Diddy Sued by Former 24-Hour Nanny of His Twin Daughters; Who is the Nanny?
Diddy his a proud father of six. He lost the mother of his twin daughters in 2018. The mogul is now a full-time parent.
soultracks.com
Singer and actress Marva Hicks dies
(September 18, 2022) She was a multi-talented performer who won over fans on both stage and screen. We are sad to report the passing of singer and actress Marva Hicks. The cause of Ms. Hicks death is unknown. Hicks' husband, Akwasi Taha, issued the following statement: “It is with heavy...
Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)
Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise’s Child Support Remarks: “You’re 25 years old!”
After dropping a subtle response to his son’s child support claims, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has directly addressed his 25-year-old son, Marquise, via social media. In a clip posted to the Queens rapper’s Instagram account Thursday (Oct. 13), 50 is seen working out, and then relaxing in a hot tub as the news plays in the background. Soon, a “breaking news” story consisting of Marquise’s recent interview — where he claims he received $6700/month in child support from the Power creator — hits 50’s screen, leading him to immediately turn off the tube. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending...
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Couple Divorce Settlement Revealed
'Love & Hip Hop' stars Erica Mena and rapper Safaree Samuels were only married for two years. The couple split when Mena was pregnant with their second child and their divorce is finalized.
Tia Mowry Files for Divorce from Husband of 14 Years Cory Hardrict: 'Not Without Sadness'
Tia Mowry and husband Cory Hardrict are calling it quits after 14 years of marriage. On Tuesday, the Sister, Sister alum, 44, announced the couple's split in a heartfelt Instagram post. "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory...
Tiffany Haddish Claims Molestation Lawsuit Left Her Jobless: “I Lost Everything”
Tiffany Haddish claims her career took a major hit due to recent molestation charges leveled against herself and fellow comic Aries Spears. “I lost everything. All my gigs – gone. I don’t have no job,” she told TMZ Wednesday. More from VIBE.comTiffany Haddish And Aries Spears' Sexual Assault Lawsuit DismissedHaddish And Spears' Accuser Calls On D.A. To "Immediately Arrest And Prosecute" ThemTiffany Haddish Addresses Child Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Now that the lawsuit has been dismissed, Haddish, 42, says she’s actually “relieved” following the public humiliation and scrutiny. Through it all, she stated that her main concern was making sure “the kids” involved in...
Stereogum
PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Shares Statement In The Wake Of His Murder: “My Man Saved My Life”
Philly rapper PnB Rock was shot dead last month during a robbery at a Los Angeles restaurant. His girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, who was also present at the scene of the shooting, has now shared her first statement about the event and how she’s holding up in the aftermath. “I am 100% not ok. If I wasn’t spiritual I could kill my self (but then I’ll go to hell and my man not there),” she writes. “My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am.”
Hear from late rapper Coolio's longtime girlfriend
Late rapper Coolio called his longtime girlfriend Mimi Ivey earlier this week looking for help in finding his passport. At the time, Ivey did not think much of it other than the fact that her boyfriend, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. who is most famously known as his stage name, Coolio, needed some help for his work duties.
Vanessa Bryant Parties With Daughter Natalia At USC Family Weekend: Cute Photos & Video
Vanessa Bryant, 40, and her daughter, Natalia, 19, are total mother-and-daughter goals! The businesswoman and brunette beauty took to Instagram on Oct. 9 to share that she was partying with her daughter at USC Parents Weekend. Vanessa captioned the adorable selfie, “1 Sorority and 3 Frats later….. Fight On @usc.fb @nataliabryant #ParentsWeekend.”
Wendy Williams Reportedly Checks Into Rehab For Substance Abuse Issues
As Wendy Williams prepares to enter the world of podcasting it has been reported that she is in rehab for substance abuse issues. The 58-year-old media personality has checked into a “wellness facility” to “manage her overall health issues,” her publicist Shawn Zanotti told The U.S. Sun.
‘Look At How Far We’ve Come!’: Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance Celebrate 25 Years Of Marriage
The Hollywood couple shared footage from an anniversary party they had on Oct. 1 ahead of their actual anniversary on the 12th.
Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics
Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.”
Yung Miami Causes Confusion After Revealing She 'Wants To Be The Black Oprah'
Yung Miami has some big aspirations amid the success of her new show, Caresha Please, but she’s getting clowned online after describing what she sees for herself in the future. In a recent interview with XXL, the City Girls rapper talked all about Caresha Please and how it came...
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
Brooke Bailey’s Daughter Kayla Identified As Victim Of Fatal Car Crash
The cause of death for Kayla Nicole Bailey — the late 25-year-old daughter of reality star Brooke Bailey — has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, the 25-year-old was the victim of a fatal car accident on Sunday (Sept.25) near Memphis, Tenn. The outlet also confirmed that the driver of the vehicle, Julius Weaver, 38, also died as a result of the crash.More from VIBE.com'Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter Dead at 25Celebrity Vixens Spotted at NBA All-Star Weekend in HoustonVixen Chat: 'Basketball Wives LA' Star Brooke Bailey Reveals Her Beauty Secrets “Vehicle # 1, eastbound on I-40, struck with its front, the...
Broken Heart: Kevin Hart Reveals Death of His Father, Henry Robert Witherspoon
Kevin Hart has made a career out of joking about his family — and especially his father, Henry Robert Witherspoon. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Philadelphia comedian, who has used his father and his antics as fodder for some of his jokes, announced his father’s death and posted a tribute to the man who helped give him life.
