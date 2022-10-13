ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Deputies arrest man charged in Grays Hill shooting

By Joseph Leonard
 3 days ago
GRAYS HILL, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a man and charged him in connection to a shooting in Grays Hill Wednesday afternoon.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested Joe Fields, 29 on Thursday and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The shooting happened near Roberts Lane and Trask Parkway around 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday. The man was taken to the hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Fields was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center and awaits a bond hearing.

No further details were released.

BCSO continues to investigate the shooting. Deputies urge anyone with information to call Sgt. Kline at 843-255-3430 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

