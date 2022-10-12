Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three killed in three separate fatal accidents across Houston overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Fort Bend County prostitution arrest now looks like human traffickingCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
Craving Mexican Food But Don't Want to Eat Meat? Check Out These Vegan Mexican Restaurants in Houston!Savannah AylinHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
papercitymag.com
14 Bold Houston Leaders Honored in 2022 Women of Color Achievement Awards at Texas Southern
The 2022 Women of Color Achievement Awards honorees along with Danielle Davis and Camille Burns at the awards ceremony held at Texas Southern University. (Photo by Arion Smith) What: The 2022 Women of Color Achievement Awards presentation. Where: The Jesse H. Jones School of Business at Texas Southern University. PC...
Students gather to protest conservative filmmaker Matt Walsh's appearance at University of Houston
The Young Conservatives of Texas' UH chapter hosted a screening of Walsh's documentary "What is a Woman," which trans activists argue goes too far and attacks their community.
6 Texas universities ranked among best national universities in the country: report
When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?
ABC13 town hall explores life for students with dyslexia
Texas is required to provide students with a free education, tailored to their individual needs. So why is Texas shortchanging students with dyslexia? We're getting answers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kut.org
What is the third most spoken language in Austin?
After English, the second most widely spoken language in Austin is, unsurprisingly, Spanish. The third most spoken language is a bit more difficult to determine. The City of Austin says “other Indo-European languages” are the next most common. But KUT listener Mary Milan wanted to know: What really...
thekatynews.com
9th Annual Houston AfriFEST – a Festival of African Arts, Culture and Entertainment
Houston, the most diverse city in the U.S. will again take center stage as it pays tribute to the continent of Africa. On Saturday, October 22, 2022 the Nigerian American Multicultural Council (NAMC) will host its 9th annual Houston AfriFEST – a festival of African arts, culture, and entertainment from noon to 7:00 p.m. on the grounds of the Houston Baptist University, located at 7502 Fondren Rd., Houston, TX 77074.
Building Design & Construction
A 44-acre campus serves as a professional retreat for public-school educators in Texas
A first-of-its-kind facility for public schools in Texas, the Holdsworth Center serves as a retreat for public educators, supporting reflection and dialogue. On the shores of the state capital’s Lake Austin, the 44-acre, $200 million leadership-development center includes 15 buildings of 173,000 square feet, while also connecting users with the native landscape.
Two Texas Cities Named Among Top 12 Best Food Cities in the South
I was born in the south (Georgia), but spent most of my youth closer to the west coast, so I never truly appreciated southern food 'till a bit later in life. Not like these fine people who landed TWO Texas cities, including Houston, TX, among the best for southern food in all the U.S.A.
RELATED PEOPLE
Texas State University System hires first ever director of public art
The Texas State University System has hired Marjorie Flanagan as the system’s first director of public art. The position was created to coordinate all public art commissions for the system’s seven member institutions, a press release said. Flanagan most recently served as Interim Program Manager for the City...
Dutch Bros Planning Multiple Houston-Area Locations
More options will soon be available for those looking for coffee and energy drinks, smoothies, and more.
Some of Houston’s fastest-growing suburbs are sinking, study finds
The growing suburbs of Houston are sinking faster than the city itself and that could lead to increased risks of flooding and shaking in those areas, according to researchers.
Eater
Super Popular Nashville Hot Chicken Chain Hattie B’s Is Opening in Austin in Old Maria’s Taco Xpress Location
Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, the popular Nashville-based hot chicken restaurant chain, is looking to open in Texas, as pointed out by an Eater tipster. The first Austin location will be at 2529 South Lamar Boulevard, the former Maria’s Taco Xpress address in the South Lamar neighborhood, as reported by Austin Business Journal, starting sometime in the fall of 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
It happened here: See spots in Houston where notorious crimes occurred, remembering the darkness that endures
HOUSTON – Houston has its share of modern-day crimes that we’ll always remember, but if you reach back into so-called simpler times, the same bizarre cruelty surfaces, from a child torturer in the Heights to a serial killer dumping women onto a desolate League City field. It tragically really happened here.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
R.I.P. LEWANDA SULLIVAN
A dear friend passed away yesterday. One of the best editors at ABC 13 for the past 24 years. Passed away Wednesday afternoon at Houston Methodist Hospital after a brief illness. Here’s when she won the Emmy Award in the Texas Heritage category. Was very active in animal rescues. She will be missed.
WFAA
Number of active real estate agents in Dallas, Austin and Houston plunges
DALLAS — ead this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. The number of real estate agents who sold one or more homes last month dropped sharply in Dallas — and even more in Austin — in another sign of the rapidly cooling housing market in Texas.
forwardtimes.com
Harris Health Dedicates Building in Honor of Lois J. Moore
ABOVE: (Left to Right) Gerald W. Womack, Jackie Brock, Lois J. Moore, Alicia Reyes, and Lourie Moore. Lois J. Moore is a medical pioneer in Houston and Harris County. Recently, Harris Health dedicated a building in her honor and relative to her contributions to the medical community—the Lois J. Moore Center for Nursing Excellence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston ranks second in residents behind on rent in U.S. according to survey
Houston ranked second in metro areas in the number of people behind on paying rent, according to a new report. According to MyEListing.com, about 21% of Houston-area residents are behind on rent, which is a drop from 2021 and 2020; both years indicated 23% of residents were behind. The commercial real estate listing site said the data was provided by the U.S. Census Bureau.
‘Secret’ Austin-area aerospace company breaks space flight record
Another one of Central Texas' "best-kept secrets," Firefly Aerospace, is breaking new ground when it comes to space transportation. Earlier this month, the company broke a new record, becoming "the first U.S.-based launch company that launched from the United States to get into orbit on their second attempt," said CEO Bill Webber.
CBS Austin
Local Austin man brings awareness to health disparities in communities of color
AUSTIN, Texas — Each year in the united states, about 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed and nearly 4,000 women die from this cancer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Hispanic women have the highest rates of developing this cancer. The CDC adds black women have the highest rate of dying from cervical cancer.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says
Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
Sightlines
Austin, TX
94
Followers
467
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT
A magazine of new arts and culture. Austin-based, wide open.https://sightlinesmag.org/
Comments / 0