ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Counties most concerned about climate change in Ohio

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and […]
OHIO STATE
american-rails.com

Ohio Christmas Train Rides (2022)

Christmas train rides have grown in popularity at heritage railroads throughout the country following the 2004 release of "The Polar Express" by Warner Brothers Pictures, starting Tom Hanks. In the years since many have adapted the movie into a real-life train ride where families can enjoy a magical trip to...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
hometownstations.com

NC shooting claims mom, veteran, matriarch, officer and teen

RALEIGH, North Carolina (AP) — An avid runner and the mother of three boys. A woman who was the “rock” of her family and knew everyone in the neighborhood. A Navy veteran whose wedding was two weeks away. These were among the victims of a shooting rampage...
RALEIGH, NC
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio farmers call for help

Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation. They say it’s a matter of national security.  For the first time, next year, U.S. agricultural imports are expected to exceed the nation’s exports, according to the U.S. Department […] The post Ohio farmers call for help appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#The Ohio National Guard
13abc.com

'We Won't Black Down' bus tour rolled into the glass city

Highlights from 13abc's debate with Ohio House District 41 candidates Nancy Larson & Josh Williams. 13abc's Josh Croup and The Blade's David Jacobs asked the candidates in Ohio's 41st House district about crime, abortion, Lake Erie, and more. UToledo celebrates Founder's Day. Updated: 10 hours ago. The University of Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown urges USPS leaders to address postal crimes after WLWT investigation

CINCINNATI — Calls are growing louder for USPS to make changes amid rampant mail theft and violent crimes against mail carriers. WLWT has been investigating the concerning trends impacting Ohio and many other states, including mail stolen out of blue collection boxes and mail carriers robbed for their universal keys which open the blue boxes. Thieves are often looking for checks which they manipulate to cash them in themselves, for thousands more than they were intended for.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
columbusnavigator.com

15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus

I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
COLUMBUS, OH
hometownstations.com

Allen County Council on Aging reminding seniors to review healthcare needs

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - More than two million Ohioans are enrolled in the federal health insurance program and it's time to review your healthcare needs. The Allen County Council on Aging hosting a Medicare update with a staff member from the Ohio Department of Insurance. They encourage seniors to look over their plans to see if it's still the best one for them. They say that there are times things can change and if you don't review your policy it could cost you.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Ohio is the only state in U.S. where strangling is a misdemeanor crime

TOLEDO, Ohio — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and victim advocates in Ohio are working to pass a law that would help protect survivors of strangulation. Ohio is currently the only state that does not have a strangulation law, meaning it is only a misdemeanor charge for abusers who are caught. The potential of Ohio getting a strangulation law is up in the air, as it sits waiting to make its way through the Ohio Senate.
OHIO STATE
hometownstations.com

Ohio offers $156M in incentives for Honda battery plant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio plans to offer approximately $156.3 million in tax incentives and infrastructure improvements for a massive battery plant project that Honda says is key to turning the state into its North American electric vehicle hub. Officials say the battery plant, to be built jointly with...
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Ohio that are perfect for when you want to get away for a few days with your loved ones. Here's what made it on the list.
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Local Farmer Helps Revive the Monarch Butterfly Population Across the Country

Admired for their striking color and annual, 3,000-mile journey across the country, the migratory monarch butterfly is one of a kind. This past July, the International Union for Conservation of Nature announced that the once-populous subspecies is now endangered. Their alarming decline is due to deforestation, climate change and the widespread use of pesticides. Herbicides in particular are detrimental to monarch survival because they destroy their main food source: milkweeds. Monarchs, also referred to as the “milkweed butterfly,” feed on this critical plant as caterpillars in order to grow into healthy butterflies. It’s also the only plant in which monarchs lay their eggs. While the state of this beloved, essential insect is in danger, local farmer Ed Kapraly is taking efforts to make this crucial plant more accessible across the country.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy