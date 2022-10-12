Read full article on original website
u.today
Polygon Co-founder: Blockchains Do Not Solve Any New Problems
Sandeep Nailwal debunked one of the most toxic narratives of adamant blockchain sceptics: the Web3 revolution is not designed to solve "new" problems only. No "imaginary" use cases for blockchains: Sandeep Nailwal. Today, Oct. 15, 2022, the Polygon (MATIC) founder took to Twitter to share his views on the way...
Scientists Discover a Lost Amazonian Settlement, Possibly The One Percy Fawcett Named ¨Z¨
In 1925, Percy Fawcett went into the Amazon for the last time. Fawcett began the Amazon expeditions after he graduated from the Royal Geographical Society's training program as an explorer, skilled in surveying, navigation, first aid, and survival skills. After graduation, he was asked to go on an expedition to Peru, Bolivia, and Brazil to map the unchartered territory of the Amazon.
Robot says AI is ‘threat and opportunity’ as owner forced to reset it during House of Lords address
A ‘realistic’ robot has said that artificial intelligence could be both a “threat and opportunity” to artists, in the first address by a robot to the House of Lords today.The robot, named Ai-Da after the 19th-century mathematician Ada Lovelace, gave evidence to the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee as part of an inquiry into the future of the arts, design, fashion and music industries and how artificial intelligence might affect them.While the robot is providing evidence, it is not a witness in its own right and does not occupy the same status as a human. In one instance,...
navalnews.com
DSIT to exhibit a Comprehensive Torpedo Defence System for Surface Vessels
DSIT Solutions Ltd. ‒ one of the world’s leaders in underwater defence and security solutions, offering advanced, state-of-the-art sonar and acoustics technologies for naval, homeland security, and energy applications ‒ will present, together with parent company RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems, a comprehensive, integrated Torpedo Defence System (TDS) for surface vessels.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Reveals ‘Next Level’ Plans for ADA and Other Crypto Assets
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson is laying out a far-reaching vision of the future for crypto assets. In a new video update, Hoskinson tells his 315,000 YouTube subscribers that crypto projects like ADA could one day become the world’s system of finance, but notes that the US government needs to adopt favorable crypto regulations for this to ever become a reality.
TechCrunch
Dedrone’s counter-drone jammer uses science to stop drones in their tracks
Once the connection is severed, what happens next depends on the drone, and how it is programmed to behave after it loses contact with its pilot. Some will just set down wherever they are, others will try to navigate back to the take-off location. It is unclear what would happen if a drone operates autonomously with a programmed path, or potentially some sort of self-flying algorithm taking it toward its target.
Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse is getting slammed in internal documents: ‘An empty world is a sad world’
So far relatively few users are sticking around in Meta’s Horizon Worlds, much less building worlds as the company had hoped.
Blockchain.com gets Singapore licence, second crypto firm to obtain approval this week
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Blockchain.com, a cryptocurrency exchange backed by investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, said on Wednesday it had received approval from Singapore’s central bank to offer payment services in the city-state.
Emefa Kuadey Wins the Bay Fashion Fund Award
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 15, 2022-- The Bay is pleased to announce that Emefa Kuadey, designer and founder of israella KOBLA, has been selected as the recipient The Bay’s Fashion Fund, an initiative built to mentor and support emerging BIPOC designers in Canada. Kuadey has been awarded a $25,000 grant coupled with a three-year mentorship program designed to tackle some obstacles new designers face when entering the competitive retail landscape. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005603/en/ Emefa Kuadey, designer and founder of isarella KOBLA. Image Credit: Sofia Guevara
coinjournal.net
Are NFTs dead? 3 crypto tokens to short as volume slumps
NFTs are dead. After receiving a lot of spotlight in 2021, their volume has slumped this year. Recent crypto news that the volume of NFTs traded in September was about 97% below those traded in January. NFT companies like OpenSea have announced layoffs. Analysts believe that the NFT industry is in its deathbed. If they are right, here are the top 3 NFT tokens to short.
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase CEO Plans to Sell 2% of His Coinbase Holdings To ‘Fund Scientific Research’
On Saturday (October 15), Coinbase Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong talked about his passion for “accelerating science and tech”, something which he talked about during his recent appearance on episode #627 of “The Tim Ferriss” podcast. Armstrong went on to say:. “For the avoidance of doubt,...
coinjournal.net
Tron becomes the National Blockchain of the Commonwealth of Dominica: will TRX soar higher?
Tron has become the national blockchain of the Commonwealth of Dominica, setting a record in the process and could see TRX rally in the long term. TRX, the native coin of the Tron blockchain, has been underperforming over the past few hours. The coin is down by more than 5% in the last 24 hours and could dip further in the near term.
Musk has a 'super app' plan for Twitter. It's super vague
Elon Musk has a penchant for the letter “X.” He calls his son with the singer Grimes, whose actual name is a collection of letters and symbols, “X.” He named the company he created to buy Twitter "X Holdings." His rocket company is, naturally, SpaceX.Now he also apparently intends to morph Twitter into an “everything app” he calls X. For months, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has expressed interest in creating his own version of China’s WeChat — a “super app” that does video chats, messaging, streaming and payments — for the rest of the world.. At least, that is,...
coinjournal.net
Decision time as Ethereum eyes a break below a key support
Ethereum (ETH/USD) was a victim of an accelerated sell-off on Thursday. A drop of 5% was enough to take Ethereum to below $1,250, a key support zone. As of press time, Ethereum was trading at $1,199, slightly below or at the support zone. The sell-off is not unique to ETH, as most cryptocurrencies fell ahead of inflation data.
cryptogazette.com
Lightning Network Rival and Bitcoin Scaling Solution ‘Softnotes’ Starts Community Presale!
Press Release: Softnotes are a revolutionary new Bitcoin scaling solution network and have the power to finally transform Bitcoin into the ‘Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System’ that Satoshi envisioned. October 12 2022, Illinois, US: Softnotes overcome all the scaling issues of the Lightning Network that have thwarted its progress...
coinjournal.net
XRP vs XLM: Which is a better buy between Stellar and Ripple?
Stellar and Ripple are two of the biggest payment-focused cryptocurrencies in the world. Ripple’s XRP has a market cap of over $25 billion while Stellar’s XLM is valued at over $2.5 billion. Another similarity between the two is that Stellar’s founder, Jed McCaleb, was one of the co-founders of Ripple. So, which is a better buy between XRP and XLM?
coinjournal.net
KuCoin now supports Tezos-based USDT stablecoins
KuCoin has added support for Tezos-based USDT stablecoins, creating more options for its users. KuCoin, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, announced that it had opened deposit services for Tezos USDT (Tether). According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, the support of Tezos USDT on KuCoin...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin, Solana and Stellar, Revolutionising Blockchain Technology
Blockchain technology is a system that stores transaction records which are known as the “block”, of the public in various databases known as the “chain” in a network that encourages Peer-2-peer. It is the base technology used for the functioning of several cryptocurrencies. Also, blockchain technology...
CoinTelegraph
Nodes are going to dethrone tech giants — from Apple to Google
While highly regarded even at the time of its writing, Marc Andreessen’s 2011 landmark essay, “Why Software Is Eating the World,” has proven even more prophetic than it seemed at the time. At the dawn of a decade when software would prove invaluable to nearly every aspect of modern life, Andreessen argued that every company was now ostensibly a software company, whether the company liked it or not.
shiftedmag.com
Who was Turkana human? Early Human Skeleton Turkana Boy
In 1984, a team of paleoanthropologists working in the desert badlands of Kenya discovered the complete early human skeleton ever found. This skeleton would come to be known as Turkana Boy, and it would provide anthropologists with invaluable insights into the early evolution of our species. Who was Turkana Boy, and what can his discovery tell us about the origins of human beings? In this blog post, we’ll take a closer look at this remarkable specimen and explore some of the key questions it raises over three decades after its discovery.
