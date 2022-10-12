Read full article on original website
Related
manchesterinklink.com
ZBA grants variance for more apartments on Elm Street
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday night, the Manchester Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA) granted a variance to Brady Sullivan Properties that would allow 110 dwelling units at 1230 Elm St., a building just north of Bridge Street that now primarily hosts office space and educational space for the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.
NHPR
Bidders give a second life to state-owned trucks, cars and kayaks at the state surplus auction
William Clark has been coming to the state surplus auction since 1957. He had his eye on a white Jeep. Early Saturday morning at the semi-annual state surplus auction, before bidding started, Anna Voglino lingered near a piece of equipment she wasn’t planning to buy, but that she knew well: a 2011 International truck.
laconiadailysun.com
Karyn Gattermann: Electric vehicles are not the environmental boon they're advertised as
Fast facts: The average distance on a charge for electric vehicle is 250 miles (about 3.75 hours at 70 miles per hour). Average time to recharge the battery is 8 to 10 hours. Distance from Laconia to Orlando, Florida, is approximately 1,365 miles. It would take almost 6 charges to reach Orlando (Disney World) from Laconia. Today, Google Maps estimates this trip in a gas-powered vehicle can be done in 22 hours (driving straight through).
laconiadailysun.com
Police find stolen snowmobiles, still looking for missing trailer
LACONIA — Two stolen snowmobiles have been recovered as part of an ongoing investigation by the Laconia Police Department. A snowmobile trailer and two Ski-Doo snowmobiles, which police described as “high end,” were reported stolen, along with a dump trailer on Oct. 4.
IN THIS ARTICLE
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 76 service calls from 8 a.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Friday.
Best Chicken Wings Joint in Portsmouth, NH, to Close Its Doors
Do you love chicken wings? If without hesitation you said "yes", then you'll be bummed to find out one of the best and award-winning chicken wing spots in the state will be closing soon. This joint hand-cuts its wings daily. There are several locations in New Hampshire, but the Portsmouth...
laconiadailysun.com
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 152 service calls from 11 a.m. on Oct. 3 through 11 a.m. on Monday. Seven people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford Police Log
GILFORD — Police handled 215 service calls from Oct. 5 through Tuesday. Three people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
‘A triage move’: county delegation approves corrections pay increase
LACONIA — The Belknap County Delegation voted 12-1 to approve a 25% pay increase for county corrections employees at its Thursday meeting. “I was pleased the delegation truly took the time to hear us out,” County Corrections Superintendent Adam Cunningham said after the vote. “I can’t say that’s always been the case in the past.”
laconiadailysun.com
Cynthia Kroon welcomes trick-or-treaters to her Halloween hideaway
Cynthia Kroon is in her second year of creating an elaborate display for Halloween, her favorite holiday, around her West Alton home. Video by Jon Decker, The Laconia Daily Sun.
nbcboston.com
Person Shot in Goffstown, NH; Police Seek Info
Someone was shot Thursday night in Goffstown, New Hampshire, prompting an investigation into what happened, according to the town's police department. Police got a call just before midnight about a shooting incident in the Pinardville area of town, according to a news release. When officers got there, they found an...
WMUR.com
Victim identified in Thursday fatal Bow crash
BOW, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they identified the man killed Thursday after his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Bow. John Byrne, 38, of Bradford, crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-93 around 6:30 a.m. Police said he was hospitalized but could not be resuscitated.
WMUR.com
Utah city's assistant police chief gives new details about person of interest in killings of Concord couple
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Utah police have revealed additional information about a man who investigators have called a person of interest inthe killings of Steve and Wendy Reid, of Concord, New Hampshire, earlier this year. Police in Logan, Utah, said Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested in 2020 on accusations he...
WMUR.com
Man critically injured in shooting in Goffstown, police say
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Goffstown. Police said the 29-year-old man was shot just before midnight Thursday at 626 Mast Road. A woman who lives in an apartment at the address told News 9 that the victim was her best friend, but she doesn't know what happened or why he was at her apartment.
Student Injured After Falling Down New Hampshire Mountain on Class Field Trip
According to state authorities, a student was hurt while climbing New Hampshire’s Mount Monadnock, one of the world’s most climbed mountains. On Wednesday, October 11, during a school field trip to the mountain, the student was hurt when he slid down a flat rock. Their injuries were not life-threatening. After being contacted by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, park staff and a conservation officer hiked to the student’s position. They then assisted them down the slope, The State reports.
WMUR.com
Staffing issues contribute to problems at Youth Services Center, officials say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials said Friday that staffing shortages at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester have contributed to ongoing problems at the facility. Joseph Ribsam, director of the Division for Children, Youth and Families, said the facility needs 45 youth counselors, but it only has...
laconiadailysun.com
Laurie Cass: Scott Burns is looking to improve quality of life in Franklin
As a resident of Franklin, I am writing to support Scott Burns for state representative for Merrimack District 3 representing and supporting all citizens of Franklin.
WMUR.com
Milford man accused of driving wrong way on I-93 in Londonderry
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly drove the wrong way, traveling north on Interstate 93 south in Londonderry on Thursday night. Douglas Lippert, 54, of Milford, is facing charges including reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated, conduct after an accident and reckless driving. Police said...
77-Year-Old Salisbury, Massachusetts, Hiker Flown Off NH Mountain After Fall
A 77-year-old Salisbury man had to be flown off the Garfield Ridge Trail in Franconia after he fell into a tree and was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon. New Hampshire Fish & Game said Raymond Pike, 77, of Salisbury was hiking with his niece about a quarter mile from the summit of Mount Garfield when they called for help. A Conservation Office determined Pike's injuries and distant proximity to the trail head were serious enough to contact the New Hampshire Army Air National Guard for assistance moving Pike.
Thousands of Lights illuminate the Woods on This Mystifying Walk in Lebanon, Maine
One of the fastest-growing attraction ideas in the northeast is utilizing wooded area and unused trails and turning it into something that lights up the night and fascinates the minds of both children and adults alike. The pandemic forced many businesses into creating new and novel ideas with their outdoor space, and as it turned out, people really enjoyed outdoor walks. A new outdoor walk has opened in Lebanon, Maine, and its creations will blow your mind.
Comments / 1