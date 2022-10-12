Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique is hosting the Third Annual Lick-or-Treat Paw Parade, taking place at 12 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough on Saturday, Oct 29. The parade will kick off at Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique in downtown Jonesborough, and attendees will line up with their pets at the storefront and parade up and down the street showing off their best Halloween costumes in front of local businesses, according to a press release. Participants and their pups are encouraged to dress in their scariest, funniest, and cutest costumes.

JONESBOROUGH, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO