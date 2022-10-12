ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer and actress Marva Hicks dies

(September 18, 2022) She was a multi-talented performer who won over fans on both stage and screen. We are sad to report the passing of singer and actress Marva Hicks. The cause of Ms. Hicks death is unknown. Hicks' husband, Akwasi Taha, issued the following statement: “It is with heavy...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)

Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
WEIGHT LOSS
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Vibe

50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise’s Child Support Remarks: “You’re 25 years old!”

After dropping a subtle response to his son’s child support claims, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has directly addressed his 25-year-old son, Marquise, via social media. In a clip posted to the Queens rapper’s Instagram account Thursday (Oct. 13), 50 is seen working out, and then relaxing in a hot tub as the news plays in the background. Soon, a “breaking news” story consisting of Marquise’s recent interview — where he claims he received $6700/month in child support from the Power creator — hits 50’s screen, leading him to immediately turn off the tube. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending...
RELATIONSHIPS
Vibe

Tiffany Haddish Claims Molestation Lawsuit Left Her Jobless: “I Lost Everything”

Tiffany Haddish claims her career took a major hit due to recent molestation charges leveled against herself and fellow comic Aries Spears. “I lost everything. All my gigs – gone. I don’t have no job,” she told TMZ Wednesday. More from VIBE.comTiffany Haddish And Aries Spears' Sexual Assault Lawsuit DismissedHaddish And Spears' Accuser Calls On D.A. To "Immediately Arrest And Prosecute" ThemTiffany Haddish Addresses Child Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Now that the lawsuit has been dismissed, Haddish, 42, says she’s actually “relieved” following the public humiliation and scrutiny. Through it all, she stated that her main concern was making sure “the kids” involved in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
Ray J
Person
Brandy Norwood
Stereogum

PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Shares Statement In The Wake Of His Murder: “My Man Saved My Life”

Philly rapper PnB Rock was shot dead last month during a robbery at a Los Angeles restaurant. His girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, who was also present at the scene of the shooting, has now shared her first statement about the event and how she’s holding up in the aftermath. “I am 100% not ok. If I wasn’t spiritual I could kill my self (but then I’ll go to hell and my man not there),” she writes. “My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Hear from late rapper Coolio's longtime girlfriend

Late rapper Coolio called his longtime girlfriend Mimi Ivey earlier this week looking for help in finding his passport. At the time, Ivey did not think much of it other than the fact that her boyfriend, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. who is most famously known as his stage name, Coolio, needed some help for his work duties.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics

Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.”
HIP HOP
Vibe

Brooke Bailey’s Daughter Kayla Identified As Victim Of Fatal Car Crash

The cause of death for Kayla Nicole Bailey — the late 25-year-old daughter of reality star Brooke Bailey — has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, the 25-year-old was the victim of a fatal car accident on Sunday (Sept.25) near Memphis, Tenn. The outlet also confirmed that the driver of the vehicle, Julius Weaver, 38, also died as a result of the crash.More from VIBE.com'Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter Dead at 25Celebrity Vixens Spotted at NBA All-Star Weekend in HoustonVixen Chat: 'Basketball Wives LA' Star Brooke Bailey Reveals Her Beauty Secrets “Vehicle # 1, eastbound on I-40, struck with its front, the...
MEMPHIS, TN
rolling out

