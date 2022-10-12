According to state authorities, a student was hurt while climbing New Hampshire’s Mount Monadnock, one of the world’s most climbed mountains. On Wednesday, October 11, during a school field trip to the mountain, the student was hurt when he slid down a flat rock. Their injuries were not life-threatening. After being contacted by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, park staff and a conservation officer hiked to the student’s position. They then assisted them down the slope, The State reports.

