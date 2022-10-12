ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 8

Little Health Nut 84
3d ago

I'm Still missing my best friend..After 12 years of knowing him..after 9 years after his death...Meadow is so beautiful...Paul..you would be proud..love & miss you

Reply(2)
14
Melissa Carter
2d ago

I feel sorry for her. After her last public episode she probably needs serious help. Somethings isnt right. Losing a parent can have serious effects on the child at any age especially taken the way her fathers was.

Reply
3
Christine Martinez
2d ago

such a tragedy and very awesome actor life was cut short thank you for sharing your talent with us,may god bless you and your family 🙏

Reply
3
Related
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Meadow Walker breaks down in tears during lunch with husband Louis Thornton-Allan

Meadow Walker broke down in tears on Tuesday during an outing with her husband, Louis Thornton-Allan. The daughter of late actor Paul Walker was photographed crying at an outdoor New York City restaurant, where she and Thornton-Allan — who tied the knot last October — were dining. Paps captured the upset brunette engaging in a tense conversation with her partner before getting up from the table and wailing as she made her way to the doorway of a nearby stoop. Crouching down to the ground, Meadow, 23, continued to sob into her cream-colored sweater — which she paired with pink joggers — until...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
TheDailyBeast

Robin Wright Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage

House of Cards actress Robin Wright has filed for divorce from husband Clément Giraudet citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to TMZ. The site said Wright filed documents listing the date of separation as July 31st. Wright and Clement, a Saint Laurent executive, were married for 4 years but did not have any children together. “Pursuant to the parties’ post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property,” Wright said in the docs. The pair met in 2017 before marrying in France in August 2018. Wright married her first husband Dane Witherspoon in 1986 after meeting on the set of Santa Barbara but they divorced two years later. She then became involved with Sean Penn in 1989. They married in 1996 after having two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper, and were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2010.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College

“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Soteros
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Paul Walker
Person
Michelle Rodriguez
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Madonna’s Son David Banda Soars In 6-Inch Block Heels & Sparkling Suit for 17th Birthday Party With Twin Sisters

Madonna’s youngest son David Banda celebrated his 17th birthday with a disco-themed bash. On Sunday, the world renowned pop icon uploaded a video on Instagram from the night’s festivities. The video sees Banda getting down on the dance floor with his mother and twin sisters Estere and Stella Ciccone. The family partied amongst balloons and sparkling decorations.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Sports Car#Wedding
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy