wfmd.com
Stronghold Says It Will Close Sugarloaf Mt. To The Public If Treasured Landscape Management Plan, Overlay Are Adopted
A decision on the plan by the Frederick County Council is expected next week. Sugarloaf Mountain. (Photo from Stronghold Corporation) Frederick, Md (KM) Apparently, the Stronghold Corporation will be making good on its threat to close Sugarloaf Mountain to the public. During a public hearing Tuesday night before the Frederick County Council, Attorney Noel Manello, who represents Stronghold, said his client will close the mountain to the public if the Sugarloaf Landscape Management Plan and the rural overlay are adopted. “And I understand from our general counsel, Mr. Clay Martz, that he’s in discussion with the County Sheriff’s Office as to the optimal locations to posting no trespassing on the property and enforcement of same,”: he said.
mymcmedia.org
Rockville Residents Voice Concern Over Seven Locks Road Restoration Center
More than 100 community members attended an Oct. 6 forum on a county proposal that would create a new restoration center – a facility that would provide care for people experiencing behavioral health crises – along two dozen acres of Seven Locks Road in Rockville. Dozens of residents...
Longtime Montgomery County Planning Director Fired Amid Controversy
The Montgomery County Planning Board voted to remove Gwen Wright as Planning Director, an unglorified but essential position to local commercial and residential development, on Friday afternoon during a closed meeting. The removal, which came just three months before Wright was poised to retire, is the latest controversy disrupting the board and Planning Department writ large.
fox5dc.com
Residents protest cell towers in Montgomery County
POTOMAC, Md. - Cell towers that are supposed to make life easier for residents in Montgomery County are generating resentment from some. The detractors say the cell towers standing just feet away from their homes is frustrating. There are three main concerns people have with more cell towers being built:...
WTOP
Loudoun Co. school board to weigh name changes for 10 schools
The Loudoun County School Board has heard from local researchers, who believe 10 current school names should be looked at more closely for Confederate or segregationist associations. The board heard from Stephen Hammond and Larry Branch from the Black History Committee of the Friends of Thomas Balch Library Tuesday night....
Audit Finds Racism And Bullying Throughout Montgomery County Public Schools
An outside audit of Montgomery County Public Schools found that the reality experienced by students, families and employees in Maryland’s largest school system doesn’t match up with the district’s stated goals to create an inclusive, equitable learning environment. Students, families, and staff reported that “bullying based on race is pervasive and prevents students of color from feeling comfortable in schools,” according to the 198-page audit.
fox5dc.com
DOJ supports family's lawsuit against Montgomery County police
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - There is new support for a lawsuit against Montgomery County police, following the deadly shooting of a man at a Gaithersburg McDonald’s in 2021. Attorneys for the family of Ryan LeRoux, 21, said Thursday that the disability rights section of the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division has filed a statement of interest supporting the lawsuit.
FCPS Board of Education considers changes to its religious expression policy
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) –The debate over private quiet prayer was discussed in an open work session for the Frederick County’s Board of Education Wednesday. After the Supreme Court backed a coach in praying on the field, there was a push to review how employees handle certain situations when it comes to religious freedom. […]
mocoshow.com
Collision In Gaithersburg Involving Vehicle and Scooter
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision between a vehicle and a scooter on Muddy Branch Rd & W Deer Rd in Gaithersburg at approximately 8am Saturday morning. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) PIO Pete Piringer, one adult is being evaluated with priority 2 trauma injuries that are non-life-threatening.
As Fallout Over D.C. Housing Authority Audit Continues, New Bill Would Impose Quick Reforms
An emergency bill that could get a vote in the D.C. Council as early as next week would impose a number of quick reforms at the D.C. Housing Authority, the agency reeling from a scathing federal audit that recently identified significant issues with how it manages the city’s stock of public housing.
Ballot Drop Boxes Open In D.C. Ahead Of Nov. 8 Election
The large white ballot drop boxes have become a regular feature of D.C. elections since the pandemic started. Fifty-five ballot drop boxes are now open across D.C., allowing voters who have received a mail ballot to make their choices ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The locations of the drop...
ggwash.org
Why would a hospital association fight a law to allow DC to boot and tow dangerous drivers’ cars?
I felt a surge of joy last week when I spotted the DC Hospital Association among the list of witnesses for the Committee on Transportation and the Environment’s hearing on traffic safety and the Booting and Impoundment Reform Amendment Act. “At last,” I thought, “hospitals are speaking up for how damaging reckless driving is, for their patients, for their overworked staff, for public health as a whole.” How wrong I was.
Your Guide To The 2022 Elections In Montgomery And Prince George’s Counties
Puedes leer este artículo en español aquí. In a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 2 to 1, many of the main contests happened in the primary. In Prince George’s County, for example, most of the countywide races in the general election are Democrats running unopposed. But you’ll find plenty of interesting races and referendums on your ballot.
Washington Examiner
Forty-five percent of Montgomery County students identified as nonbinary in survey
Officials in Montgomery County Public Schools are pushing back on reports that the district has seen a significant increase in nonbinary students after a picture of a slide revealing district data from counseling surveys circulated online. A picture of the slide was shared on Twitter by Elicia Eberhart-Bliss, the acting...
Messy Data And Poor Communication Bungle D.C.’s School Vaccine Enforcement, Officials Say
More than a month after the start of the school year, D.C. is attempting to enforce a long-standing childhood vaccine mandate – but concerns over incomplete and messy data are hindering enforcement and causing local officials to question the policy’s efficacy. For the first time this school year,...
mocoshow.com
MCPS: Medical Officer Community Message Regarding Increase in Classroom Outbreaks of Covid-19
Last week, we saw an increase in classroom outbreaks of COVID-19. While the overall Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Community Risk Level is LOW for Montgomery County, we should remain vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19, as well as other respiratory viruses, including influenza and RSV. There are a few things we can do to promote health in our school community:
ffxnow.com
Undeveloped site on Route 50 could become a data center or warehouse
One of two options — a data center or a warehouse — is proposed for a nearly 79-acre parcel in Chantilly on what used to be called Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway. The property owner is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to rezone a nearly 5.4-acre portion of the property for a data center or warehouse, according to an Oct. 3 application. The project is coined Chantilly Premier.
D.C. Lawsuit Targets Chemical Company, Saying It Knowingly Polluted Waterways With Carcinogen
A major chemical manufacturer polluted D.C. homes, yards and waterways with a toxic pesticide for decades, even after learning it could cause cancer, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine alleges in a new lawsuit. The pesticide, known as chlordane, was used throughout the U.S. from 1948 through 1988 to kill termites...
District officials celebrate completion of phase two at The Wharf
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — District officials are celebrating the completion of phase two of The Wharf in Southwest D.C New restaurants, apartments and offices will soon be open. Thursday also marks five years since The Wharf opened and people have been able to enjoy the beautiful waterfront space. Some say The Wharf has gotten […]
Scathing Federal Audit Of D.C. Housing Authority Spurs Calls For Reform At Troubled Agency
A scathing federal audit of the D.C. Housing Authority found that the agency is failing in some of its most basic tasks, from maintaining public housing units in habitable condition to ensuring that every usable unit is actually offered to the thousands of low-income residents who have waited for years for a place to live.
