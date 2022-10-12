BREAKING: New Marquette Law School Poll Has Johnson Up 6 Points, Evers up 1

Read full article on original website
wisconsinrightnow.com
ENOUGH! Wisconsin Republicans Should Stop Participating in Horribly Biased Debates
That’s it. Republicans need to stop agreeing to biased debates. Enough is enough. The Wisconsin media have demonstrated egregious bias during this election season, and it’s time to stop helping them pretend they’re objective. Insist that at least one of the moderators be Dan O’Donnell, Meg Ellefson,...
Eight checks the state of Wisconsin uses to deter and catch voter fraud
Even though voter fraud is rare, in Wisconsin and nationally, many checks exist to prevent and catch it here, whether it be accidental or intentional. In the 2020 election, approximately 0.003% of the nearly 3.3 million ballots cast in Wisconsin were submitted illegally by felons not yet eligible to vote because they hadn’t completed their full sentences, according to the Associated Press. That’s the most common type of prohibited voting in Wisconsin, experts say. That number is also about the same amount of illegal votes cast by felons in the 2016 election, the AP noted. Former President Donald Trump won that election by about 23,000 votes.
NBC News
A split Wisconsin result would buck recent history
A Marquette Law School poll released this week shows GOP Sen. Ron Johnson with an edge in the Senate race, and the governor’s race in a dead heat. But it would be unusual for Wisconsin voters to re-elect both Johnson and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, backing candidates from different parties for Senate and for governor. That hasn’t happened since 1998, when former Democratic Sen. Russ Feingold won re-election by two points as former GOP Gov. Tommy Thompson won re-election by 21 points.
Three big changes to voting in Wisconsin in 2022, and one smaller one
Since 2020, the state of Wisconsin has made several changes to the way it conducts elections. Read up on them here so you aren’t surprised on Election Day. 1. Drop boxes have been banned by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. If you used one in previous elections to submit your absentee ballot, you’ll have to either mail it or deliver it personally to your municipal clerk’s office, the high court ruled.
NBC News
Scott Walker sees ‘a lot of similarities’ between Jan. 6 and 2011 Wisconsin protests
Former Gov. Scott Walker, R-Wisc., tells Meet the Press Reports that he saw “a lot of similarities” between the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and the weeks-long protests at the Wisconsin state capitol back in 2011. During a broader discussion about polarization in Wisconsin for the...
NBC News
Non-voters are a ‘concern’ for the Mandela Barnes Senate campaign in Wisconsin
Wisconsin is home to swing voters who historically go between ‘voting and not voting.’ “We see that here in Wisconsin, and when every race is razor thin, it has a larger impact on a state like this,” NBC News Correspondent Shaq Brewster says. Oct. 14, 2022.
Daily Cardinal
New Ron Johnson campaign ad claims Barnes plans to stab Wisconsinites if elected
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. During this past weekend’s Wisconsin Badgers football game, TV spectators saw a brand new ad out of Ron Johnson’s re-election campaign: one claiming Mandela Barnes plans to personally stab every Wisconsinite 17 times in the chest.
NBC News
Two Wisconsin governors: With political division, 'it's almost two states'
Former Wisconsin Governors Tommy Thompson (R) and Jim Doyle (D) talk about polarization in their state and what it means for national politics.Oct. 13, 2022.
captimes.com
State Debate: Ron Johnson shouldn't be our U.S. senator, declare USA Today/Wisconsin papers
Wisconsin's USA Today newspapers, including the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, have proclaimed that Ron Johnson has no business being a Wisconsin U.S. senator any longer. In a strongly-worded editorial, the papers maintain that Johnson has recklessly promoted election lies to go along with his outlandish anti-science claims and his support to upend Social Security and Medicare.
Do Wisconsin Republicans want to defund the police?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Jacob Alabab-Moser / Wisconsin...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Gov. Evers Pledges Not to Sign Abortion Exemptions For Rape & Incest
Wisconsin’s governor wants abortion 100% legal or nothing at all. Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday told the crowd at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee that he would not sign a new law allowing for abortions in Wisconsin in cases of rape or incest. “I wouldn’t sign it because it...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin public schools continue to lose students, MPS sees more rapid losses
In 2020, the pandemic caused Wisconsin public school enrollment to plummet. Two years later, statewide enrollment numbers haven’t recovered, but instead are continuing a gradual decline. According preliminary headcounts for the 2022-23 school year released by the Department of Public Instruction, 807,657 students are enrolled in public school districts...
wpr.org
Wisconsin has record $4.3B budget surplus
Wisconsin ended its fiscal year with a record $4.3 billion budget surplus. The state Department of Administration released the numbers Friday covering the 2022 fiscal year, which ended on Jun. 30. The state's rainy day fund also hit its highest number in Wisconsin's history at $1.73 billion. "The State of...
Wisconsin Dairy Alliance endorses Derrick Van Orden
Van Orden says his plan for addressing inflation and farming is to help Wisconsin and the United States become "energy free again" and lower diesel costs.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Halloween Killer Gerald Turner: Lisa French’s Mother Slams Josh Kaul, Says ‘He Failed Me’
Josh Kaul “doesn’t help. He doesn’t care about the victims” – Lisa Ann French’s mother. The mother of 9-year-old homicide victim Lisa Ann French, who was raped and murdered by notorious “Halloween Killer” Gerald Turner while trick-or-treating in one of the state’s most horrific crimes ever, is slamming Attorney General Josh Kaul, saying Kaul “failed me, and he’s failed Wisconsin.”
milwaukeeindependent.com
Wisconsin residents still face decades-old barriers in qualifying for Federal food aid assistance
Although she has been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. She has heard horror stories from people who have, though. “There was just this big block of (…) something gelatinous that was orange,” Blume said. Today, federal...
Badger Herald
Why are young people leaving Wisconsin?
Wisconsin’s population demographics are changing. A Forward Analytics analysis published last month sheds light on Wisconsin’s population challenges. Between 2012 and 2020, the state saw a net migration of more than 17,000 families headed by people under 26, and 43,000 millennials from 2010-2018, out of Wisconsin. These figures are likely underestimated, due to many not filing income taxes as independents. Young, family-forming age groups are crucial for fiscal stability, tax revenue and employment in the state.
wpr.org
Gov. Tony Evers says increasing shared revenue would be a top priority if reelected
Gov. Tony Evers said increasing shared revenue for municipalities across the state would be a top priority for him if he wins his reelection bid this November. Speaking at a Milwaukee Press Club event Tuesday, Evers said he wants to "reset" the state's relationship with cities and counties. "We have...
cwbradio.com
More Wisconsin Municipalities Asking Residents to Approve Referendums for Emergency Services
(By John Davis, Wisconsin Public Radio) The City of Whitewater is asking residents to approve a $1.1 million referendum on Nov. 8 that would allow the city to move to a full-time fire and EMS department. According to John Davis with Wisconsin Public Radio, Interim City Administrator John Weidl says...
wearegreenbay.com
Lawsuit filed against Florida Company for defrauding ‘hundreds of thousands’ from over 6k Wisconsin businesses
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against a Florida-based company that allegedly sent deceptive mailers to newly-created Wisconsin businesses. According to the complaint, Centurion Filing Sevices, LLC, operating under the name ‘WI Certificate Service’ sent tens of thousands of deceptive letters to Wisconsin businesses...
