FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Hospitals Experiencing System-Wide Failures as Quality Wanes from Staffing WoesJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Male Bobcat Kittens are Coming to Kingsport's Bays Mountain Park and PlanetariumJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative ArtJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique hosting 3rd Lick-or-Treat Paw Parade
Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique is hosting the Third Annual Lick-or-Treat Paw Parade, taking place at 12 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough on Saturday, Oct 29. The parade will kick off at Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique in downtown Jonesborough, and attendees will line up with their pets at the storefront and parade up and down the street showing off their best Halloween costumes in front of local businesses, according to a press release. Participants and their pups are encouraged to dress in their scariest, funniest, and cutest costumes.
Kingsport Times-News
National Night Out at V.O. Dobbins ball field
On Thursday, Kingsport’s annual National Night Out event in Riverview — bringing law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and other first responders together with the people they serve — took place at the V.O. Dobbins (Douglass) ball field on MLK Drive at Louis Street. This year, Kingsport police officers, Sullivan County sheriff’s deputies, Kingsport firefighters, emergency medical technicians, life-saving crew members and representatives from Ballad Health’s medical facilities were on hand for the annual meet and greet as city residents had the chance to say hello to first responders as well as examine the equipment they use.
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Kingsport Public Library (Oct. 16-22)
Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
Kingsport Times-News
"Saddle Up" for St. Jude Fun Day
WF Stables will be hosting their Saddle up for St. Jude Fun Day on Saturday. Who: WF Stables of Jonesborough is hosting their annual Saddle Up for St. Jude Fun Day, the proceeds of which will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Kingsport Times-News
Lady Blue Devils keep rolling in Mountain 7 with sweep of John Battle
BRISTOL, Va. — The race for the Mountain 7 District regular season volleyball championship was officially narrowed to two teams Thursday. Gate City (16-5, 9-1) eliminated John Battle from title contention with a 25-22, 25-18, 23-23 sweep of the Lady Trojans (15-6, 5-4).
Kingsport Times-News
‘Let’s Boogie, Bucs!’: ETSU to celebrate fall 2022 Homecoming
Students, faculty, staff and the community are gearing up to celebrate Homecoming at East Tennessee State University. A seasonal tradition, Homecoming celebrations will accompany the red, yellow and orange hues gracing the Appalachian Highlands this fall from Oct. 17-23. The theme for this year has been coined, “Let’s Boogie, Bucs,” as participants can expect aesthetics, activities and apparel that align with the disco-saturated era of the 1970s.
Kingsport Times-News
D-B intercepts five first-half passes — three for pick-6s — in 1-6A rout of William Blount
KINGSPORT — The continuous clock could not start early enough to provide much mercy for the William Blount football squad Friday night. By the time it was cranked up, the home team already held a 49-0 advantage. Dobyns-Bennett intercepted a whopping five passes in the first half, returning three...
Kingsport Times-News
Blue Devils begin Mountain 7 gauntlet with trip to Lee High, Union hosts Central
For the first time in recent memory, Gate City is on a path to play for a Mountain 7 District football championship. The Blue Devils, ranked No. 3 in the latest Southwest Virginia poll, host Ridgeview (6-0, 3-0) in the final game of the regular season on Nov. 4 in what could be the contest to decide the league title.
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Hurricanes run roughshod over Wolves
MORRISTOWN — Morristown East rode a huge game from running back Ethan Ledford to a 54-31 Region 1-6A win over West Ridge on Friday at Burke-Toney Stadium. Ledford rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries to help put the Hurricanes firmly in the driver’s seat for the final playoff spot.
Kingsport Times-News
Model City Antique & Flea Market moving to MeadowView
KINGSPORT — Model City Antique & Flea will host the Fall and Holiday Market on Friday through Sunday at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center. The seasonal market featuring more than 80 local vendors was originally set to take place at the Civic Auditorium, but as Dobyns-Bennett continues to use the facility to relocate classes that were based in the dome, the event required a new location.
Kingsport Times-News
Prep roundup: Union, Eastside, Central take volleyball wins
BIG STONE GAP — Brooke Bailey paired 30 assists with 11 digs Thursday night, helping Union turn back Abingdon 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-19) in a Mountain 7 District volleyball match. Isabella Blagg accumulated 13 kills and nine digs for the Lady Bears, whose record improved to 23-1 (10-0 Mountain...
Kingsport Times-News
'Blazers escape Vikings 21-13, keep perfect record intact
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Nothing truly worthwhile comes easy. Daniel Boone, looking to nail down the top seed for the Region 1-5A football playoffs, traveled to the Stone Castle on Friday to take on always-dangerous Tennessee High.
Kingsport Times-News
Healthy Kingsport partners with Appalachian RC&D and the Kingsport Farmers Market for Farmacy Fit Program
KINGSPORT — Thanks to a generous sponsorship from Eastman Chemical Co., the Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council launched Farmacy Fit, a Farmers Market walking program, in partnership with the Kingsport Farmers Market and Healthy Kingsport. Farmacy Fit aims to provide community members with an accessible and fun avenue...
Kingsport Times-News
Storyteller Mara Menzies showcases the traditions of Kenya and Scotland in Jonesborough
The next-to-last performer of the 2022 Storytelling Live! season will be Mara Menzies, who will offer daily matinee concerts at the International Storytelling Center in the coming week. Traveling to Jonesborough from her home in Kenya, Menzies was raised in Africa until she turned 13, when she moved to Edinburgh,...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: The history behind the world’s most haunted tunnel
KINGSPORT — Sensabaugh Tunnel in Hawkins County is thought of by some as the world’s most haunted tunnel, but what’s the history behind it, and how did it get this name?. In my opinion, Halloween is a pretty cool holiday; it’s all about dressing up and visiting/exploring spooky places. So, when I heard about Sensabaugh Tunnel, I knew I wanted to go.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton City Council approves naming Milligan bridge for Coach Duard Walker
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council approved the naming of the bridge over Buffalo Creek at the entrance to Milligan University in honor of the school’s long-time coach and athletic director Duard Walker during Thursday night’s meeting and voted against the rezoning of a small parcel of land on Williams Avenue from medium density residential to arterial business. The Council also approved the annual disbursement of donations to non-profit agencies from the Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations and added a $12,000 donation to the Loaves & Fishes charity, which is providing daily food contributions to needy individuals and families.
Kingsport Times-News
Lady 'Toppers continue mastery over Tribe, take district tournament soccer crown
KINGSPORT — It was like deja-vu all over again. Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett met for the third time this season on the soccer pitch and for the third time it was the same old song.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch Now: Blue Devils beat Generals, stay unbeaten in Mountain 7
BEN HUR — Gate City football coach Jeremy Houseright never takes a game for granted and never looks past his next opponent. Friday night, however, even he had to take in the moment after the Blue Devils won their third straight game to open Mountain 7 District play, a 35-21 victory over Lee High at Five-Star Stadium.
Kingsport Times-News
Homeschoolers treated to fire safety month at Kingsport fire department
Homeschoolers watch a demonstration Wednesday at the Kingsport Fire Department's Station No. 1. The KFD held a tour for the children and made presentations as part of Fire Safety Month. The KFD has kits available to hand out to any children. Also during the demonstrations, KFD Chief Scotty Boyd thrilled the youngsters by sliding down a fire pole.
