old James Brown of East Noleman in Centralia and 37-year-old Kristine Sherrill of O’Fallon were exiting from different isles in the parking lot when they collided.
Dieterich Village of Trustees to Meet Monday
The Dieterich Village Board of Trustees is set to meet on Monday, October 17th at 6:30pm. Consider for approval Ordinance 1121-2022: Authorizing the Transfer of Real Estate (Christopher Niebrugge and Gregory Niebrugge – Lot 12 Hartke Subdivision) Consider for approval Resolution 522-2022: Authorizing the Execution of a Wastewater Operator...
Illinois woman dies following weekend house explosion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hurt in a Newman house explosion on Sunday has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Members of the Bailey family said she was airlifted to Springfield […]
