Montgomery County, MD

wfmd.com

Stronghold Says It Will Close Sugarloaf Mt. To The Public If Treasured Landscape Management Plan, Overlay Are Adopted

A decision on the plan by the Frederick County Council is expected next week. Sugarloaf Mountain. (Photo from Stronghold Corporation) Frederick, Md (KM) Apparently, the Stronghold Corporation will be making good on its threat to close Sugarloaf Mountain to the public. During a public hearing Tuesday night before the Frederick County Council, Attorney Noel Manello, who represents Stronghold, said his client will close the mountain to the public if the Sugarloaf Landscape Management Plan and the rural overlay are adopted. “And I understand from our general counsel, Mr. Clay Martz, that he’s in discussion with the County Sheriff’s Office as to the optimal locations to posting no trespassing on the property and enforcement of same,”: he said.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
DCist

Longtime Montgomery County Planning Director Fired Amid Controversy

The Montgomery County Planning Board voted to remove Gwen Wright as Planning Director, an unglorified but essential position to local commercial and residential development, on Friday afternoon during a closed meeting. The removal, which came just three months before Wright was poised to retire, is the latest controversy disrupting the board and Planning Department writ large.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Residents protest cell towers in Montgomery County

POTOMAC, Md. - Cell towers that are supposed to make life easier for residents in Montgomery County are generating resentment from some. The detractors say the cell towers standing just feet away from their homes is frustrating. There are three main concerns people have with more cell towers being built:...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Montgomery County, MD
Government
WTOP

Loudoun Co. school board to weigh name changes for 10 schools

The Loudoun County School Board has heard from local researchers, who believe 10 current school names should be looked at more closely for Confederate or segregationist associations. The board heard from Stephen Hammond and Larry Branch from the Black History Committee of the Friends of Thomas Balch Library Tuesday night....
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
DCist

Audit Finds Racism And Bullying Throughout Montgomery County Public Schools

An outside audit of Montgomery County Public Schools found that the reality experienced by students, families and employees in Maryland’s largest school system doesn’t match up with the district’s stated goals to create an inclusive, equitable learning environment. Students, families, and staff reported that “bullying based on race is pervasive and prevents students of color from feeling comfortable in schools,” according to the 198-page audit.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

DOJ supports family's lawsuit against Montgomery County police

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - There is new support for a lawsuit against Montgomery County police, following the deadly shooting of a man at a Gaithersburg McDonald’s in 2021. Attorneys for the family of Ryan LeRoux, 21, said Thursday that the disability rights section of the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division has filed a statement of interest supporting the lawsuit.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Person
Carol Rubin
Person
Casey Anderson
mocoshow.com

Collision In Gaithersburg Involving Vehicle and Scooter

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision between a vehicle and a scooter on Muddy Branch Rd & W Deer Rd in Gaithersburg at approximately 8am Saturday morning. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) PIO Pete Piringer, one adult is being evaluated with priority 2 trauma injuries that are non-life-threatening.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
DCist

Ballot Drop Boxes Open In D.C. Ahead Of Nov. 8 Election

The large white ballot drop boxes have become a regular feature of D.C. elections since the pandemic started. Fifty-five ballot drop boxes are now open across D.C., allowing voters who have received a mail ballot to make their choices ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The locations of the drop...
WASHINGTON, DC
ggwash.org

Why would a hospital association fight a law to allow DC to boot and tow dangerous drivers’ cars?

I felt a surge of joy last week when I spotted the DC Hospital Association among the list of witnesses for the Committee on Transportation and the Environment’s hearing on traffic safety and the Booting and Impoundment Reform Amendment Act. “At last,” I thought, “hospitals are speaking up for how damaging reckless driving is, for their patients, for their overworked staff, for public health as a whole.” How wrong I was.
WASHINGTON, DC
#Land Use#Community Planning#Retirement#City Planning#Construction Maintenance
mocoshow.com

MCPS: Medical Officer Community Message Regarding Increase in Classroom Outbreaks of Covid-19

Last week, we saw an increase in classroom outbreaks of COVID-19. While the overall Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Community Risk Level is LOW for Montgomery County, we should remain vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19, as well as other respiratory viruses, including influenza and RSV. There are a few things we can do to promote health in our school community:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
News Break
Politics
ffxnow.com

Undeveloped site on Route 50 could become a data center or warehouse

One of two options — a data center or a warehouse — is proposed for a nearly 79-acre parcel in Chantilly on what used to be called Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway. The property owner is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to rezone a nearly 5.4-acre portion of the property for a data center or warehouse, according to an Oct. 3 application. The project is coined Chantilly Premier.
CHANTILLY, VA
DC News Now

District officials celebrate completion of phase two at The Wharf

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — District officials are celebrating the completion of phase two of The Wharf in Southwest D.C New restaurants, apartments and offices will soon be open. Thursday also marks five years since The Wharf opened and people have been able to enjoy the beautiful waterfront space. Some say The Wharf has gotten […]
WASHINGTON, DC
