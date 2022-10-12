ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

manchesterinklink.com

ZBA grants variance for more apartments on Elm Street

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday night, the Manchester Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA) granted a variance to Brady Sullivan Properties that would allow 110 dwelling units at 1230 Elm St., a building just north of Bridge Street that now primarily hosts office space and educational space for the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Karyn Gattermann: Electric vehicles are not the environmental boon they're advertised as

Fast facts: The average distance on a charge for electric vehicle is 250 miles (about 3.75 hours at 70 miles per hour). Average time to recharge the battery is 8 to 10 hours. Distance from Laconia to Orlando, Florida, is approximately 1,365 miles. It would take almost 6 charges to reach Orlando (Disney World) from Laconia. Today, Google Maps estimates this trip in a gas-powered vehicle can be done in 22 hours (driving straight through).
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Police find stolen snowmobiles, still looking for missing trailer

LACONIA — Two stolen snowmobiles have been recovered as part of an ongoing investigation by the Laconia Police Department. A snowmobile trailer and two Ski-Doo snowmobiles, which police described as “high end,” were reported stolen, along with a dump trailer on Oct. 4.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 76 service calls from 8 a.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Friday.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Belmont Police Log

BELMONT — Police handled 152 service calls from 11 a.m. on Oct. 3 through 11 a.m. on Monday. Seven people were arrested.
BELMONT, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gilford Police Log

GILFORD — Police handled 215 service calls from Oct. 5 through Tuesday. Three people were arrested.
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

‘A triage move’: county delegation approves corrections pay increase

LACONIA — The Belknap County Delegation voted 12-1 to approve a 25% pay increase for county corrections employees at its Thursday meeting. “I was pleased the delegation truly took the time to hear us out,” County Corrections Superintendent Adam Cunningham said after the vote. “I can’t say that’s always been the case in the past.”
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
nbcboston.com

Person Shot in Goffstown, NH; Police Seek Info

Someone was shot Thursday night in Goffstown, New Hampshire, prompting an investigation into what happened, according to the town's police department. Police got a call just before midnight about a shooting incident in the Pinardville area of town, according to a news release. When officers got there, they found an...
GOFFSTOWN, NH
WMUR.com

Victim identified in Thursday fatal Bow crash

BOW, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they identified the man killed Thursday after his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Bow. John Byrne, 38, of Bradford, crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-93 around 6:30 a.m. Police said he was hospitalized but could not be resuscitated.
BOW, NH
WMUR.com

Man critically injured in shooting in Goffstown, police say

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Goffstown. Police said the 29-year-old man was shot just before midnight Thursday at 626 Mast Road. A woman who lives in an apartment at the address told News 9 that the victim was her best friend, but she doesn't know what happened or why he was at her apartment.
GOFFSTOWN, NH
Outsider.com

Student Injured After Falling Down New Hampshire Mountain on Class Field Trip

According to state authorities, a student was hurt while climbing New Hampshire’s Mount Monadnock, one of the world’s most climbed mountains. On Wednesday, October 11, during a school field trip to the mountain, the student was hurt when he slid down a flat rock. Their injuries were not life-threatening. After being contacted by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, park staff and a conservation officer hiked to the student’s position. They then assisted them down the slope, The State reports.
DUBLIN, NH
WMUR.com

Milford man accused of driving wrong way on I-93 in Londonderry

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly drove the wrong way, traveling north on Interstate 93 south in Londonderry on Thursday night. Douglas Lippert, 54, of Milford, is facing charges including reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated, conduct after an accident and reckless driving. Police said...
LONDONDERRY, NH
Seacoast Current

77-Year-Old Salisbury, Massachusetts, Hiker Flown Off NH Mountain After Fall

A 77-year-old Salisbury man had to be flown off the Garfield Ridge Trail in Franconia after he fell into a tree and was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon. New Hampshire Fish & Game said Raymond Pike, 77, of Salisbury was hiking with his niece about a quarter mile from the summit of Mount Garfield when they called for help. A Conservation Office determined Pike's injuries and distant proximity to the trail head were serious enough to contact the New Hampshire Army Air National Guard for assistance moving Pike.
SALISBURY, MA
103.7 WCYY

Thousands of Lights illuminate the Woods on This Mystifying Walk in Lebanon, Maine

One of the fastest-growing attraction ideas in the northeast is utilizing wooded area and unused trails and turning it into something that lights up the night and fascinates the minds of both children and adults alike. The pandemic forced many businesses into creating new and novel ideas with their outdoor space, and as it turned out, people really enjoyed outdoor walks. A new outdoor walk has opened in Lebanon, Maine, and its creations will blow your mind.
LEBANON, ME

