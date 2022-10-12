ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kjas.com

Man charged with robbery after assaulting a female clerk while stealing

Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford says a man is jailed after what started as a shoplifting case turned into a robbery when the suspect assaulted a store clerk who confronted him. According to Weatherford, deputies responded shortly after 8:00 Monday morning to the Dollar General Store in Warren where they...
WARREN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newton County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Deweyville, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Newton County, TX
L'Observateur

Leesville Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile

Vernon Parish– In October 2022, Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) conducted an investigation into the computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images. As a result...
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

BPSO investigating multiple forced-entry burglaries

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of multiple daytime forced-entry burglaries in the East Beauregard community on October 13. BPSO said two Black males were witnessed inside a victim’s residence, committing a burglary. The suspects are believed to be traveling in an...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Searching for Hat Owner

Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap. VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13. Deputies found the baseball...
VERNON PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Naked Man#County Jail#Violent Crime#Newton County Sheriff#Ems
KPLC TV

Police make arrest in Sept. 23 L’Auberge Boulevard homicide

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Humble, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a Sept. 23 homicide at the intersection of Sam’s Way and L’Auberge Boulevard. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responding to the intersection on the afternoon of Sept. 23 found a vehicle crashed into a tree. The vehicle was occupied by one person, who officers found was suffering from a gunshot wound.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Grand jury declines murder charges in M Bar shooting

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A grand jury in state district court declined a murder charge in a February shooting at the M Bar on Kirkman Street. Germain Marcus McGruder, 35, of Orange, Texas, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Feb. 20. Noah Richards, 31, was...
ORANGE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
calcasieu.info

Authorities Asking for Help in October 8 Sulphur Vehicle Burglary Case

Authorities Asking for Help in October 8 Sulphur Vehicle Burglary Case. Sulphur, Louisiana – On October 12, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 700 block of English Ivy Circle in Sulphur, Louisiana between October 8th at 8 am and October 11th at 9 pm.
SULPHUR, LA
KCEN

Elderly man dies in Milam crash

MILAM, Texas — Jerry Quinn Humphries, 76, died after driving into a ditch, Thursday afternoon, according to Texas Department of Public Safety. Humphries was traveling northbound around 1:30 p.m. on SH 36 approaching a left curve in the roadway. His Ford failed to maintain a lane, left the roadway and drove into a ditch, as stated in a press release.
MILAM, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 13, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 13, 2022. Charles Cameron Keene, 50, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice. Ahmad Jamal Melanson, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug. Justin Joseph Woods, 28, Lake Charles:...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Altercation at a Fair in Louisiana Ends with Arrest of Lake Charles Man on Firearms Charges

Altercation at a Fair in Louisiana Ends with Arrest of Lake Charles Man on Firearms Charges. Louisiana – On October 12, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on October 8, 2022, deputies working at the fair responded to a suspected altercation. Deputies escorted those involved to the east gate to make them leave. Deputies witnessed numerous persons continue to engage in verbal altercations and one male pulling a firearm from his waist and chambering a cartridge. Deputies ordered the man to drop his weapon. He complied and was detained. Reginald Lemond Allen, 49, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was arrested and booked for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and Possession of a stolen firearm.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

NPSO Makes Large Drug Arrest

Robeline, La - A suspicious vehicle complaint has led to the arrest of a Natchitoches Parish man on felony drug and weapon charges according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. The investigation began on Friday evening, October 8, 2022 at approximately 9:45pm, when deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Latest case of female teacher in relationship with student occurred in Hardin Co

It has happened again. Another female teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a student, and the latest incident occurred in Hardin County. The Hardin County Grand Jury has indicted 41-year-old Theresa Michelle Pinckney, of Lumberton, on two counts of Improper Relationship between Educator and Student. She was arrested on the charge and booked into the Hardin County Jail on Thursday.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy