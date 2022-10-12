Read full article on original website
Counties most concerned about climate change in Ohio
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and […]
american-rails.com
Ohio Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Christmas train rides have grown in popularity at heritage railroads throughout the country following the 2004 release of "The Polar Express" by Warner Brothers Pictures, starting Tom Hanks. In the years since many have adapted the movie into a real-life train ride where families can enjoy a magical trip to...
13abc.com
U.S. Senator announces more than $1 million in emergency health care grants for Northwest Ohio
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVG) – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development office has awarded Community Facilities Emergency Rural Health Care grants totaling $1,003,535. The grants will be awarded to two different organizations in Northwest Ohio. Each grant will assist rural healthcare facilities...
thecentersquare.com
Ohio Gov. DeWine receives $15 million, with Ohio Republican Party State Central Committee as top donor
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to campaign finance reports made to the Ohio Secretary of State, the governor received $15,081,386 in total contributions and spent $6,800,936 between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022. DeWine is running for re-election in 2022.
hometownstations.com
Wynton Marsalis joins forces with Michigan Marching Band
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Wynton Marsalis has done just about everything in the world of music. One thing he hasn't, however, is team up his Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with a college marching band — until now.
hometownstations.com
NC shooting claims mom, veteran, matriarch, officer and teen
RALEIGH, North Carolina (AP) — An avid runner and the mother of three boys. A woman who was the “rock” of her family and knew everyone in the neighborhood. A Navy veteran whose wedding was two weeks away. These were among the victims of a shooting rampage...
Rulli, Hagan discuss race for Ohio senate
At the age of 73, Bob Hagan has spent 28 years in the Ohio Statehouse both as a Representative and a Senator. He left in 2006, but now is looking to return.
Ohio farmers call for help
Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation. They say it’s a matter of national security. For the first time, next year, U.S. agricultural imports are expected to exceed the nation’s exports, according to the U.S. Department […] The post Ohio farmers call for help appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
The uniform change you’ll see among Ohio troopers
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has expanded its tattoo acceptance among troopers and the change is taking effect "immediately."
Issue 2: Ohio voters to decide whether to bar local governments from allowing non-citizens to vote in their elections
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Voters will be asked Nov. 8 whether to approve Issue 2, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing non-citizens from voting in Ohio elections. Only U.S. citizens can cast votes in federal elections, such as voting for members of...
13abc.com
'We Won't Black Down' bus tour rolled into the glass city
Highlights from 13abc's debate with Ohio House District 41 candidates Nancy Larson & Josh Williams. 13abc's Josh Croup and The Blade's David Jacobs asked the candidates in Ohio's 41st House district about crime, abortion, Lake Erie, and more. UToledo celebrates Founder's Day. Updated: 10 hours ago. The University of Toledo...
WLWT 5
Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown urges USPS leaders to address postal crimes after WLWT investigation
CINCINNATI — Calls are growing louder for USPS to make changes amid rampant mail theft and violent crimes against mail carriers. WLWT has been investigating the concerning trends impacting Ohio and many other states, including mail stolen out of blue collection boxes and mail carriers robbed for their universal keys which open the blue boxes. Thieves are often looking for checks which they manipulate to cash them in themselves, for thousands more than they were intended for.
columbusnavigator.com
15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus
I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
hometownstations.com
Allen County Council on Aging reminding seniors to review healthcare needs
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - More than two million Ohioans are enrolled in the federal health insurance program and it's time to review your healthcare needs. The Allen County Council on Aging hosting a Medicare update with a staff member from the Ohio Department of Insurance. They encourage seniors to look over their plans to see if it's still the best one for them. They say that there are times things can change and if you don't review your policy it could cost you.
Ohio is the only state in U.S. where strangling is a misdemeanor crime
TOLEDO, Ohio — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and victim advocates in Ohio are working to pass a law that would help protect survivors of strangulation. Ohio is currently the only state that does not have a strangulation law, meaning it is only a misdemeanor charge for abusers who are caught. The potential of Ohio getting a strangulation law is up in the air, as it sits waiting to make its way through the Ohio Senate.
hometownstations.com
Ohio offers $156M in incentives for Honda battery plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio plans to offer approximately $156.3 million in tax incentives and infrastructure improvements for a massive battery plant project that Honda says is key to turning the state into its North American electric vehicle hub. Officials say the battery plant, to be built jointly with...
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Ohio that are perfect for when you want to get away for a few days with your loved ones. Here's what made it on the list.
Best time for fall foliage in Ohio is almost here
You may not enjoy some signs of fall like the cooler temps, shorter days or even pumpkin-spice-flavored... everything, but the beautiful colors of the changing leaves are hard not to love.
columbusunderground.com
Local Farmer Helps Revive the Monarch Butterfly Population Across the Country
Admired for their striking color and annual, 3,000-mile journey across the country, the migratory monarch butterfly is one of a kind. This past July, the International Union for Conservation of Nature announced that the once-populous subspecies is now endangered. Their alarming decline is due to deforestation, climate change and the widespread use of pesticides. Herbicides in particular are detrimental to monarch survival because they destroy their main food source: milkweeds. Monarchs, also referred to as the “milkweed butterfly,” feed on this critical plant as caterpillars in order to grow into healthy butterflies. It’s also the only plant in which monarchs lay their eggs. While the state of this beloved, essential insect is in danger, local farmer Ed Kapraly is taking efforts to make this crucial plant more accessible across the country.
