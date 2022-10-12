Judge dismisses case against county delegation's Aug. 1 meeting, citing no harm from shorter meeting notice

Read full article on original website
City's expectations high ahead of State School plan announcement
LACONIA — Mayor Andrew Hosmer, in his first inaugural address, spoke of “a brighter and more prosperous future” for the city, and he encouraged the audience to look to the future with imagination and determination. “Let’s be bold,” Hosmer said.
As Gunstock audit finally arrives, committee's lack of Right to Know compliance raises questions about public access, transparency
GILFORD — As the Gunstock Mountain Resort audit findings, after some delay, become public — according to the posted agenda of the Gunstock Area Committee’s Wednesday meeting — questions remain about the now-disbanded Audit Committee and its relationship with public access. The Audit Subcommittee of the...
Winni board addresses questions around sale of Union-Sanborn school
TILTON — Winnisquam Regional School Board Chair Sean Goodwin read into the record responses to questions about the sale of the Union-Sanborn School during the board’s Oct. 17 meeting. The questions had been posed by members of the public a month ago. Several people, including state representatives, questioned...
Terry Stewart: The people who are driving housing costs up are our Democratic officials
The Laconia Daily Sun has been recently featuring “The Faces of Affordable Housing.” It would be very helpful if The Daily Sun could also show the faces of why housing is not affordable. Those faces would be Maggie Hassan, Chris Pappas, Annie Kuster and all the Democrats who hold state and local offices. Their policies have consistently proven to drive up costs and are driving us deeper into recession. The Daily Sun correctly points out that affordable housing, along with everything else, is everyone’s concern and everyone can do something about it on Nov. 8 by voting Republican.
Gilford Police Log
GILFORD — Police handled 118 service calls from last Wednesday through Sunday. Three people were arrested.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Officers handled 188 service calls from 8 a.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Monday. Six people were arrested.
Tulsi Gabbard endorses Bolduc at campaign stop in Laconia
LACONIA — Former Hawaii congresswoman and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard appeared at Bernini Pizzeria and Wine Bar on Monday afternoon to endorse Republican candidate Don Bolduc for U.S. Senate. The Italian restaurant was packed with onlookers, supporters and campaign staff. At the patio exit stood Bolduc, wearing...
Barbara Zeckhausen
Wouldn’t it be nice if there were someone free to work across party lines, who had no agenda but the economic prosperity of Belknap County? Well, we do as Eliza Leadbeater is running as County Commissioner. Eliza is recognized as an economic developer, entrepreneur, and educator. In 1992, she...
Soda Shoppe set to reopen with new management, staff
LACONIA — The Soda Shoppe is set to make a months-long awaited comeback after abruptly closing in August. According to Jason Fiore, the new manager, diners could be returning to the downtown restaurant as soon as by the end of the month. The restaurant has been owned by David Raptis since 2007.
Richard W. Bray Jr., 54
LACONIA — Richard William Bray, Jr., 54, died in his home on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Laconia. He was born in Port Washington, New York, the son of Richard Sr. and Evelyn (Reynolds) Bray. Richard lived in Laconia for the past 45 years.
Herbert J. Greenlaw Jr.
FRANKLIN — Herbert "Bert" J. Greenlaw Jr., 63, a resident of Franklin since 1991, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was born in Concord on November 7, 1958, the son of late Herbert J. Sr. and Carolyn (Charlton) Greenlaw. Bert has been a...
Jennifer A. Nelson, 37
MEREDITH — Jennifer "Jen" A. Nelson died unexpectedly on Friday, October 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She passed quickly, but was in the loving care of her parents and siblings when she left this world too soon. Jennifer was born in Laconia, but lived almost...
Rollin W. Hughes Jr., 92
Rollin W. Hughes Jr., MD, 92, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2022, in the loving care of the Granite VNA Hospice. The son of Rollin W. Hughes and Marie (Ledger) Hughes, he was the beloved husband of the late Bernadette Alice (Keough) Hughes; late brother of Rosemary Graham, Dolores Dragann, Jane Everett, and William Everett; devoted father of Bernadette A. Hughes of Omaha, Nebraska, Rollin W. Hughes III and Theresa J. Ferns of Concord, New Hampshire, William F.K. Hughes and Pamela B. (Schaller) Hughes of Sausalito, California; and grandfather to Kelsey R. Hughes of Munich, Germany, Katherine R. Hughes of St. Andrews, Scotland, and Rollin W. Hughes IV of Concord, New Hampshire.
Intergenerational friendship takes flight
MOULTONBOROUGH — For girls bitten by the aviation bug in their teenage years, few realize the dream of becoming a licensed pilot and flight instructor pilot by age 20. And probably no one other than Kaylee Smith has a cheerleader who happens to be a 97-year-old World War II veteran, a D-Day survivor of the allied invasion that turned the tide of the war in Europe.
Sandra Burt, 76
CENTER BARNSTEAD — Sandra Esty Burt, 76, peacefully passed away on August 16, 2022, in the comfort of her beloved "Neva Dun Farm" home in Center Barnstead, with her husband Ken by her side. He remained with her 24/7 as caregiver for the last seven months and with the help of Bayada Hospice, their son Ezra, and his daughter Jaden Burt (who has lived with her grandparents prior to just starting freshman year at UNH). Together they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on June 12, 2022.
