ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
kut.org

What is the third most spoken language in Austin?

After English, the second most widely spoken language in Austin is, unsurprisingly, Spanish. The third most spoken language is a bit more difficult to determine. The City of Austin says “other Indo-European languages” are the next most common. But KUT listener Mary Milan wanted to know: What really...
AUSTIN, TX
thekatynews.com

9th Annual Houston AfriFEST – a Festival of African Arts, Culture and Entertainment

Houston, the most diverse city in the U.S. will again take center stage as it pays tribute to the continent of Africa. On Saturday, October 22, 2022 the Nigerian American Multicultural Council (NAMC) will host its 9th annual Houston AfriFEST – a festival of African arts, culture, and entertainment from noon to 7:00 p.m. on the grounds of the Houston Baptist University, located at 7502 Fondren Rd., Houston, TX 77074.
HOUSTON, TX
Building Design & Construction

A 44-acre campus serves as a professional retreat for public-school educators in Texas

A first-of-its-kind facility for public schools in Texas, the Holdsworth Center serves as a retreat for public educators, supporting reflection and dialogue. On the shores of the state capital’s Lake Austin, the 44-acre, $200 million leadership-development center includes 15 buildings of 173,000 square feet, while also connecting users with the native landscape.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kiese Laymon
Person
Moriba Jah
Eater

Super Popular Nashville Hot Chicken Chain Hattie B’s Is Opening in Austin in Old Maria’s Taco Xpress Location

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, the popular Nashville-based hot chicken restaurant chain, is looking to open in Texas, as pointed out by an Eater tipster. The first Austin location will be at 2529 South Lamar Boulevard, the former Maria’s Taco Xpress address in the South Lamar neighborhood, as reported by Austin Business Journal, starting sometime in the fall of 2023.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macarthur Foundation#University Of Texas#Rice University#The Macarthur Foundation#The Libbie Shearn Moody#American
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

R.I.P. LEWANDA SULLIVAN

A dear friend passed away yesterday. One of the best editors at ABC 13 for the past 24 years. Passed away Wednesday afternoon at Houston Methodist Hospital after a brief illness. Here’s when she won the Emmy Award in the Texas Heritage category. Was very active in animal rescues. She will be missed.
HOUSTON, TX
forwardtimes.com

Harris Health Dedicates Building in Honor of Lois J. Moore

ABOVE: (Left to Right) Gerald W. Womack, Jackie Brock, Lois J. Moore, Alicia Reyes, and Lourie Moore. Lois J. Moore is a medical pioneer in Houston and Harris County. Recently, Harris Health dedicated a building in her honor and relative to her contributions to the medical community—the Lois J. Moore Center for Nursing Excellence.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston ranks second in residents behind on rent in U.S. according to survey

Houston ranked second in metro areas in the number of people behind on paying rent, according to a new report. According to MyEListing.com, about 21% of Houston-area residents are behind on rent, which is a drop from 2021 and 2020; both years indicated 23% of residents were behind. The commercial real estate listing site said the data was provided by the U.S. Census Bureau.
HOUSTON, TX
KXAN

‘Secret’ Austin-area aerospace company breaks space flight record

Another one of Central Texas' "best-kept secrets," Firefly Aerospace, is breaking new ground when it comes to space transportation. Earlier this month, the company broke a new record, becoming "the first U.S.-based launch company that launched from the United States to get into orbit on their second attempt," said CEO Bill Webber.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Local Austin man brings awareness to health disparities in communities of color

AUSTIN, Texas — Each year in the united states, about 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed and nearly 4,000 women die from this cancer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Hispanic women have the highest rates of developing this cancer. The CDC adds black women have the highest rate of dying from cervical cancer.
AUSTIN, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says

Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Sightlines

Sightlines

Austin, TX
94
Followers
467
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

A magazine of new arts and culture. Austin-based, wide open.

 https://sightlinesmag.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy