Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique hosting 3rd Lick-or-Treat Paw Parade

Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique is hosting the Third Annual Lick-or-Treat Paw Parade, taking place at 12 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough on Saturday, Oct 29. The parade will kick off at Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique in downtown Jonesborough, and attendees will line up with their pets at the storefront and parade up and down the street showing off their best Halloween costumes in front of local businesses, according to a press release. Participants and their pups are encouraged to dress in their scariest, funniest, and cutest costumes.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

National Night Out at V.O. Dobbins ball field

On Thursday, Kingsport’s annual National Night Out event in Riverview — bringing law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and other first responders together with the people they serve — took place at the V.O. Dobbins (Douglass) ball field on MLK Drive at Louis Street. This year, Kingsport police officers, Sullivan County sheriff’s deputies, Kingsport firefighters, emergency medical technicians, life-saving crew members and representatives from Ballad Health’s medical facilities were on hand for the annual meet and greet as city residents had the chance to say hello to first responders as well as examine the equipment they use.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

"Saddle Up" for St. Jude Fun Day

WF Stables will be hosting their Saddle up for St. Jude Fun Day on Saturday. Who: WF Stables of Jonesborough is hosting their annual Saddle Up for St. Jude Fun Day, the proceeds of which will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport, TN
Lifestyle
City
Kingsport, TN
Kingsport, TN
Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Kingsport Times-News

‘Let’s Boogie, Bucs!’: ETSU to celebrate fall 2022 Homecoming

Students, faculty, staff and the community are gearing up to celebrate Homecoming at East Tennessee State University. A seasonal tradition, Homecoming celebrations will accompany the red, yellow and orange hues gracing the Appalachian Highlands this fall from Oct. 17-23. The theme for this year has been coined, “Let’s Boogie, Bucs,” as participants can expect aesthetics, activities and apparel that align with the disco-saturated era of the 1970s.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Roundup: Hurricanes run roughshod over Wolves

MORRISTOWN — Morristown East rode a huge game from running back Ethan Ledford to a 54-31 Region 1-6A win over West Ridge on Friday at Burke-Toney Stadium. Ledford rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries to help put the Hurricanes firmly in the driver’s seat for the final playoff spot.
MORRISTOWN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Model City Antique & Flea Market moving to MeadowView

KINGSPORT — Model City Antique & Flea will host the Fall and Holiday Market on Friday through Sunday at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center. The seasonal market featuring more than 80 local vendors was originally set to take place at the Civic Auditorium, but as Dobyns-Bennett continues to use the facility to relocate classes that were based in the dome, the event required a new location.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Prep roundup: Union, Eastside, Central take volleyball wins

BIG STONE GAP — Brooke Bailey paired 30 assists with 11 digs Thursday night, helping Union turn back Abingdon 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-19) in a Mountain 7 District volleyball match. Isabella Blagg accumulated 13 kills and nine digs for the Lady Bears, whose record improved to 23-1 (10-0 Mountain...
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

'Blazers escape Vikings 21-13, keep perfect record intact

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Nothing truly worthwhile comes easy. Daniel Boone, looking to nail down the top seed for the Region 1-5A football playoffs, traveled to the Stone Castle on Friday to take on always-dangerous Tennessee High.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Healthy Kingsport partners with Appalachian RC&D and the Kingsport Farmers Market for Farmacy Fit Program

KINGSPORT — Thanks to a generous sponsorship from Eastman Chemical Co., the Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council launched Farmacy Fit, a Farmers Market walking program, in partnership with the Kingsport Farmers Market and Healthy Kingsport. Farmacy Fit aims to provide community members with an accessible and fun avenue...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: The history behind the world’s most haunted tunnel

KINGSPORT — Sensabaugh Tunnel in Hawkins County is thought of by some as the world’s most haunted tunnel, but what’s the history behind it, and how did it get this name?. In my opinion, Halloween is a pretty cool holiday; it’s all about dressing up and visiting/exploring spooky places. So, when I heard about Sensabaugh Tunnel, I knew I wanted to go.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton City Council approves naming Milligan bridge for Coach Duard Walker

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council approved the naming of the bridge over Buffalo Creek at the entrance to Milligan University in honor of the school’s long-time coach and athletic director Duard Walker during Thursday night’s meeting and voted against the rezoning of a small parcel of land on Williams Avenue from medium density residential to arterial business. The Council also approved the annual disbursement of donations to non-profit agencies from the Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations and added a $12,000 donation to the Loaves & Fishes charity, which is providing daily food contributions to needy individuals and families.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch Now: Blue Devils beat Generals, stay unbeaten in Mountain 7

BEN HUR — Gate City football coach Jeremy Houseright never takes a game for granted and never looks past his next opponent. Friday night, however, even he had to take in the moment after the Blue Devils won their third straight game to open Mountain 7 District play, a 35-21 victory over Lee High at Five-Star Stadium.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Homeschoolers treated to fire safety month at Kingsport fire department

Homeschoolers watch a demonstration Wednesday at the Kingsport Fire Department's Station No. 1. The KFD held a tour for the children and made presentations as part of Fire Safety Month. The KFD has kits available to hand out to any children. Also during the demonstrations, KFD Chief Scotty Boyd thrilled the youngsters by sliding down a fire pole.
KINGSPORT, TN

