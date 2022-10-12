Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
‘Just devastating’: Neighbors shocked after police shoot man, find couple dead on 7th St.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three people were found dead inside a Lake Charles home, and neighbors remain shocked. “It was just devasting, we just have to get ourselves together,” neighbor Vergie Savoy said. Two people were found dead inside their 7th Street residence, 60-year-old Sandra and 62-year-old Lee...
kjas.com
Man charged with robbery after assaulting a female clerk while stealing
Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford says a man is jailed after what started as a shoplifting case turned into a robbery when the suspect assaulted a store clerk who confronted him. According to Weatherford, deputies responded shortly after 8:00 Monday morning to the Dollar General Store in Warren where they...
Good Samaritan held down suspect accused of hitting female clerk during Dollar General robbery
WARREN, Texas — A man is facing a felony charge after a clerk at a Dollar General in Warren was injured during a robbery. It happened on October 10, 2022. Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff's Office responded to the Dollar General shortly before 8:30 a.m., after learning about a man who was hitting a female clerk.
LSP investigating death of two people, suspect at large
The coroner said the two people had died several days before Thursday's incident, when a Lake Charles officer fired his gun at a suspect.
L'Observateur
Leesville Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
Vernon Parish– In October 2022, Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) conducted an investigation into the computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images. As a result...
Orange Leader
Police identify man with Orange ties killed this week in vehicle/bicycle collision
PORT NECHES — The driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a bicyclist Wednesday night did not appear to be impaired or speeding, Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said. The motorist, a 62-year-old man from Mid County driving a 2015 Nissan Altima, stopped after the collision and...
kalb.com
BPSO investigating multiple forced-entry burglaries
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of multiple daytime forced-entry burglaries in the East Beauregard community on October 13. BPSO said two Black males were witnessed inside a victim’s residence, committing a burglary. The suspects are believed to be traveling in an...
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Searching for Hat Owner
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap. VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13. Deputies found the baseball...
KPLC TV
Police make arrest in Sept. 23 L’Auberge Boulevard homicide
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Humble, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a Sept. 23 homicide at the intersection of Sam’s Way and L’Auberge Boulevard. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responding to the intersection on the afternoon of Sept. 23 found a vehicle crashed into a tree. The vehicle was occupied by one person, who officers found was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officer-involved shooting in Louisiana leads to discovery of two bodies
A fatal, officer-involved shooting in Lake Charles leads Lake Charles Police to find two dead bodies.
KPLC TV
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office has confirmed that three people are dead at a home on 7th Street, where the Lake Charles Police Department and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident this morning. Authorities say one of those people was shot...
KPLC TV
Grand jury declines murder charges in M Bar shooting
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A grand jury in state district court declined a murder charge in a February shooting at the M Bar on Kirkman Street. Germain Marcus McGruder, 35, of Orange, Texas, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Feb. 20. Noah Richards, 31, was...
calcasieu.info
Authorities Asking for Help in October 8 Sulphur Vehicle Burglary Case
Authorities Asking for Help in October 8 Sulphur Vehicle Burglary Case. Sulphur, Louisiana – On October 12, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 700 block of English Ivy Circle in Sulphur, Louisiana between October 8th at 8 am and October 11th at 9 pm.
Elderly man dies in Milam crash
MILAM, Texas — Jerry Quinn Humphries, 76, died after driving into a ditch, Thursday afternoon, according to Texas Department of Public Safety. Humphries was traveling northbound around 1:30 p.m. on SH 36 approaching a left curve in the roadway. His Ford failed to maintain a lane, left the roadway and drove into a ditch, as stated in a press release.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 13, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 13, 2022. Charles Cameron Keene, 50, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice. Ahmad Jamal Melanson, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug. Justin Joseph Woods, 28, Lake Charles:...
Altercation at a Fair in Louisiana Ends with Arrest of Lake Charles Man on Firearms Charges
Altercation at a Fair in Louisiana Ends with Arrest of Lake Charles Man on Firearms Charges. Louisiana – On October 12, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on October 8, 2022, deputies working at the fair responded to a suspected altercation. Deputies escorted those involved to the east gate to make them leave. Deputies witnessed numerous persons continue to engage in verbal altercations and one male pulling a firearm from his waist and chambering a cartridge. Deputies ordered the man to drop his weapon. He complied and was detained. Reginald Lemond Allen, 49, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was arrested and booked for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and Possession of a stolen firearm.
westcentralsbest.com
NPSO Makes Large Drug Arrest
Robeline, La - A suspicious vehicle complaint has led to the arrest of a Natchitoches Parish man on felony drug and weapon charges according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. The investigation began on Friday evening, October 8, 2022 at approximately 9:45pm, when deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations...
kjas.com
Latest case of female teacher in relationship with student occurred in Hardin Co
It has happened again. Another female teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a student, and the latest incident occurred in Hardin County. The Hardin County Grand Jury has indicted 41-year-old Theresa Michelle Pinckney, of Lumberton, on two counts of Improper Relationship between Educator and Student. She was arrested on the charge and booked into the Hardin County Jail on Thursday.
Hardin County teacher charged, accused of having improper relationship with a student
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A Hardin County teacher could soon face trial after she was accused of having an improper relationship with a student. A grand jury in Hardin County indicted Theresa Pinckney on two counts of “improper relationship between educator and student, according to Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis.
kalb.com
Rosepine High Principal responds to video of student saying ‘I can’t breathe’
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 has been made aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a student lying on the ground saying, “I can’t breathe,” at Rosepine High School. The students appear to be re-enacting the 2020 fatal arrest of George...
